Darvin Ham on Lakers signing a big man: Nothing is imminent

“Low-key, I was still buying my socks off Eastbay,” Sue Bird told ESPN with a laugh. “Eastbay was my go-to to get this one pair of Nike socks. “I mean, maybe I’m the only 42-year-old in the world [who] was still buying s— off Eastbay.” When the news broke of Eastbay shutting down, Bird wasn’t the only one in the basketball world left heartbroken. “Really?” Lakers coach Darvin Ham asked when told Eastbay was closing. “Wow. It was the Bible and then my Eastbay catalog.” -via ESPN / March 20, 2023