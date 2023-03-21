Dillon Brooks a big fan of Kyrie Irving and everything he stands for

Kylen Mills: Dillon Brooks said after tonight’s game that he’s a big fan of Kyrie Irving, everything he stands for and the way he used his platform. Said Kyrie is just like Kobe and Michael Jordan in playing the game at a different pace. Interesting. 🎥 @Brax_Avery pic.twitter.com/hyLldzADl4
Source: Twitter @KylenMills
Source: Twitter @KylenMills
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Warriors guards Steph Curry and Klay Thompson fire back at Dillon Brooks warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/19/war… – 4:00 AM
Warriors guards Steph Curry and Klay Thompson fire back at Dillon Brooks warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/19/war… – 4:00 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is back with the Grizz.
“You’re going to see a different Ja out there who is going to be consistent every single night and is going to give us the energy we need to be the top team in the West.” – Dillon Brooks dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 1:59 AM
Ja Morant is back with the Grizz.
“You’re going to see a different Ja out there who is going to be consistent every single night and is going to give us the energy we need to be the top team in the West.” – Dillon Brooks dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 1:59 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Dillon Brooks said after tonight’s game that he’s a big fan of Kyrie Irving, everything he stands for and the way he used his platform. Said Kyrie is just like Kobe and Michael Jordan in playing the game at a different pace. Interesting. 🎥 @Brax_Avery pic.twitter.com/hyLldzADl4 – 1:13 AM
Dillon Brooks said after tonight’s game that he’s a big fan of Kyrie Irving, everything he stands for and the way he used his platform. Said Kyrie is just like Kobe and Michael Jordan in playing the game at a different pace. Interesting. 🎥 @Brax_Avery pic.twitter.com/hyLldzADl4 – 1:13 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Full details and quotes from Kyrie Irving on re-injuring his foot in Mavs’ loss tonight and leaving Memphis in a walking boot: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:48 AM
Full details and quotes from Kyrie Irving on re-injuring his foot in Mavs’ loss tonight and leaving Memphis in a walking boot: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:48 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks on Dallas’ Theo Pinson:
“I just wanted to let him know he was a cheerleader. Same class, I grew up watching him play and he was a great player. Now he gets paid to cheerlead. I love it.” – 12:09 AM
Dillon Brooks on Dallas’ Theo Pinson:
“I just wanted to let him know he was a cheerleader. Same class, I grew up watching him play and he was a great player. Now he gets paid to cheerlead. I love it.” – 12:09 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks said Ja Morant saw how the team has been playing well and volunteered himself to come off the bench when he returns.
“I said hell no.” – 12:07 AM
Dillon Brooks said Ja Morant saw how the team has been playing well and volunteered himself to come off the bench when he returns.
“I said hell no.” – 12:07 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks said Ja Morant told the team he wanted to come off the bench with the way they are playing right now.
“I told him ‘HELL NO! You’re too good a player and you’re the engine of this team.’” – 12:06 AM
Dillon Brooks said Ja Morant told the team he wanted to come off the bench with the way they are playing right now.
“I told him ‘HELL NO! You’re too good a player and you’re the engine of this team.’” – 12:06 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks said Dallas Mavs wing Theo Pinson “gets paid to be a cheerleader.” – 12:05 AM
Dillon Brooks said Dallas Mavs wing Theo Pinson “gets paid to be a cheerleader.” – 12:05 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
dillon brooks: *goes to hand kyrie his jersey*
kyrie: pic.twitter.com/HGe3wLbYj8 – 11:46 PM
dillon brooks: *goes to hand kyrie his jersey*
kyrie: pic.twitter.com/HGe3wLbYj8 – 11:46 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
A jersey s̶w̶a̶p̶ … giveaway?
Dillon Brooks took Kyrie’s but Kyrie didn’t take his 😅
pic.twitter.com/SPkEzCDmQF – 11:45 PM
A jersey s̶w̶a̶p̶ … giveaway?
Dillon Brooks took Kyrie’s but Kyrie didn’t take his 😅
pic.twitter.com/SPkEzCDmQF – 11:45 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving said he reaggravated the right foot soreness/big toe pain when Dillon Brooks stepped on his heel in the third quarter.
