Grizzlies hope Ja Morant plays Wednesday

The Memphis Grizzlies embraced All-Star point guard Ja Morant when he rejoined the team Monday after serving an eight-game suspension and anticipate that he will play in Wednesday night’s home game against the Dallas Mavericks. “We’re hopeful for Wednesday, so long as everything medically clears out,” coach Taylor Jenkins said before Monday’s game, also against the Mavericks.
Source: Tim MacMahon @ ESPN
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is back with the Grizz.
“You’re going to see a different Ja out there who is going to be consistent every single night and is going to give us the energy we need to be the top team in the West.” – Dillon Brooks dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 1:59 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks said Ja Morant saw how the team has been playing well and volunteered himself to come off the bench when he returns.
“I said hell no.” – 12:07 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Despite playing without Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke in nine of them (and Steven Adams in all 10), the Grizzlies have a better record over their past 10 games than the Nuggets, Suns, Clippers, Warriors, Mavericks and Wolves. This conference. Oy! – 11:31 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant hung around for a couple minutes after the game and signed some autographs for fans. – 10:38 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs go ice cold in the fourth quarter (3-21 FG, including 0-8 for Kyrie Irving) to lose in Memphis and slip back to seventh in West.
Grizzlies have won 6 of last 7 without Ja Morant, who is expected to play Wednesday. – 10:27 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Grizzlies fans love seeing Ja Morant back in the arena 👏
🎥: @GrizzOnBally
pic.twitter.com/R4BDgYKSNn – 8:23 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant gets an ovation from the crowd on his way to the court. pic.twitter.com/bJDbSsLbeA – 8:14 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Ja Morant walked out from the locker room just before tipoff to join his teammates on the bench, got a nice cheer from the crowd – 8:11 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is back on the sideline for the Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/fDGnZl9Y19 – 8:09 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Loud applause from the home crowd as Ja Morant joined the Grizzlies on the bench before tip against Dallas – 8:09 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Ja Morant scrimmaged with teammates on Monday, and coach Taylor Jenkins is “hopeful” the Grizzlies star can play Wednesday.
➡️ yhoo.it/3LUTHN1 pic.twitter.com/4DeS32O5Iz – 7:56 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Grizzlies Ja Morant back with team, participated in a ‘play group,’ and addressed his teammates. Taylor Jenkins ‘hopeful’ he’ll play Wednesday, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4329973/2023/0… – 7:34 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins says they’re “hopeful” that Ja Morant will play Wednesday vs. Rockets. Morant has had a “good first day back” so far that included addressing his teammates and coaches. – 6:21 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Kyrie Irving will play for Dallas against the Grizzlies tonight; Ja Morant and Luka Doncic are still out. When these two teams played last Monday all three stars didn’t play. – 6:19 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Is two weeks enough time for Ja Morant to fix his issues? Or is everyone trying to split the baby? @bomani_jones and I discuss on The Good Word.
spoti.fi/3Z2rDtU
YOUTUBE: youtu.be/wtBWfimY_ho pic.twitter.com/iQ2CIK8ZS8 – 4:26 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Next 10:
11. Stephen Curry: 12.433
12. Donovan Mitchell: 12.202
13. De’Aaron Fox: 11.968
14. Julius Randle: 11.949
15. Jimmy Butler: 11.911
16. James Harden: 11.729
17. Kevin Durant: 11.644
18. Jalen Brunson: 11.563
19. Trae Young: 11.501
20. Ja Morant: 11.454 pic.twitter.com/l4W6y5G8Pz – 3:36 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ja Morant suspension: Grizzlies star could return Wednesday vs. Rockets after serving eight-game ban
cbssports.com/nba/news/ja-mo… – 2:09 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
NBA sources discuss Ja Morant’s suspension: “I’m sure the people in the league office are concerned for Ja as a person, too, but they have to prioritize the business.”
— And don’t miss what a former NBA player says on how technology has changed things.
bit.ly/3lnO2E3 – 1:31 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Does Ja Morant’s return process feel rushed?
@Bomani_Jones joins @VinceGoodwill on the premiere episode of Ball Don’t Lie for a conversation about the Grizzlies star’s impending return.
Full episode 👇
🍏: apple.co/424CE0w
✳️: spoti.fi/3JavcZ5 pic.twitter.com/9ycVyJlnpf – 9:47 AM
More on this storyline
“He’s holding himself accountable,” Brooks said after the Grizzlies’ 112-108 win Monday, their sixth victory in the past seven games. “He’s made some changes in his life. … He’s taking ownership of it, which is just a great thing for his growth, for his basketball career, for everything. You’re going to see a different Ja out there who’s going to be consistent every single night and who’s going to give us that energy that we need to be that top team in the West.” -via ESPN / March 21, 2023
Drew Hill: Dillon Brooks said Ja Morant told the team he wanted to come off the bench with the way they are playing right now. “I told him ‘HELL NO! You’re too good a player and you’re the engine of this team.’” -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / March 21, 2023
NBA on ESPN: Ja Morant is in the building for the Grizz-Mavs game. pic.twitter.com/rlhh3fXy1j -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / March 20, 2023