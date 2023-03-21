Live stream: Cavaliers 33, Nets 32

The Cleveland Cavaliers (45-28) play against the Brooklyn Nets (39-32) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Tuesday March 21, 2023
Cleveland Cavaliers 33, Brooklyn Nets 32 (Q2 09:47)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout Jacque Vaughn after Caris LeVert plays some intense defense on Mikal Bridges at halfcourt. Nets lead 30-26 with 11:02 left in Q2. Nic Claxton and Donovan Mitchell lead this one with 7 points apiece. – 8:12 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Nets want timeout just 58 seconds into the second quarter and that is awfully quick. – 8:11 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
End Q1: Nets 30, Cavs 23
Brooklyn held Cleveland to 9/21 shooting while forcing five turnovers. Really crisp on defensive rotations.
Jacque Vaughn said he wanted better focus out of the gate after the last loss. Significant improvement there tonight. – 8:08 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first, Nets lead the #Cavs 30-23. They are struggling a little offensively, as they shot 9 of 21 from the field and 2 of 6 from 3. They’ve also turned the ball over 5 times in the first quarter.
Mitchell has a team-high 7 pts, followed by Garland with 5 pts. – 8:08 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Brooklyn picking apart #Cavs top-ranked defense thus far. Nets with 30 first-quarter points. Also, 11 assists on 13 made shots. The Nets led for about 8 minutes in the first quarter. – 8:07 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs trailing the Nets 30-23 after the first quarter. Offense didn’t look very good for most of the quarter, especially when Mitchell and Garland were both on the bench. Mitchell has a game-high seven points, Garland and Caris LeVert both have five. – 8:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Cavs 30-23. Nets with an early edge on the boards and every Net who has played has scored except for Yuta. Balanced scoring so far. – 8:06 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs trainer Steve Spiro has returned. One of the team executives has as well. Donovan Mitchell still back there in the locker room tho. – 8:01 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
We’re getting some minutes with neither Mitchell or Garland here in the first quarter. – 8:01 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets going away from their drop coverage a little vs. Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland.
They’ve blitzed screens while rotating on the back side instead. The change has produced a pair of turnovers. – 8:00 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Not only did #Cavs Donovan Mitchell go to the locker room as soon as he was subbed out here in the first quarter, but trainer Steve Spiro just walked back that way during this late-quarter timeout. – 7:59 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sharpe has been impactful so far. He’s got four points and has grabbed two offensive boards. – 7:58 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Cavs 21-16 with 3:26 left in the first quarter. Vaughn has played nine guys so far tonight expanding the rotation early in this one. – 7:58 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Yuta Watanabe checking in here. Extended rotation early from Jacque Vaughn. – 7:57 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nic Claxton completely dominated the middle against Jarrett Allen in the 1st:
7 points
5 rebounds
2 assists
3/3 shooting
All in seven minutes. – 7:57 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell checked out and went straight back into the tunnel. – 7:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Royce O’Neale and Joe Harris are Vaughn’s first subs tonight. – 7:53 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Lamar Stevens the first off the bench for the #Cavs tonight. – 7:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
With Japan and the USA facing off in the World Baseball Classic Final tonight, Nets forward Yuta Watanabe walked in rocking a Shohei Ohtani Angels jersey. – 7:51 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets and Cavs tied at 13 with 6:59 left in the first quarter. Nic Claxton with five points and four rebounds against his former mentor Jarrett Allen. – 7:50 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Jarrett Allen with four points and three rebounds early here in his return to the floor. #Cavs and the Nets are tied at the first timeout after that Darius Garland 3-pointer. – 7:48 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Ball is up. #Cavs and Nets are underway here at Barclays Center. – 7:42 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
If this is our pregame picture, you know it’s going to be a good @YESNetwork broadcast!
@BrooklynNets vs Cavaliers right now on @YESNetwork! pic.twitter.com/2YJznaFrcM – 7:41 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
IT’S GAME TIME. 💫
📺 @BallySportsCLE | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/lnM6i0jzPE – 7:40 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Cavs tips shortly. Big mini-series this week. Would be tough sledding if the Nets drop both games. Jarret Allen, Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert and Joe Harris all in the building since the original James Harden trade. Updates to come. – 7:39 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Fro and LeVertical back in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/69mwvpjYjr – 7:33 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Jarrett Allen is back in the starting lineup tonight here in Brooklyn. He’ll start alongside Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro and Evan Mobley. – 7:08 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen told me he’s still got some blurriness as a result of the right eye injury. But he is good enough to go tonight and his eye looks much better than it did before
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/03/j… – 7:02 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Garland, Mitchell, Okoro, Mobley, and Allen tonight here in Brooklyn. – 6:52 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Look who’s baaaaack. 👏
@fuboTV | #ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/9ROiwMlYeQ – 6:51 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs starters tonight v. BKN:
Garland
Mitchell
Okoro
E. Mobley
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Jarrett Allen is back in the starting lineup for the #Cavs tonight, alongside Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro and Evan Mobley.