Said the boot is “precautionary” and he plans to “exhaust all options in the next 48 hours” to heal the injury and minimize missed time. – 11:27 PM
Kyrie Irving said he reaggravated the right foot soreness/big toe pain when Dillon Brooks stepped on his heel in the third quarter.
Said the boot is “precautionary” and he plans to “exhaust all options in the next 48 hours” to heal the injury and minimize missed time. – 11:27 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Classic mid-flop contest by Dillon Brooks. pic.twitter.com/zH1pMFRRNh – 11:25 PM
Classic mid-flop contest by Dillon Brooks. pic.twitter.com/zH1pMFRRNh – 11:25 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
I’d like to think Dillon Brooks is going to mount that Kyrie Irving jersey on his wall like a hunter mounts the 10-point buck he took out. – 11:15 PM
I’d like to think Dillon Brooks is going to mount that Kyrie Irving jersey on his wall like a hunter mounts the 10-point buck he took out. – 11:15 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Asked about petitioning the league to rescind Dillon Brooks’ tech tonight, Jenkins says, “We’ll see but this might be a hard one to get back.” LOLs abounded. – 10:45 PM
Asked about petitioning the league to rescind Dillon Brooks’ tech tonight, Jenkins says, “We’ll see but this might be a hard one to get back.” LOLs abounded. – 10:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Dillon Brooks’ late 3-point foul on Christian Wood kept Mavericks from lowest scoring 4th quarter in NBA this season. – 10:33 PM
Dillon Brooks’ late 3-point foul on Christian Wood kept Mavericks from lowest scoring 4th quarter in NBA this season. – 10:33 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs go ice cold in the fourth quarter (3-21 FG, including 0-8 for Kyrie Irving) to lose in Memphis and slip back to seventh in West.
Grizzlies have won 6 of last 7 without Ja Morant, who is expected to play Wednesday. – 10:27 PM
Mavs go ice cold in the fourth quarter (3-21 FG, including 0-8 for Kyrie Irving) to lose in Memphis and slip back to seventh in West.
Grizzlies have won 6 of last 7 without Ja Morant, who is expected to play Wednesday. – 10:27 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
These Jaren Jackson Jr. switches on Kyrie in the last five minutes … I mean Kyrie can’t even see the rim – 10:21 PM
These Jaren Jackson Jr. switches on Kyrie in the last five minutes … I mean Kyrie can’t even see the rim – 10:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Jason Kidd/Kyrie Irving/Dillon Brooks postgame podiums will be popped kernels if this holds up.
How you gonna have 9 4th quarter points in the year of our lorde 2023 – 10:20 PM
The Jason Kidd/Kyrie Irving/Dillon Brooks postgame podiums will be popped kernels if this holds up.
How you gonna have 9 4th quarter points in the year of our lorde 2023 – 10:20 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Jaren Jackson with five fouls guarding Kyrie Irving from the 3-point line to the rim, forcing a miss. – 10:20 PM
Jaren Jackson with five fouls guarding Kyrie Irving from the 3-point line to the rim, forcing a miss. – 10:20 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks just did a lil taunting and picked up his 18th technical foul. A $5,000 fine and one-game suspension are likely to follow. – 9:35 PM
Dillon Brooks just did a lil taunting and picked up his 18th technical foul. A $5,000 fine and one-game suspension are likely to follow. – 9:35 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Really dumb technical from Dillon Brooks celebrating a dunk. May cost him another game. – 9:35 PM
Really dumb technical from Dillon Brooks celebrating a dunk. May cost him another game. – 9:35 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Dillon Brooks just got called for his 18th technical foul for taunting the Dallas bench after a dunk. That will result in another one-game suspension if it’s not rescinded. – 9:35 PM
Dillon Brooks just got called for his 18th technical foul for taunting the Dallas bench after a dunk. That will result in another one-game suspension if it’s not rescinded. – 9:35 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks gets a technical foul for taunting the Mavericks bench.
And now he will be suspended again. – 9:35 PM
Dillon Brooks gets a technical foul for taunting the Mavericks bench.
