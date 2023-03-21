Dillon Brooks says Ja Morant wanted to come off the bench

Drew Hill: Dillon Brooks said Ja Morant told the team he wanted to come off the bench with the way they are playing right now. “I told him ‘HELL NO! You’re too good a player and you’re the engine of this team.’”
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Warriors guards Steph Curry and Klay Thompson fire back at Dillon Brooks warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/19/war… – 4:00 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is back with the Grizz.
“You’re going to see a different Ja out there who is going to be consistent every single night and is going to give us the energy we need to be the top team in the West.” – Dillon Brooks dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 1:59 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Dillon Brooks said after tonight’s game that he’s a big fan of Kyrie Irving, everything he stands for and the way he used his platform. Said Kyrie is just like Kobe and Michael Jordan in playing the game at a different pace. Interesting. 🎥 @Brax_Avery pic.twitter.com/hyLldzADl4 – 1:13 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks on Dallas’ Theo Pinson:
“I just wanted to let him know he was a cheerleader. Same class, I grew up watching him play and he was a great player. Now he gets paid to cheerlead. I love it.” – 12:09 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks said Ja Morant saw how the team has been playing well and volunteered himself to come off the bench when he returns.
“I said hell no.” – 12:07 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks said Ja Morant told the team he wanted to come off the bench with the way they are playing right now.
“I told him ‘HELL NO! You’re too good a player and you’re the engine of this team.’” – 12:06 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks said Dallas Mavs wing Theo Pinson “gets paid to be a cheerleader.” – 12:05 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
dillon brooks: *goes to hand kyrie his jersey*
kyrie: pic.twitter.com/HGe3wLbYj8 – 11:46 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
A jersey s̶w̶a̶p̶ … giveaway?
Dillon Brooks took Kyrie’s but Kyrie didn’t take his 😅
pic.twitter.com/SPkEzCDmQF – 11:45 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Despite playing without Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke in nine of them (and Steven Adams in all 10), the Grizzlies have a better record over their past 10 games than the Nuggets, Suns, Clippers, Warriors, Mavericks and Wolves. This conference. Oy! – 11:31 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving said he reaggravated the right foot soreness/big toe pain when Dillon Brooks stepped on his heel in the third quarter.
Said the boot is “precautionary” and he plans to “exhaust all options in the next 48 hours” to heal the injury and minimize missed time. – 11:27 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Classic mid-flop contest by Dillon Brooks. pic.twitter.com/zH1pMFRRNh – 11:25 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
I’d like to think Dillon Brooks is going to mount that Kyrie Irving jersey on his wall like a hunter mounts the 10-point buck he took out. – 11:15 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Asked about petitioning the league to rescind Dillon Brooks’ tech tonight, Jenkins says, “We’ll see but this might be a hard one to get back.” LOLs abounded. – 10:45 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant hung around for a couple minutes after the game and signed some autographs for fans. – 10:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Dillon Brooks’ late 3-point foul on Christian Wood kept Mavericks from lowest scoring 4th quarter in NBA this season. – 10:33 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs go ice cold in the fourth quarter (3-21 FG, including 0-8 for Kyrie Irving) to lose in Memphis and slip back to seventh in West.
Grizzlies have won 6 of last 7 without Ja Morant, who is expected to play Wednesday. – 10:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Jason Kidd/Kyrie Irving/Dillon Brooks postgame podiums will be popped kernels if this holds up.
How you gonna have 9 4th quarter points in the year of our lorde 2023 – 10:20 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks just did a lil taunting and picked up his 18th technical foul. A $5,000 fine and one-game suspension are likely to follow. – 9:35 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Really dumb technical from Dillon Brooks celebrating a dunk. May cost him another game. – 9:35 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Dillon Brooks just got called for his 18th technical foul for taunting the Dallas bench after a dunk. That will result in another one-game suspension if it’s not rescinded. – 9:35 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks gets a technical foul for taunting the Mavericks bench.
And now he will be suspended again. – 9:35 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Dillon Brooks just got T’d up for dunking and then dancing at the Mavs’ bench, and I haven’t seen Luka Doncic smile that big in a while. – 9:35 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kyrie Irving was down on the court and was clutching his right ankle after Dillon Brooks stepped on it. He stayed in the game after a timeout and conversation with Mavs director of player health and performance Casey Smith. – 9:32 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Dillon Brooks just stepped on the back of Kyrie Irving’s foot. Can’t tell if it was intentional from the replay, but look like a pretty hard stomp either way.
Jason Kidd and Luka Doncic are among those out on the court checking on him. – 9:30 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies are getting really frustrated with the officiating. A late whistle and Dillon Brooks is going to have to be careful here that he doesn’t get a tech. – 9:27 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving at halftime: 20 points (8-13 FG) in 17 minutes. Dillon Brooks has been his primary defender. – 9:14 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Someone is bleeding because Dillon Brooks has blood all over the front of his jersey. – 8:28 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Grizzlies fans love seeing Ja Morant back in the arena 👏
🎥: @GrizzOnBally
pic.twitter.com/R4BDgYKSNn – 8:23 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
This Kyrie Irving-Dillon Brooks matchup is about to get reallll spicy tonight if they started the first break in the first quarter jawing face-to-face…
… and ended the first break in the first quarter jawing face-to-face. – 8:22 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Kyrie Irving (in part) to Dillon Brooks:
“That dumbass defense.”
