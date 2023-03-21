Live stream: Celtics 12, Kings 16

The Boston Celtics (49-23) play against the Sacramento Kings (43-28) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Tuesday March 21, 2023
Boston Celtics 12, Sacramento Kings 16 (Q1 07:51)
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jayson misses two FTs, #SacKings fans get free cookies. #Celtics – 10:12 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Jason Tatum misses two free throws so fans get free cookies before a single point has been scored. – 10:12 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kessler Edwards called for his first foul 16 seconds into then game. – 10:11 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Joe Mazzulla and Grant Williams just leaped and side-bumped each other prior to tipoff. #Celtics #SacKings – 10:11 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Before our matchup against the Celtics tonight, we held a moment of silence to honor the life and legacy of NBA Hall of Famer and former Kings assistant coach Willis Reed 🕊 pic.twitter.com/hx0NB0lbNq – 10:08 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets’ three-point shooting during four-game losing streak:
at OKC: 12/41
vs. SAC: 14/39
vs. DEN: 12/35
vs. CLE: 9/33
That’s 31.8%. Not gonna get it done for a team that gets to the rim at the lowest rate in the league. – 10:06 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
feels good to be home 😌
@mybonney Tunnel Cam #PaidPartnership pic.twitter.com/XiDnuZQgwY – 10:02 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Very compelling, inquisitive profile of Jaylen Brown by @loganmurdock. Brown is juggling a lot, and the piece lays out well the inherent (and sometimes self-inflicted) difficulties of being an athlete-activist, even with the best intentions. AK
theringer.com/nba/2023/3/21/… – 9:56 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Low key there might be more Celtics fans here tonight than Lakers fans for Sac vs LA. – 9:48 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kessler Edwards
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/o237rIFJxD – 9:44 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Starting lineups: Celtics at Kings
* Huerter is out again tonight. pic.twitter.com/0qtv1KKfQN – 9:42 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings-Celtics availability update: OUT — Anderson (flight delays) – 9:30 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox & Domantas Sabonis conclude pregame workouts. Kings back on the home floor, tonight hosting the Celtics, the first of 6 remaining games in the regular season inside Golden 1 Center. pic.twitter.com/brYFbDWonl – 9:18 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Derrick White has 64 blocks in 72 games this season, tops among all players under 6-foot-7.
White has 5 blocks in 5 games on this road trip. @DKSportsbook has him -145 for over 0.5 blocks tonight.
A sneaky All-Defense candidate? White’s block this trip ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/K5TUQjr9z1 – 9:09 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Jayson Tatum making his lone trip of the season to Sacramento with his Celtics. pic.twitter.com/HnkVi5md6e – 8:37 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Nightly questionable decisions on their way for tonight’s Prize Picks partnership. Fox and Sabonis get up for these B2Bs. Keegan is filling up the boxscore and Harrison Barnes needs to be active from the perimeter.
DEPOSIT MATCH: bit.ly/KINGSBEATPrize… pic.twitter.com/rbiHUW0MXe – 8:36 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
NBPA VP Jaylen Brown: Nets violated collective bargaining agreement with Kyrie Irving suspension trib.al/BmIhMcm – 8:27 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Kings-Celtics in Sacramento tonight. Boston on the end of a long road trip. Kings on the second night of a back-to-back after finishing a road trip in Utah last night. No Kevin Huerter for the Kings. – 8:23 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
No Kevin Huerter tonight for the Kings. Makes sense with two days off tomorrow. – 8:21 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Updated Injury Report vs. Boston Celtics – 3/21:
Kevin Huerter (Right Popliteus Strain) – OUT – 8:18 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report vs. Boston Celtics – 3/21:
Kevin Huerter (Right Popliteus Strain) – OUT – 8:18 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
Jaylen Brown is averaging a career-high 26.7 ppg, career-high 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting career-best .475 this season.
