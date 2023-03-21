Celtics vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Celtics vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Celtics vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

March 21, 2023- by

By |

The Boston Celtics play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center

The Boston Celtics are spending $3,623,317 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $3,181,944 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Tuesday March 21, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: NBCSCA
Away TV: NBC Sports Boston
Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

Game previews

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home