And now he will be suspended again. – 9:35 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Dillon Brooks just got T’d up for dunking and then dancing at the Mavs’ bench, and I haven’t seen Luka Doncic smile that big in a while. – 9:35 PM
Dillon Brooks just got T’d up for dunking and then dancing at the Mavs’ bench, and I haven’t seen Luka Doncic smile that big in a while. – 9:35 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kyrie Irving was down on the court and was clutching his right ankle after Dillon Brooks stepped on it. He stayed in the game after a timeout and conversation with Mavs director of player health and performance Casey Smith. – 9:32 PM
Kyrie Irving was down on the court and was clutching his right ankle after Dillon Brooks stepped on it. He stayed in the game after a timeout and conversation with Mavs director of player health and performance Casey Smith. – 9:32 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Dillon Brooks just stepped on the back of Kyrie Irving’s foot. Can’t tell if it was intentional from the replay, but look like a pretty hard stomp either way.
Jason Kidd and Luka Doncic are among those out on the court checking on him. – 9:30 PM
Dillon Brooks just stepped on the back of Kyrie Irving’s foot. Can’t tell if it was intentional from the replay, but look like a pretty hard stomp either way.
Jason Kidd and Luka Doncic are among those out on the court checking on him. – 9:30 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Kyrie is limping after remaining down for a few seconds. The Mavericks called timeout.
Then the Grizzlies called timeout to challenge. Officials are discussing. – 9:30 PM
Kyrie is limping after remaining down for a few seconds. The Mavericks called timeout.
Then the Grizzlies called timeout to challenge. Officials are discussing. – 9:30 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Irving diving into the second row certainly is a moment that can give a team a jolt. – 9:29 PM
Irving diving into the second row certainly is a moment that can give a team a jolt. – 9:29 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Marko Milic and Kristi Toliver just caught Kyrie Irving flying into the second row of the Mavs’ bench and pushed him back onto the court in the same motion.
What teamwork. – 9:29 PM
Marko Milic and Kristi Toliver just caught Kyrie Irving flying into the second row of the Mavs’ bench and pushed him back onto the court in the same motion.
What teamwork. – 9:29 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies are getting really frustrated with the officiating. A late whistle and Dillon Brooks is going to have to be careful here that he doesn’t get a tech. – 9:27 PM
Grizzlies are getting really frustrated with the officiating. A late whistle and Dillon Brooks is going to have to be careful here that he doesn’t get a tech. – 9:27 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
A tight, testy, chippy half in MEM as the Grizzlies try to get Mavs off their game, but so far, Mavs have not fallen for it as they lead 60-57. Kyrie w/20, (26th 20 pt half 7 in 1st). Mavs shoot 54.8% vs #1 FG def in NBA (44.9%). Jackson 17 for MEM. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 9:14 PM
A tight, testy, chippy half in MEM as the Grizzlies try to get Mavs off their game, but so far, Mavs have not fallen for it as they lead 60-57. Kyrie w/20, (26th 20 pt half 7 in 1st). Mavs shoot 54.8% vs #1 FG def in NBA (44.9%). Jackson 17 for MEM. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 9:14 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving at halftime: 20 points (8-13 FG) in 17 minutes. Dillon Brooks has been his primary defender. – 9:14 PM
Kyrie Irving at halftime: 20 points (8-13 FG) in 17 minutes. Dillon Brooks has been his primary defender. – 9:14 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime:
Mavs 60 Grizzlies 57
Jaren Jackson Jr. has 17 points. Kyrie Irving leads Dallas with 20. Mavs shooting 54.8% and outscoring Memphis in the paint. – 9:10 PM
Halftime:
Mavs 60 Grizzlies 57
Jaren Jackson Jr. has 17 points. Kyrie Irving leads Dallas with 20. Mavs shooting 54.8% and outscoring Memphis in the paint. – 9:10 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
The 40 officials that will work this week’s games.
