Josh Hart hopes to sign a long-term deal with New York

New York is 12-4 since acquiring Josh Hart, who told Andscape that he hopes to sign a long-term deal with the Knicks. His wife is on board with that decision, too. “I want bigger things for my wife and myself,” Hart said. “Just find a home somewhere where we are valued and really like living there. And I think that can be New York. I would love for it to be New York and hopefully the organization feels the same way. Coming up, this contract is hopefully my biggest one, one where I’m making sure my family’s fully taken care of. So, I’ve also got to take that into account, too.”
Source: Marc J. Spears @ Andscape
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Josh Hart has racked up at least eight rebounds, eight points and four assists off the bench in each of the Knicks’ past five games. The only other reserves in league history with at least 8/8/4 in five straight games are Larry Bird and Detlef Schrempf.
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 5:
1. Jrue Holiday
2. Darius Garland
3. Josh Hart
4. Isaiah Hartenstein
5. James Harden
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Over the Knicks last five games, Josh Hart is averaging 11.2 points (on 60% shooting), 9.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.8 steals—fantastic all-around production from the mid-season acquisition, which has given his new team a remarkable lift. – 7:38 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
New words:
Recapping the Knicks’ victory over Denver this afternoon.
“The Knicks reserves have played since the trade deadline, and while iHart, IQ, McBride and Obi all deserve credit, the common denominator of this dominant unit has been Josh Hart.”
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Mitchell Robinson had 7 offensive rebounds. Josh Hart had 3. Hartenstein had 3. The Knicks had 15 as a team. It was on everybody. pic.twitter.com/kmF4RXOjRr – 6:37 PM
“Portland was good, but it was just so far and I’m not from the West Coast,” Hart recently told Andscape. “It was tough. Not on me, but more so on my wife because she’s not a huge fan of flying. So, she’s all the way in the Pacific Northwest, not really flying, just by herself. That was one of the things that was weighing on me a little bit, just seeing her struggle with that. So, me being gone but being close to home, it’s been great.” -via Andscape / March 21, 2023
Hart and his wife, Shannon, dated in high school in Silver Spring, Maryland, and they got married in South Beach Miami in August 2021. Shannon Hart is now pregnant with twins, the couple’s first children. It was tough for Shannon Hart to get support in person from family and friends when her husband played for the Blazers in the Pacific Northwest. But that changed when the Harts moved much closer to home after Hart was acquired by the Knicks before the February trade deadline from Portland for three players and a first-round pick. -via Andscape / March 21, 2023
One of the reasons the Knicks held on against the Lakers, squeaking out a 112-108 victory, was the way their guards defended at the top. Quickley zipped around screens, as did Quentin Grimes, as did Josh Hart, as did McBride. “He’s annoying on defense for other teams, but he’s on our team, so we love it,” Knicks teammate Obi Toppin said. And then there’s that shot-making, which has come in spurts over McBride’s first couple of seasons but has always been an overlying problem. If the 22-year-old can make enough jumpers, he can find a place in an NBA rotation. If he shoots 33 percent from the field (as he was doing up until only a week and a half ago), the climb becomes more strenuous. -via The Athletic / March 16, 2023