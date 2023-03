Damian Lillard not interested in rebuilding with Portland

Before the game, Billups told The Athletic he had no fears of losing his job, based on his frequent communication with general manager Joe Cronin. “I don’t worry about that, at all,” Billups said. “We have our talks and everything, and that will remain between us, but I don’t worry about that at all.” After Friday’s game, three key players — Grant, Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons — told The Athletic they endorse Billups, the strongest vote of confidence coming from Grant, whose free agency this summer is a crucial component in the team’s vision of building a winner. “I’m ready to run through a wall for him, no matter what,” Grant said. “I’m looking forward to playing for him.” -via The Athletic / March 18, 2023