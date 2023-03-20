Timberwolves vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Minnesota Timberwolves play against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden
The Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $4,171,104 per win while the New York Knicks are spending $3,505,665 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Monday March 20, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: MSG
Away TV: Bally Sports North
Home Radio: ESPN NY 98.7
Away Radio: 830 WCCO
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!