Ja Morant: I don't have an alcohol problem

Tim MacMahon: Ja Morant, meeting with the media for the first time since his suspension ended, says his counseling will be an ongoing process. He was adamant that, “I don’t have an alcohol problem.”
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
Speaking to media for first time since returning from 8-game league suspension, @memgrizz PG Ja Morant expresses remorse, takes responsibility for “hurtful” decisions and welcomes return.
“My job now is to be smarter, more responsible and don’t cause any of that from before.” pic.twitter.com/SWfoisLtJx – 4:13 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Memphis’ Ja Morant is expected to return the lineup for the Grizzlies game vs. Houston tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/pzy9d1luC8 – 3:48 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins said there is a chance Ja Morant could come off the bench for the Grizzlies for a couple of games. – 3:34 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Ja Morant has told the team he’s willing to come off the bench as he returns from suspension and his minutes are gradually increased to normal. Taylor Jenkins said that is being considered tomorrow vs. Rockets. – 3:34 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins says “there’s a chance” Ja Morant comes off the bench when he returns. – 3:34 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Taylor Jenkins tells reporters the Grizzlies anticipate Ja Morant playing tomorrow night against Houston. Morant has described his status for Wednesday as “up in the air.” – 3:30 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant said straight to the point that he does not have and has never had an alcohol problem. – 3:26 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant said point blank that he does not have and has never had an alcohol problem. – 3:24 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Quick takeaways:
– Ja Morant said he was “uncomfortable” at the beginning of the game yesterday and still is now.
– His mental was more important than basketball while he was out.
– He won’t be as active on social media as in the past. Won’t be going out as much. – 3:24 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Ja Morant, meeting with the media for the first time since his suspension ended, says his counseling will be an ongoing process. He was adamant that, “I don’t have an alcohol problem.” – 3:24 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant is expected to speak with local media for the first time today when the Grizzlies are done practicing. Stay tuned for updates. – 3:00 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
From one All-Star guard used to controversy, to another. Kyrie Irving says Ja Morant a victim of ‘overload of judgement,’ @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4330750/2023/0… – 2:27 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Nine games ago, Ja Morant exited a team that was 2nd in the West. Tomorrow night (most likely) he’ll return to a team that’s still 2nd in the West.
The Grizz went 6-3 without Ja, and made many of the season’s best memories. On the new team Ja returns to:
dailymemphian.com/subscriber/art… – 12:55 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant to return on Wednesday? sportando.basketball/en/grizzlies-j… – 11:05 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Kyrie Irving says there was ‘an overload of judgment’ on Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, and is worried about its effect on Ja, the person. Kyrie said he’s speaking from experience, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4330750/2023/0… – 9:03 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is back with the Grizz.
“You’re going to see a different Ja out there who is going to be consistent every single night and is going to give us the energy we need to be the top team in the West.” – Dillon Brooks dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 1:59 AM
Ja Morant is back with the Grizz.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks said Ja Morant saw how the team has been playing well and volunteered himself to come off the bench when he returns.
“I said hell no.” – 12:07 AM
Dillon Brooks said Ja Morant saw how the team has been playing well and volunteered himself to come off the bench when he returns.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks said Ja Morant told the team he wanted to come off the bench with the way they are playing right now.
“I told him ‘HELL NO! You’re too good a player and you’re the engine of this team.’” – 12:06 AM
Dillon Brooks said Ja Morant told the team he wanted to come off the bench with the way they are playing right now.
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Despite playing without Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke in nine of them (and Steven Adams in all 10), the Grizzlies have a better record over their past 10 games than the Nuggets, Suns, Clippers, Warriors, Mavericks and Wolves. This conference. Oy! – 11:31 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant hung around for a couple minutes after the game and signed some autographs for fans. – 10:38 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs go ice cold in the fourth quarter (3-21 FG, including 0-8 for Kyrie Irving) to lose in Memphis and slip back to seventh in West.
Grizzlies have won 6 of last 7 without Ja Morant, who is expected to play Wednesday. – 10:27 PM
Mavs go ice cold in the fourth quarter (3-21 FG, including 0-8 for Kyrie Irving) to lose in Memphis and slip back to seventh in West.
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Ja Morant is in the building for the Grizz-Mavs game. pic.twitter.com/rlhh3fXy1j – 8:26 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Grizzlies fans love seeing Ja Morant back in the arena 👏
🎥: @GrizzOnBally
pic.twitter.com/R4BDgYKSNn – 8:23 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant gets an ovation from the crowd on his way to the court. pic.twitter.com/bJDbSsLbeA – 8:14 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Ja Morant walked out from the locker room just before tipoff to join his teammates on the bench, got a nice cheer from the crowd – 8:11 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is back on the sideline for the Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/fDGnZl9Y19 – 8:09 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Loud applause from the home crowd as Ja Morant joined the Grizzlies on the bench before tip against Dallas – 8:09 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Ja Morant scrimmaged with teammates on Monday, and coach Taylor Jenkins is “hopeful” the Grizzlies star can play Wednesday.
➡️ yhoo.it/3LUTHN1 pic.twitter.com/4DeS32O5Iz – 7:56 PM
Ja Morant scrimmaged with teammates on Monday, and coach Taylor Jenkins is “hopeful” the Grizzlies star can play Wednesday.
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Grizzlies Ja Morant back with team, participated in a ‘play group,’ and addressed his teammates. Taylor Jenkins ‘hopeful’ he’ll play Wednesday, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4329973/2023/0… – 7:34 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins says they’re “hopeful” that Ja Morant will play Wednesday vs. Rockets. Morant has had a “good first day back” so far that included addressing his teammates and coaches. – 6:21 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Kyrie Irving will play for Dallas against the Grizzlies tonight; Ja Morant and Luka Doncic are still out. When these two teams played last Monday all three stars didn’t play. – 6:19 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Is two weeks enough time for Ja Morant to fix his issues? Or is everyone trying to split the baby? @bomani_jones and I discuss on The Good Word.
spoti.fi/3Z2rDtU
YOUTUBE: youtu.be/wtBWfimY_ho pic.twitter.com/iQ2CIK8ZS8 – 4:26 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Next 10:
11. Stephen Curry: 12.433
12. Donovan Mitchell: 12.202
13. De’Aaron Fox: 11.968
14. Julius Randle: 11.949
15. Jimmy Butler: 11.911
16. James Harden: 11.729
17. Kevin Durant: 11.644
18. Jalen Brunson: 11.563
19. Trae Young: 11.501
20. Ja Morant: 11.454 pic.twitter.com/l4W6y5G8Pz – 3:36 PM
Chris Herrington: Ja Morant says it’s still “up in the air” whether he plays tomorrow night. -via Twitter @ChrisHerrington / March 21, 2023
Tim MacMahon: Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant: “We anticipate him playing tomorrow.” -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / March 21, 2023