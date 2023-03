Dillon Brooks says Ja Morant wanted to come off the bench

“He’s holding himself accountable,” Brooks said after the Grizzlies’ 112-108 win Monday, their sixth victory in the past seven games. “He’s made some changes in his life. … He’s taking ownership of it, which is just a great thing for his growth, for his basketball career, for everything. You’re going to see a different Ja out there who’s going to be consistent every single night and who’s going to give us that energy that we need to be that top team in the West.” -via ESPN / March 21, 2023