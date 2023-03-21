Andre Iguodala undergoes wrist surgery, will miss rest of regular season

Dalton Johnson: Andre Iguodala underwent left wrist surgery yesterday and will be re-evaluated in four weeks, the Warriors announced
Source: Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson
Source: Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andre Iguodala had surgery on his fractured left wrist, the Warriors announce. He’ll be out for the next four weeks, at least, the team says. – 8:11 PM
Andre Iguodala had surgery on his fractured left wrist, the Warriors announce. He’ll be out for the next four weeks, at least, the team says. – 8:11 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andre Iguodala (wrist fracture) underwent successful surgery today and will be re-evaluated in four week. pic.twitter.com/RFrPiN4OPH – 8:10 PM
Andre Iguodala (wrist fracture) underwent successful surgery today and will be re-evaluated in four week. pic.twitter.com/RFrPiN4OPH – 8:10 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Andre Iguodala had surgery yesterday and will be reevaluated in four weeks, team announces. That rules him out for the remainder of the regular season. Earliest return would be first round of the playoffs. – 8:03 PM
Andre Iguodala had surgery yesterday and will be reevaluated in four weeks, team announces. That rules him out for the remainder of the regular season. Earliest return would be first round of the playoffs. – 8:03 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andre Iguodala had surgery on his fractured left wrist yesterday, Warriors announce. He will be re-evaluated in four weeks. Rules him out through the regular season. – 8:02 PM
Andre Iguodala had surgery on his fractured left wrist yesterday, Warriors announce. He will be re-evaluated in four weeks. Rules him out through the regular season. – 8:02 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Andre Iguodala will be re-evaluated in four weeks. pic.twitter.com/Vnh273Lvj4 – 8:01 PM
Andre Iguodala will be re-evaluated in four weeks. pic.twitter.com/Vnh273Lvj4 – 8:01 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andre Iguodala underwent left wrist surgery yesterday and will be re-evaluated in four weeks, the Warriors announced – 8:01 PM
Andre Iguodala underwent left wrist surgery yesterday and will be re-evaluated in four weeks, the Warriors announced – 8:01 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
WARRIORS INJURY REPORT ahead of tonight’s game:
Kevon Looney – questionable, low back soreness
GPII – OUT
Andre Iguodala – OUT
Ryan Rollins – OUT
Andrew Wiggins – OUT
Loon has been on several injury reports recently due to back issues but hasn’t yet missed a game. #dubnation – 3:39 PM
WARRIORS INJURY REPORT ahead of tonight’s game:
Kevon Looney – questionable, low back soreness
GPII – OUT
Andre Iguodala – OUT
Ryan Rollins – OUT
Andrew Wiggins – OUT
Loon has been on several injury reports recently due to back issues but hasn’t yet missed a game. #dubnation – 3:39 PM
More on this storyline
From basketball alone, TMRW investors include Steph Curry, Steve Nash, Chris Paul, Andre Iguodala, Jayson Tatum, and Diana Taurasi. -via Sportico / March 21, 2023
Anthony Slater: Tough blow for the Warriors. Andre Iguodala has a fractured left wrist. Surgery next week. No provided timetable. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / March 16, 2023
Anthony Slater: Jonathan Kuminga has been upgraded to questionable for the Warriors tomorrow against the Suns. Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala are probable. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / March 12, 2023