Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards upgraded to questionable to return on Wednesday

Dane Moore: Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards both listed as questionable to play tomorrow against Atlanta. Only player that has been ruled out for the game is Luka Garza, and that’s only because Garza is playing in the Iowa Wolves G-League game tomorrow. Finally some health…
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards both listed as questionable to play tomorrow against Atlanta.
Only player that has been ruled out for the game is Luka Garza, and that’s only because Garza is playing in the Iowa Wolves G-League game tomorrow.
Finally some health… – 5:18 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings-Celtics gameday live: Keegan Murray nearing Donovan Mitchell’s NBA rookie record for 3-point goals after passing Stephen Curry, Landry Shamet, Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards in Monday’s game against the Utah Jazz.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:25 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
There is optimism that Timberwolves stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards could return on Wednesday vs. the Hawks, per @ShamsCharania.
Towns’ has been sidelined since Nov. 28 with a Grade 3 calf strain. pic.twitter.com/Ey9cVgCZa5 – 11:51 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Karl Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards injury updates: Wolves stars could return Wednesday vs. Hawks, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/karl-… – 10:34 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
“We’re extremely excited that his return is imminent.” — Tim Connelly on Karl-Anthony Towns, who details the last four months here with @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4322262/2023/0… – 11:33 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Julius Randle had 57 – tying 3rd highest scoring game in NYK history – but Knicks fell to a MIN team missing Anthony Edwards & (obviously) Karl-Anthony Towns in 140-134 loss. Taurean Prince had 35 on 12-13 shooting (8-for-8 3p) & Jaden McDaniels made some big plays late for MIN – 10:11 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Wolves — one of the worst offenses in the NBA this season (23rd) — start tonight’s in New York by making their first eight shots. And that’s, of course, with Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns out injured. – 7:53 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Finally, asked Finch about Karl-Anthony Towns’ potential return: “Feels really, really close. That’s all I can tell you. He’s looking good.” – 6:23 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch said it’s not looking like Anthony Edwards will play tonight. He did say it appeared Jaylen Nowell was trending toward playing. Nowell came in as doubtful. – 6:17 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Karl-Anthony Towns says he suffered a setback in January that prolonged his recovery but he is “feeling great in 5 on 5” work during practice and is “itching to play.” theathletic.com/4322262/2023/0… – 6:08 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
“It’s good to know there’s some light at the end of the tunnel.” — Karl-Anthony Towns speaks with @TheAthletic on his long road back from calf injury that has kept him out of the last 51 game theathletic.com/4322262/2023/0… – 6:01 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Knicks have removed Jalen Brunson from the injury report for tonight’s game vs. Minnesota – the surest sign yet that Brunson didn’t suffer any setback in return to action on Saturday.
The Wolves are listing Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid all as questionable. – 11:54 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Timberwolves list Anthony Edwards (right ankle sprain) as questionable for Monday’s game at New York.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 4:42 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable for Monday’s game in New York – 4:41 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jaden McDaniels’s 15 buckets over the weekend after Anthony Edwards got hurt.
First chance to see McDaniels do that little bit more in his game that you don’t get to see normally because it’s not his role. pic.twitter.com/S4aw2ZZRRz – 2:28 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Anthony Edwards injury update: Timberwolves star day-to-day with ankle sprain
cbssports.com/nba/news/antho… – 1:41 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Swelling has decreased on Anthony Edwards’ ankle and he’s out of his walking boot per @Shams Charania
Edwards will now to be evaluated day-to-day for a potential return to the court for the Timberwolves. pic.twitter.com/pvNVTUMnis – 12:25 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Good news: Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards has exited a walking boot and is moving around more as swelling decreases in ankle sprain suffered Friday, per sources. Edwards is expected to be evaluated day-to-day on a return. – 11:55 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards out indefinitely with ankle injury nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/18/tim… – 7:16 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Anthony Edwards injury could alter Wolves’ playoff picture. Story for Sunday’s paper, with info that Edwards will get further testing Sunday. startribune.com/anthony-edward… – 6:27 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Anthony Edwards will miss his first game of the season Saturday against the Raptors as he continues to deal with a right ankle sprain.
More: https://t.co/p3A4c9kv9Z pic.twitter.com/SfJPXIsgK3 – 6:17 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is out indefinitely after injuring his ankle vs. Chicago on Friday. pic.twitter.com/EGnJ3KVEdU – 6:12 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Anthony Edwards will not play tonight. He’s still in a walking boot according to Chris Finch. – 5:33 PM
Christopher Hine: Chris Finch told Hartman that Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards appear to be on different timelines and in different “modalities” of recovery. He reiterated what he said before yesterday’s game, that Edwards wasn’t working out and was more in treatment right now. Towns is “deep” in a workout mode. -via Twitter @ChristopherHine / March 21, 2023
Shams Charania: There is optimism that Minnesota Timberwolves stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards (ankle) could return as soon as Wednesday vs. Atlanta Hawks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Towns, sidelined since Nov. 28 with Grade 3 calf strain, is on the cusp of a major return. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 21, 2023
It was reported elsewhere that Towns was expected to miss four to six weeks with the strain, but Towns says now that was never the timeline he and the Timberwolves discussed after doctors diagnosed his injury. Towns said tests revealed the Grade 3 strain and multiple tears in his calf, leading him to believe his time away from the court would be extensive. “It was never supposed to be a four-to-six week thing,” Towns said. “It was supposed to be a long time.” -via The Athletic / March 20, 2023
Christopher Hine: Anthony Edwards was in the locker room pre-game, no boot on. Was not in workout clothes or practice uniform. Was joking (or maybe not joking) that he was looking for head equipment manager Peter Warden to get him his jersey. -via Twitter @ChristopherHine / March 20, 2023
