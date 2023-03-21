Damian Lillard not interested in rebuilding with Portland

NBACentral: Damian Lillard says he’s not interested in rebuilding “That’s not what I’m interested in. That’s what the frustrating part of it is. Talking about what’s gonna happen next season. And us ‘building’. That’s not what I’m here to do especially at this stage of my career”
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Damian Lillard has come too far with the Blazers to start over again this offseason 😡 pic.twitter.com/KmoRoiW6v5 – 6:59 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Penn State’s Micah Shrewsberry currently mulling offer to remain at Penn State and opportunity to go to Notre Dame, source told @Stadium.
Penn St has increased its financial package, also NIL commitment.
Shrewsberry grew up in Indiana, coached at Butler and Purdue. – 6:31 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Damian Lillard admits defeat on another lost season: ‘We pretty much fallen out of the race for the 10th spot’
cbssports.com/nba/news/damia… – 3:39 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Dame this season:
32.2 PPG
7.2 APG
4.2 3PM
Joins James Harden as the only player in NBA history to reach those numbers in a season. pic.twitter.com/w1xtZpd15B – 2:18 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Julius Randle this season:
More points than
— Dame
— Giannis
— Jokic
— Mitchell
— Steph
More rebounds than
— Gobert
— Zubac
— Giannis
— Bam
— Ayton
— Embiid
More 3s than
— Trae
— Ant
— Simons
— Harden
— Doncic
Top __ player this season. pic.twitter.com/xr678smrpz – 11:45 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most seasons with 250+ threes:
8 — Steph
5 — Hield
4 — Harden
3 — Klay
2 — Dame, Robinson pic.twitter.com/Kmkl2w1Gqu – 11:01 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Are we selfish as fans to want to see Dame — a top-10 performer this year to say nothing of his career to date — in the play-in tournament, at minimum? Does Portland owe him its own post-Dame future? – 8:57 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
I wrote about Damian Lillard and whether there’s a threshold for modest team success below “championship contender” that should be non-negotiable for players of his caliber. ziller.substack.com/p/wasting-dame… pic.twitter.com/mGBITbyZrK – 8:55 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 3-pointers by a rookie all-time:
187 — Donovan Mitchell
185 — Damian Lillard
175 — Saddiq Bey
172 — Keegan Murray
Only 16 away from the record. pic.twitter.com/hKoBFc4QeO – 8:35 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Top 1-seed NCAAW upsets
16
1998-Harvard d. Stanford
9
2023-Miami d. Indiana
2009-Michigan St d. Duke
1998-Notre Dame d. Texas Tech
8
2023-Ole Miss d. Stanford
2006-Boston College d. Ohio St
1992-SW Missouri St. d. Iowa
1991-James Madison d. Penn St
1986-James Madison d. Virginia – 12:41 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz defeat the Kings 128-120 and move to 35-36 on the season. Career-high 27 for rookie Ochai Agbaji. Stellar defense from rookie Walker Kessler. 19 and a near triple double from Kelly Olynyk. This Jazz team just keeps defying expectation. Dame and Portland next – 11:26 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
We credit Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo for staying with their small market teams through thick and thin, but we should give De’Aaron Fox that same credit.
He’s been through a lot with the Kings and it’s finally paying off. – 10:31 PM
On the latest episode of the #ThisLeague UNCUT podcast with NBA insiders Marc Stein and Chris Haynes, the latter states that the Blazers could shut down Lillard in if things don’t start changing in that timeframe. “Dame probably has five or six more games left before Portland probably shuts him down for the season,” Haynes said. “There’s no use playing the duration of these games. So look out for that. If these next five, six games, they keep struggling, I will suspect…” -via Blazers Edge / March 21, 2023
Casey Holdahl: “Right now I’m just not ready to not play.” — @Dame_Lillard -via Twitter @CHold / March 20, 2023
Before the game, Billups told The Athletic he had no fears of losing his job, based on his frequent communication with general manager Joe Cronin. “I don’t worry about that, at all,” Billups said. “We have our talks and everything, and that will remain between us, but I don’t worry about that at all.” After Friday’s game, three key players — Grant, Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons — told The Athletic they endorse Billups, the strongest vote of confidence coming from Grant, whose free agency this summer is a crucial component in the team’s vision of building a winner. “I’m ready to run through a wall for him, no matter what,” Grant said. “I’m looking forward to playing for him.” -via The Athletic / March 18, 2023