Tip off at 7:30 on @BallySportsCLE – Come join us! – 6:50 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen WILL PLAY tonight against the Nets, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. – 6:29 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Jumping on ECT with @MattFontana83 and @NickPaulus now from Brooklyn! @ESPNCleveland – 6:15 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Candace Parker and her brother Anthony (who teamed up with LeBron in his final season in Cleveland) – both playmakers in their own ways. pic.twitter.com/CgOsn9Zcwk – 6:02 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn on the passing of Willis Reed: “No relationship personally. He’s been a part of our #Nets family and he was a head coach for for New Jersey at one point and and also a GM for our franchise. And so condolences to the family. The #NBA we’ve lost a giant in the game.” – 5:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn calls Jarrett Allen “one of the smartest bigs I’ve ever been around.” Allen, Caris LeVert, Joe Harris and Spencer Dinwiddie will all be in the same building tonight. Party like it’s 2019. – 5:55 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn called Jarrett Allen “one of the smartest bigs I’ve ever been around.” – 5:55 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn says “There’s no mistake: Caris LeVert is a competitor” and calls Jarrett Allen “one of the smartest bigs I’ve ever been around” twice. – 5:55 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said he didn’t bring up the report of Cleveland wanting to play the Nets in the first round:
Jacque Vaughn said he didn’t bring up the report of Cleveland wanting to play the Nets in the first round:
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said the Nets “will have a little bit of everybody” on Donovan Mitchell tonight.
Said they have to be able to change coverages throughout the night to alter the rhythm of Cleveland’s backcourt. – 5:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn sends his condolences to Willis Reed’s family. Points out Reed both coached and was the general manager for the New Jersey Nets in the late 80s. – 5:51 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
After four solid seasons with Phoenix, Mikal Bridges was regarded as a nice 3-and-D player.
But the Nets believed he could be more, and their faith is being rewarded with All-Star-level play.
From @YourManDevine ➡️ yhoo.it/406UTRp pic.twitter.com/cL6rTcGBki – 5:30 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings-Celtics gameday live: Keegan Murray nearing Donovan Mitchell’s NBA rookie record for 3-point goals after passing Stephen Curry, Landry Shamet, Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards in Monday’s game against the Utah Jazz.
Kings-Celtics gameday live: Keegan Murray nearing Donovan Mitchell’s NBA rookie record for 3-point goals after passing Stephen Curry, Landry Shamet, Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards in Monday’s game against the Utah Jazz.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nic Claxton on the #Cavs reportedly wanting to face the #Nets in the playoffs: “We’ll match up with anybody. We’re just trying to take it game-by-game, win as many games as we can & get as high a seed as possible. And if that’s our matchup, then we’ll take care of them.” – 4:05 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
“You see the growth every game. He gets better and better,” guard Darius Garland said. “He’s really starting to find himself as a basketball player in this league… He’s going to be really, really good.” l.cleveland.com/p6N42T?utm_cam…
📸: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/zgro9LkXNc – 4:04 PM
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Willis Reed is a legend in every sense of the word. A humble gentleman, great player and champion. I had the honor of meeting Willis when I covered the Nets and he was the GM. An absolute joy to be around. A statue at MSG is long overdue. RIP to a New York icon. pic.twitter.com/FnDCHtkzxd – 4:02 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Evan Mobley has taken the leap everyone expected this season — even if it took him a little longer than desired. Here’s how he got there and what’s next:
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/03/e… – 4:01 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
RIP Willis Reed, my grandfather “Bad” Bill Begin inducted into Old Timers Hall of Fame in Brooklyn on same evening back in the day #Captain #Knicks #Legend pic.twitter.com/7bxBFIN8B8 – 3:53 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Told this before but will add for Willis. Speaking to another executive when the Nets were struggling with talented players, he said, “Willis is a great judge of talent, but not great as a judge of character because he expects everyone will play as hard as he did.” No one did. – 3:26 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Dorian Finney-Smith will play through the right wrist contusion sustained vs Denver and is available tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers. #Nets – 3:24 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Nets say that Dorian Finney-Smith is available to play tonight against the #Cavs. – 3:20 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
This might be the wildest Nikola Jokic stat of the season: He leads the NBA in +/- and it’s not close, and he’s only 35th in total minutes.
1. Jokic +608
2. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope +513
3. Aaron Gordon +491
4. Michael Porter Jr. +404
5. Darius Garland +392 – 3:10 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
I’m old enough to have seen him play and when I first started covering the Nets with Willis as GM, he couldn’t have been nicer or more welcoming to a young reporter and was a pleasure to talk to over the years. RIP. – 3:08 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
I’ll be checking in from Brooklyn at 3:30p on The Next Level with @egoldie80, @JRCherry3, and @j_klimack20 on @ESPNCleveland. Chatting #Cavs against Brooklyn and I’m sure looking back at the Donovan Mitchell trade. pic.twitter.com/eywOuQjGU9 – 3:05 PM
Tom Dowd @TomDowd22
Pearl Jam arrived early in my college days and have been a favorite ever since, so really enjoyed this conversation between @ChrisCarrino and @Steven_Hyden on the latest episode of Voice of the Nets.
iheart.com/podcast/1119-v… – 2:18 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Apparently Chris Paul gifted Mikal Bridges a Nets football helmet. pic.twitter.com/Cj0vVL7nwF – 1:31 PM
