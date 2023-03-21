Darvin Ham on Lakers signing a big man: Nothing is imminent

Jovan Buha: Darvin Ham confirms that Tristan Thompson and Tony Bradley worked out for the Lakers yesterday, but clarified that “nothing is imminent.” He said the Lakers were doing their “due diligence” on evaluating big man options.
Source: Twitter @jovanbuha
Source: Twitter @jovanbuha
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers coach Darvin Ham says the Lakers have “no imminent plans” to sign Tristan Thompson or Tony Bradley after working them out on Monday. He says the Lakers are just “doing their due diligence” – 2:52 PM
Lakers coach Darvin Ham says the Lakers have “no imminent plans” to sign Tristan Thompson or Tony Bradley after working them out on Monday. He says the Lakers are just “doing their due diligence” – 2:52 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham confirms that Tristan Thompson and Tony Bradley worked out for the Lakers yesterday, but clarified that “nothing is imminent.” He said the Lakers were doing their “due diligence” on evaluating big man options. – 2:51 PM
Darvin Ham confirms that Tristan Thompson and Tony Bradley worked out for the Lakers yesterday, but clarified that “nothing is imminent.” He said the Lakers were doing their “due diligence” on evaluating big man options. – 2:51 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Darvin Ham on what his first impression of Austin Reaves was (1/2): “My impression was he just didn’t mind taking chances. … He wasn’t afraid. And he’s just a flat-out hooper, he just loves to hoop…” – 1:40 AM
Darvin Ham on what his first impression of Austin Reaves was (1/2): “My impression was he just didn’t mind taking chances. … He wasn’t afraid. And he’s just a flat-out hooper, he just loves to hoop…” – 1:40 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: There’s three weeks remaining in the regular season and Darvin Ham says the Lakers anticipate having LeBron James back before the curtain closes on Game 82 es.pn/40h765N – 10:22 PM
New story: There’s three weeks remaining in the regular season and Darvin Ham says the Lakers anticipate having LeBron James back before the curtain closes on Game 82 es.pn/40h765N – 10:22 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James injury update: Lakers expect star forward to return this season, says coach Darvin Ham
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 8:53 PM
LeBron James injury update: Lakers expect star forward to return this season, says coach Darvin Ham
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 8:53 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham with an encouraging update on LeBron James’ return timeline: “We anticipate him coming back at some point (this season).” – 8:00 PM
Darvin Ham with an encouraging update on LeBron James’ return timeline: “We anticipate him coming back at some point (this season).” – 8:00 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Three weeks after LeBron James suffered a right foot tendon injury in Dallas, Darvin Ham offered the most optimistic and definitive update we’ve heard on James yet: “We anticipate him coming back at some point (this season)” – 7:58 PM
Three weeks after LeBron James suffered a right foot tendon injury in Dallas, Darvin Ham offered the most optimistic and definitive update we’ve heard on James yet: “We anticipate him coming back at some point (this season)” – 7:58 PM
More on this storyline
Jovan Buha: Darvin Ham wouldn’t confirm that Anthony Davis will be available for the Lakers’ back-to-backs against Utah and the Clippers in early April. He said the Lakers have a plan and are sticking to it. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / March 21, 2023
“Low-key, I was still buying my socks off Eastbay,” Sue Bird told ESPN with a laugh. “Eastbay was my go-to to get this one pair of Nike socks. “I mean, maybe I’m the only 42-year-old in the world [who] was still buying s— off Eastbay.” When the news broke of Eastbay shutting down, Bird wasn’t the only one in the basketball world left heartbroken. “Really?” Lakers coach Darvin Ham asked when told Eastbay was closing. “Wow. It was the Bible and then my Eastbay catalog.” -via ESPN / March 20, 2023
Mike Trudell: Darvin Ham on his players, considering the standings and limited games left: “They understand what’s at stake.” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / March 19, 2023