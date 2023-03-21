Jarrett Allen back in lineup after four game absence

Chris Fedor: #Cavs Jarrett Allen WILL PLAY tonight against the Nets, sources tell @clevelanddotcom.
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Jarrett Allen is back in the starting lineup tonight here in Brooklyn. He’ll start alongside Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro and Evan Mobley. – 7:08 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen told me he’s still got some blurriness as a result of the right eye injury. But he is good enough to go tonight and his eye looks much better than it did before
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/03/j… – 7:02 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Jarrett Allen is back in the starting lineup for the #Cavs tonight, alongside Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro and Evan Mobley.
Tip off at 7:30 on @BallySportsCLE
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen WILL PLAY tonight against the Nets, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. – 6:29 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn calls Jarrett Allen “one of the smartest bigs I’ve ever been around.” Allen, Caris LeVert, Joe Harris and Spencer Dinwiddie will all be in the same building tonight. Party like it’s 2019. – 5:55 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn called Jarrett Allen “one of the smartest bigs I’ve ever been around.” – 5:55 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn says “There’s no mistake: Caris LeVert is a competitor” and calls Jarrett Allen “one of the smartest bigs I’ve ever been around” twice. – 5:55 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The #Cavs may have Jarrett Allen back in the lineup tonight from his eye contusion, plus Caris LeVert’s catch-and-shoot numbers have drastically improved, and an update to the team’s magic number. Updates from Brooklyn: thelandondemand.com/news/2023/mar/… – 9:04 AM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Jarrett Allen (eye contusion) is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Nets. – 5:39 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen (eye contusion) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow night’s game against the Nets. Allen practiced before the team left for Brooklyn this afternoon. – 5:34 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs say Jarrett Allen is questionable to play tomorrow night against the Brooklyn Nets. He’s missed the last four games with an eye contusion. – 5:30 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs big man Jarrett Allen participated in everything the team did at practice today, JB Bickerstaff said. – 12:50 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Even without injured center Jarrett Allen, the No. 1 defensive team in the league made its presence felt Friday. As the #Cavs look forward to the playoffs, they plan to stay a defensive force to be reckoned with. cleveland.com/cavs/2023/03/c… – 8:04 PM
Barbara Barker: “We look forward to dunking on Jarrett Allen,” says Spencer Dinwiddie of his former teammate whom he expects to play tonight when Nets host Cleveland. -via Twitter @meanbarb / March 21, 2023
Cleveland: Jarrett Allen (right eye contusion) has been upgraded to questionable for Monday’s game against Brooklyn. -via HoopsHype / March 20, 2023
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Jarrett Allen participated in everything the team did at practice today. He will make the trip to Brooklyn. He will not wear goggles when he plays. And his status for tomorrow depends on how he feels and recovers ahead of tomorrow’s game. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / March 20, 2023