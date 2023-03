Josh Hart hopes to sign a long-term deal with New York

One of the reasons the Knicks held on against the Lakers, squeaking out a 112-108 victory, was the way their guards defended at the top. Quickley zipped around screens, as did Quentin Grimes, as did Josh Hart, as did McBride. “He’s annoying on defense for other teams, but he’s on our team, so we love it,” Knicks teammate Obi Toppin said . And then there’s that shot-making, which has come in spurts over McBride’s first couple of seasons but has always been an overlying problem. If the 22-year-old can make enough jumpers, he can find a place in an NBA rotation. If he shoots 33 percent from the field (as he was doing up until only a week and a half ago), the climb becomes more strenuous. -via The Athletic / March 16, 2023