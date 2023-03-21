Cavaliers vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center

The Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $3,377,027 per win while the Brooklyn Nets are spending $4,066,132 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Tuesday March 21, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: NBA TV

Home TV: YES

Away TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Home Radio: WFAN-FM

Away Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?