Dillon Brooks suspended one game without pay

Clayton Collier: Dillon Brooks has been suspended one game without pay for receiving his 18th technical foul, NBA announces. He’ll be out Wednesday against the Rockets.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks has been suspended for Wednesday’s game vs. Houston after picking up his 18th technical foul of the season. – 5:01 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Dillon Brooks pick up 18th technical, will get suspended another game nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/21/wat… – 10:55 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Kyrie Irving explained that it was nothing personal behind not taking Dillon Brooks’ jersey during their postgame jersey swap. pic.twitter.com/EQUQ0Df7AG – 10:36 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
He’s a ‘fan’ of Kyrie Irving and the ‘best wing defender in the league.’ Dillon Brooks is also in trouble because his emotions get the best of him. He knows he has to ‘tone it down’ in NBA playoffs, but can he? @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4330876/2023/0… – 9:21 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Warriors guards Steph Curry and Klay Thompson fire back at Dillon Brooks warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/19/war… – 4:00 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is back with the Grizz.
“You’re going to see a different Ja out there who is going to be consistent every single night and is going to give us the energy we need to be the top team in the West.” – Dillon Brooks dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 1:59 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Dillon Brooks said after tonight’s game that he’s a big fan of Kyrie Irving, everything he stands for and the way he used his platform. Said Kyrie is just like Kobe and Michael Jordan in playing the game at a different pace. Interesting. 🎥 @Brax_Avery pic.twitter.com/hyLldzADl4 – 1:13 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks on Dallas’ Theo Pinson:
“I just wanted to let him know he was a cheerleader. Same class, I grew up watching him play and he was a great player. Now he gets paid to cheerlead. I love it.” – 12:09 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks said Ja Morant saw how the team has been playing well and volunteered himself to come off the bench when he returns.
“I said hell no.” – 12:07 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks said Ja Morant told the team he wanted to come off the bench with the way they are playing right now.
“I told him ‘HELL NO! You’re too good a player and you’re the engine of this team.’” – 12:06 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks said Dallas Mavs wing Theo Pinson “gets paid to be a cheerleader.” – 12:05 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
dillon brooks: *goes to hand kyrie his jersey*
kyrie: pic.twitter.com/HGe3wLbYj8 – 11:46 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
A jersey s̶w̶a̶p̶ … giveaway?
Dillon Brooks took Kyrie’s but Kyrie didn’t take his 😅
pic.twitter.com/SPkEzCDmQF – 11:45 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving said he reaggravated the right foot soreness/big toe pain when Dillon Brooks stepped on his heel in the third quarter.
Said the boot is “precautionary” and he plans to “exhaust all options in the next 48 hours” to heal the injury and minimize missed time. – 11:27 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Classic mid-flop contest by Dillon Brooks. pic.twitter.com/zH1pMFRRNh – 11:25 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
I’d like to think Dillon Brooks is going to mount that Kyrie Irving jersey on his wall like a hunter mounts the 10-point buck he took out. – 11:15 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Asked about petitioning the league to rescind Dillon Brooks’ tech tonight, Jenkins says, “We’ll see but this might be a hard one to get back.” LOLs abounded. – 10:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Dillon Brooks’ late 3-point foul on Christian Wood kept Mavericks from lowest scoring 4th quarter in NBA this season. – 10:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Jason Kidd/Kyrie Irving/Dillon Brooks postgame podiums will be popped kernels if this holds up.
How you gonna have 9 4th quarter points in the year of our lorde 2023 – 10:20 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks just did a lil taunting and picked up his 18th technical foul. A $5,000 fine and one-game suspension are likely to follow. – 9:35 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Really dumb technical from Dillon Brooks celebrating a dunk. May cost him another game. – 9:35 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Dillon Brooks just got called for his 18th technical foul for taunting the Dallas bench after a dunk. That will result in another one-game suspension if it’s not rescinded. – 9:35 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks gets a technical foul for taunting the Mavericks bench.
And now he will be suspended again. – 9:35 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Dillon Brooks just got T’d up for dunking and then dancing at the Mavs’ bench, and I haven’t seen Luka Doncic smile that big in a while. – 9:35 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kyrie Irving was down on the court and was clutching his right ankle after Dillon Brooks stepped on it. He stayed in the game after a timeout and conversation with Mavs director of player health and performance Casey Smith. – 9:32 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Dillon Brooks just stepped on the back of Kyrie Irving’s foot. Can’t tell if it was intentional from the replay, but look like a pretty hard stomp either way.
Jason Kidd and Luka Doncic are among those out on the court checking on him. – 9:30 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies are getting really frustrated with the officiating. A late whistle and Dillon Brooks is going to have to be careful here that he doesn’t get a tech. – 9:27 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving at halftime: 20 points (8-13 FG) in 17 minutes. Dillon Brooks has been his primary defender. – 9:14 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Someone is bleeding because Dillon Brooks has blood all over the front of his jersey. – 8:28 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
This Kyrie Irving-Dillon Brooks matchup is about to get reallll spicy tonight if they started the first break in the first quarter jawing face-to-face…
… and ended the first break in the first quarter jawing face-to-face. – 8:22 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Kyrie Irving (in part) to Dillon Brooks:
“That dumbass defense.”
Let’s play ball🏀🔥 – 8:18 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Kyrie Irving already talking with Dillon Brooks
“Keep playing that dumbass defense” – 8:18 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
In a surprise to no one, Dillon Brooks doesn’t appear eager to make friends with the Mavs tonight. – 8:15 PM
NBA Communications: The following was released by the NBA. -via Twitter @Twolves_PR / March 21, 2023
“He’s holding himself accountable,” Brooks said after the Grizzlies’ 112-108 win Monday, their sixth victory in the past seven games. “He’s made some changes in his life. … He’s taking ownership of it, which is just a great thing for his growth, for his basketball career, for everything. You’re going to see a different Ja out there who’s going to be consistent every single night and who’s going to give us that energy that we need to be that top team in the West.” -via ESPN / March 21, 2023
It’s an automatic one-game suspension unless the NBA reviews the infraction and rescinds the tech. “This one might be a hard one to get back,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins opined. “At this point, I don’t think we even try anymore,” Brooks said. -via The Athletic / March 21, 2023