Let’s play ball🏀🔥 – 8:18 PM
Kyrie Irving (in part) to Dillon Brooks:
“That dumbass defense.”
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Kyrie Irving already talking with Dillon Brooks
“Keep playing that dumbass defense” – 8:18 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
In a surprise to no one, Dillon Brooks doesn’t appear eager to make friends with the Mavs tonight. – 8:15 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant gets an ovation from the crowd on his way to the court. pic.twitter.com/bJDbSsLbeA – 8:14 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Ja Morant walked out from the locker room just before tipoff to join his teammates on the bench, got a nice cheer from the crowd – 8:11 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is back on the sideline for the Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/fDGnZl9Y19 – 8:09 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Loud applause from the home crowd as Ja Morant joined the Grizzlies on the bench before tip against Dallas – 8:09 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Ja Morant scrimmaged with teammates on Monday, and coach Taylor Jenkins is “hopeful” the Grizzlies star can play Wednesday.
➡️ yhoo.it/3LUTHN1 pic.twitter.com/4DeS32O5Iz – 7:56 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Grizzlies Ja Morant back with team, participated in a ‘play group,’ and addressed his teammates. Taylor Jenkins ‘hopeful’ he’ll play Wednesday, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4329973/2023/0… – 7:34 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins says they’re “hopeful” that Ja Morant will play Wednesday vs. Rockets. Morant has had a “good first day back” so far that included addressing his teammates and coaches. – 6:21 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Kyrie Irving will play for Dallas against the Grizzlies tonight; Ja Morant and Luka Doncic are still out. When these two teams played last Monday all three stars didn’t play. – 6:19 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Is two weeks enough time for Ja Morant to fix his issues? Or is everyone trying to split the baby? @bomani_jones and I discuss on The Good Word.
spoti.fi/3Z2rDtU
YOUTUBE: youtu.be/wtBWfimY_ho pic.twitter.com/iQ2CIK8ZS8 – 4:26 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Next 10:
11. Stephen Curry: 12.433
12. Donovan Mitchell: 12.202
13. De’Aaron Fox: 11.968
14. Julius Randle: 11.949
15. Jimmy Butler: 11.911
16. James Harden: 11.729
17. Kevin Durant: 11.644
18. Jalen Brunson: 11.563
19. Trae Young: 11.501
20. Ja Morant: 11.454 pic.twitter.com/l4W6y5G8Pz – 3:36 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ja Morant suspension: Grizzlies star could return Wednesday vs. Rockets after serving eight-game ban
cbssports.com/nba/news/ja-mo… – 2:09 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
NBA sources discuss Ja Morant’s suspension: “I’m sure the people in the league office are concerned for Ja as a person, too, but they have to prioritize the business.”
— And don’t miss what a former NBA player says on how technology has changed things.
bit.ly/3lnO2E3 – 1:31 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Does Ja Morant’s return process feel rushed?
@Bomani_Jones joins @VinceGoodwill on the premiere episode of Ball Don’t Lie for a conversation about the Grizzlies star’s impending return.
Full episode 👇
🍏: apple.co/424CE0w
✳️: spoti.fi/3JavcZ5 pic.twitter.com/9ycVyJlnpf – 9:47 AM
More on this storyline
“He’s holding himself accountable,” Brooks said after the Grizzlies’ 112-108 win Monday, their sixth victory in the past seven games. “He’s made some changes in his life. … He’s taking ownership of it, which is just a great thing for his growth, for his basketball career, for everything. You’re going to see a different Ja out there who’s going to be consistent every single night and who’s going to give us that energy that we need to be that top team in the West.” -via ESPN / March 21, 2023
It’s an automatic one-game suspension unless the NBA reviews the infraction and rescinds the tech. “This one might be a hard one to get back,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins opined. “At this point, I don’t think we even try anymore,” Brooks said. -via The Athletic / March 21, 2023
Privately, Grizzlies coaches say Brooks is as studious in the film room as any player, and Jenkins lauded Brooks on Monday night for the additional shooting work he has undertaken in recent weeks. When it comes to the extracurriculars, though, the ones that get Brooks in trouble, the Grizzlies find themselves wishing he could reel it in and also understanding it’s part of the Brooks experience. -via The Athletic / March 21, 2023
The Memphis Grizzlies embraced All-Star point guard Ja Morant when he rejoined the team Monday after serving an eight-game suspension and anticipate that he will play in Wednesday night’s home game against the Dallas Mavericks. “We’re hopeful for Wednesday, so long as everything medically clears out,” coach Taylor Jenkins said before Monday’s game, also against the Mavericks. -via ESPN / March 21, 2023
NBA on ESPN: Ja Morant is in the building for the Grizz-Mavs game. pic.twitter.com/rlhh3fXy1j -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / March 20, 2023