@DKSportsbook has JB at -140 odds to combine for over 35.5 PTS + RED + AST tonight against the #Kings on the second night of a back-to-back. – 8:14 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Blake Griffin says we’re prepared for the speed of tonight’s matchup in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/J3IwJJOQGs – 8:00 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Join us as we talk Kings vs. Celtics tonight with @Kyle Draper! twitter.com/i/spaces/1vOGw… – 6:54 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
You can subscribe to @TheAthleticNBA for just $1 a month right now, so now is the time to read about the 10 keys for the Celtics to turn their season around in their final 10 games:
theathletic.com/4325555/2023/0… – 6:46 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Players who have grabbed 15+ REB and dished 5+ AST per game this season:
1️⃣ Domantas Sabonis (17)
2️⃣ Nikola Jokić (14)
3️⃣ Nikola Vučević (6) pic.twitter.com/oVmBte3OCa – 6:14 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
For the Huerter family, 3-point shooting is a family tradition and Kevin and his sister Meghan are both dynamic shooting wings, but Thomas was the black sheep as a playmaking wing. pic.twitter.com/sR0xKv50NG – 5:56 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Last year at Iowa, Keegan Murray was a slashing wing whereas he’s been more of a spot-up shooting wing for the Kings this season. His twin brother Kris has been filling the slashing wing role for Iowa this year. What will next year have in store for him? pic.twitter.com/FN4GbPcVGs – 5:51 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Players who have grabbed 15+ REB and dished 5+ AST this season:
1️⃣ Domantas Sabonis
2️⃣ Nikola Jokić
3️⃣ Nikola Vučević pic.twitter.com/gcYzQJ9Sab – 5:30 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Brown said he’ll stay where he’s wanted, which puts the ball in Boston’s court. Pretty sure if they come thru w/a max deal, he’ll feel wanted. It’s clear he’s distrustful of the way business is done in the NBA (and all the rumors) so he’s just kind of leving it open ended – 5:22 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown is a no-win situation when he’s asked about long-term plans. If he says he’s staying & talks break down, he’s the villain. He tried to be non-committal, and people freak out anyway.
And then people will say, well he should have answered a certain way… – 5:22 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Other than Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) and Payton Pritchard (left heel), the #Celtics are good to go health-wise tonight vs the Sacramento Kings. Celtics fans, feeling lucky? If so check out @FanDuel, the official wagering partner of the CLNS media Network. pic.twitter.com/8B2fE2LrYR – 5:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
While in OKC, Devin Booker said it was a bit rare on road stretch to play one road game, go home for a day, and then go back on the road for two more games.
#Suns travel to LA today to face #Lakers tomorrow, play at Sacramento Friday and back home to face Philadelphia Saturday. – 5:05 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Amir Abdur-Rahim is the brother of ex-Cal and NBA star Shareef Abdul-Rahim and also went to same Ga. high school as ex-Cal star Jaylen Brown, now with Celtics. The Pac-12 does not have any Black head men’s basketball coaches and Cal is interested in changing that, sources said. – 5:02 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Rob and Al talk balancing hoops and life at home in this week’s episode of View From The Rafters 🎙☘️
Listen now ⤵️ – 4:59 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Updated with the latest on Kevin Huerter, who is questionable for tonight’s Kings-Celtics game. Includes coach Mike Brown’s comments on Huerter’s injury.
Kings-Celtics gameday live: Keegan Murray nearing NBA rookie record for 3-point goals
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:41 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Sacramento Kings are listing Kevin Huerter as questionable for tonight’s game against the Boston Celtics. He has missed the past two games with a right popliteus strain.
Here’s what Mike Brown said about Huerter’s injury last night in Salt Lake City.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:33 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
The Kings are the only team in the league with two players in the top-20 in assists 👏
👑 Domantas Sabonis (7.2 – 11th)
👑 De’Aaron Fox (6.2 – 17th) pic.twitter.com/ssJsiszqKK – 4:30 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings-Celtics gameday live: Keegan Murray nearing Donovan Mitchell’s NBA rookie record for 3-point goals after passing Stephen Curry, Landry Shamet, Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards in Monday’s game against the Utah Jazz.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:25 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jaylen Brown has been in trade rumors almost his entire Celtics career, always talked about as the piece Boston can use to get better
JB’s comments feel completely understandable, even if the timing of the interview is a little frustrating pic.twitter.com/UNgm5duXpm – 4:07 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
“I love this team”
With a win over the Sacramento Kings, the Utah Jazz jumped back into the play-in picture. That may not seem like much, but context is everything
A story about a team that refuses to back down, is here – theathletic.com/4330783/2023/0… – 4:00 PM