Pat Adams
Eric Curry
John Higgins
Marques Pettigrew
Jeff Anderson
Don Daily
Michael Irving
Gerry Polland
Steve Anderson
AJ Desai
Byron Jarrett
Michael Reed
Clarence Armstrong
Brian Dorsey
Keith Kimble
Larry Scirotto
Todd Austin… – 8:33 PM
The 40 officials that will work this week’s games.
Pat Adams
Eric Curry
John Higgins
Marques Pettigrew
Jeff Anderson
Don Daily
Michael Irving
Gerry Polland
Steve Anderson
AJ Desai
Byron Jarrett
Michael Reed
Clarence Armstrong
Brian Dorsey
Keith Kimble
Larry Scirotto
Todd Austin… – 8:33 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Someone is bleeding because Dillon Brooks has blood all over the front of his jersey. – 8:28 PM
Someone is bleeding because Dillon Brooks has blood all over the front of his jersey. – 8:28 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Just a little in-game tidbit for ya… Tyus Jones usually wears Kyrie Irving’s signature shoes. Santi Aldama, too. They’re not wearing Kyrie’s today.
Throwback read: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 8:24 PM
Just a little in-game tidbit for ya… Tyus Jones usually wears Kyrie Irving’s signature shoes. Santi Aldama, too. They’re not wearing Kyrie’s today.
Throwback read: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 8:24 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
This Kyrie Irving-Dillon Brooks matchup is about to get reallll spicy tonight if they started the first break in the first quarter jawing face-to-face…
… and ended the first break in the first quarter jawing face-to-face. – 8:22 PM
This Kyrie Irving-Dillon Brooks matchup is about to get reallll spicy tonight if they started the first break in the first quarter jawing face-to-face…
… and ended the first break in the first quarter jawing face-to-face. – 8:22 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Kyrie Irving (in part) to Dillon Brooks:
“That dumbass defense.”
Let’s play ball🏀🔥 – 8:18 PM
Kyrie Irving (in part) to Dillon Brooks:
“That dumbass defense.”
Let’s play ball🏀🔥 – 8:18 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Kyrie Irving already talking with Dillon Brooks
“Keep playing that dumbass defense” – 8:18 PM
Kyrie Irving already talking with Dillon Brooks
“Keep playing that dumbass defense” – 8:18 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
In a surprise to no one, Dillon Brooks doesn’t appear eager to make friends with the Mavs tonight. – 8:15 PM
In a surprise to no one, Dillon Brooks doesn’t appear eager to make friends with the Mavs tonight. – 8:15 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs starters tonight are Kyrie, Green, Bullock, Kleber and Powell. Dallas’ 3rd game against Memphis in the span of 10 days will start in just a few on BSSW. – 8:07 PM
Mavs starters tonight are Kyrie, Green, Bullock, Kleber and Powell. Dallas’ 3rd game against Memphis in the span of 10 days will start in just a few on BSSW. – 8:07 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Watching Kyrie Irving acclimate to the Mavericks’ pregame warm-ups has been fascinating.
Kyrie just wants to hoop, but looks like he’s also come to enjoy Dwight Powell/Maxi Kleber running football pass patterns, Josh Green dribbling like soccer, THJ playing volleyball, etc. – 8:01 PM
Watching Kyrie Irving acclimate to the Mavericks’ pregame warm-ups has been fascinating.
Kyrie just wants to hoop, but looks like he’s also come to enjoy Dwight Powell/Maxi Kleber running football pass patterns, Josh Green dribbling like soccer, THJ playing volleyball, etc. – 8:01 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, Kleber, Powell, Green, Irving
MEM starters: Brooks, Jackson, Tillman, Bane, Jones
7:10 tip @971TheFreak – 7:32 PM
Mavs starters: Bullock, Kleber, Powell, Green, Irving
MEM starters: Brooks, Jackson, Tillman, Bane, Jones
7:10 tip @971TheFreak – 7:32 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Jason Kidd says Kyrie Irving and Tim Hardaway Jr, who were questionable on the injury report, are available tonight – 6:35 PM
Jason Kidd says Kyrie Irving and Tim Hardaway Jr, who were questionable on the injury report, are available tonight – 6:35 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Kyrie Irving will play for Dallas against the Grizzlies tonight; Ja Morant and Luka Doncic are still out. When these two teams played last Monday all three stars didn’t play. – 6:19 PM
Kyrie Irving will play for Dallas against the Grizzlies tonight; Ja Morant and Luka Doncic are still out. When these two teams played last Monday all three stars didn’t play. – 6:19 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie in his first 12 games as a Mav:
28.4 PPG
5.4 RPG
6.6 APG
52/43/95% (!!)
They are exactly .500 when Irving plays. pic.twitter.com/tvxVz8UMeG – 3:39 PM
Kyrie in his first 12 games as a Mav:
28.4 PPG
5.4 RPG
6.6 APG
52/43/95% (!!)
They are exactly .500 when Irving plays. pic.twitter.com/tvxVz8UMeG – 3:39 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
It’s so fascinating to analyze the difficulty & skill of the last play on Friday night. I have to pause videos & screen shot so quality is just OK. The ball is barely out of Kyrie’s hands at 1.5, it’s still not to Maxi at 0.9, he’s caught by 0.7 & has the shot away by 0.2! pic.twitter.com/jQCdMp08Sn – 2:10 PM
It’s so fascinating to analyze the difficulty & skill of the last play on Friday night. I have to pause videos & screen shot so quality is just OK. The ball is barely out of Kyrie’s hands at 1.5, it’s still not to Maxi at 0.9, he’s caught by 0.7 & has the shot away by 0.2! pic.twitter.com/jQCdMp08Sn – 2:10 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Musings on this Monday have instead taken the form of a pulse check on Kyrie Irving’s first six weeks as a Dallas Maverick.
Monday column: marcstein.substack.com/p/kyrie-the-ma… – 1:00 PM
The Musings on this Monday have instead taken the form of a pulse check on Kyrie Irving’s first six weeks as a Dallas Maverick.
Monday column: marcstein.substack.com/p/kyrie-the-ma… – 1:00 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
“We had a real group conversation that we needed to get some things out, and now we’re just living with the wins and the losses because we’re together.”
Kyrie Irving says a “grown-up” meeting reignited Mavericks’ belief and wins without Luka Doncic: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:59 AM
“We had a real group conversation that we needed to get some things out, and now we’re just living with the wins and the losses because we’re together.”
Kyrie Irving says a “grown-up” meeting reignited Mavericks’ belief and wins without Luka Doncic: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:59 AM
More on this storyline
Tim MacMahon: Kyrie Irving is wearing a walking boot on his right foot. “It’s just precautionary,” he said. He hopes to play Wednesday vs. Warriors. He said the concern is the foot injury he re-aggravated, not the ankle he twisted. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / March 21, 2023
Grant Afseth: Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving says it wasn’t intentional that he didn’t take Dillon Brooks’ jersey in a post-game swap: “I saw that after the game. I’ll probably get it next time. Probably next time. Not this time. I was really onto the next thing, thought process-wise.” -via Twitter / March 21, 2023
Kyrie Irving: Chop wood, Carry water. Gotta stay poised Hélà 🤞🏾♾ -via Twitter @KyrieIrving / March 21, 2023
“He’s holding himself accountable,” Brooks said after the Grizzlies’ 112-108 win Monday, their sixth victory in the past seven games. “He’s made some changes in his life. … He’s taking ownership of it, which is just a great thing for his growth, for his basketball career, for everything. You’re going to see a different Ja out there who’s going to be consistent every single night and who’s going to give us that energy that we need to be that top team in the West.” -via ESPN / March 21, 2023
It’s an automatic one-game suspension unless the NBA reviews the infraction and rescinds the tech. “This one might be a hard one to get back,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins opined. “At this point, I don’t think we even try anymore,” Brooks said. -via The Athletic / March 21, 2023
Privately, Grizzlies coaches say Brooks is as studious in the film room as any player, and Jenkins lauded Brooks on Monday night for the additional shooting work he has undertaken in recent weeks. When it comes to the extracurriculars, though, the ones that get Brooks in trouble, the Grizzlies find themselves wishing he could reel it in and also understanding it’s part of the Brooks experience. -via The Athletic / March 21, 2023