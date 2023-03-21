Kyrie Irving on Ja Morant situation: 'There was an overload of judgment'

“I believe any hardship in life builds character,” said Irving who was suspended earlier this season and last year missed more than half of Brooklyn’s games because of his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine. “When you’re dealing with particular hardships in the public eye, especially with the media being attracted to just keeping up with what we’re doing, or what’s the next kind of grab or story,” Irving said. “I don’t want to assume anything by every media member, but that’s just the way it seems for me and my perspective, which is there was an overload of judgment on Ja. There was an overload of judgment on what I had going on, and there’s usually an overload of judgment from the public court of opinion.”
Source: Joe Vardon @ The Athletic
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant to return on Wednesday? sportando.basketball/en/grizzlies-j… – 11:05 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Kyrie Irving explained that it was nothing personal behind not taking Dillon Brooks’ jersey during their postgame jersey swap. pic.twitter.com/EQUQ0Df7AG – 10:36 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
What’s crazy is Duke had 8 NBA players on that team. Took Kyrie 303 minutes to be the No. 1 pick. – 10:24 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
He’s a ‘fan’ of Kyrie Irving and the ‘best wing defender in the league.’ Dillon Brooks is also in trouble because his emotions get the best of him. He knows he has to ‘tone it down’ in NBA playoffs, but can he? @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4330876/2023/0… – 9:21 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Kyrie Irving says there was ‘an overload of judgment’ on Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, and is worried about its effect on Ja, the person. Kyrie said he’s speaking from experience, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4330750/2023/0… – 9:03 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Podcast | Myself and @chasewhitney_ sat down with Hornets assistant coach Marlon Garnett to talk:
– LaMelo Ball & Kai Jones’ development
– Charlotte’s resurgent defence
– Areas for the team’s improvement
+ Much More!
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is back with the Grizz.
“You’re going to see a different Ja out there who is going to be consistent every single night and is going to give us the energy we need to be the top team in the West.” – Dillon Brooks dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 1:59 AM
Ja Morant is back with the Grizz.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Full details and quotes from Kyrie Irving on re-injuring his foot in Mavs’ loss tonight and leaving Memphis in a walking boot: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:48 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks said Ja Morant saw how the team has been playing well and volunteered himself to come off the bench when he returns.
Dillon Brooks said Ja Morant saw how the team has been playing well and volunteered himself to come off the bench when he returns.
Dan Favale @danfavale
dillon brooks: *goes to hand kyrie his jersey*
dillon brooks: *goes to hand kyrie his jersey*
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
A jersey s̶w̶a̶p̶ … giveaway?
Dillon Brooks took Kyrie’s but Kyrie didn’t take his 😅
A jersey s̶w̶a̶p̶ … giveaway?
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Despite playing without Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke in nine of them (and Steven Adams in all 10), the Grizzlies have a better record over their past 10 games than the Nuggets, Suns, Clippers, Warriors, Mavericks and Wolves. This conference. Oy! – 11:31 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving said he reaggravated the right foot soreness/big toe pain when Dillon Brooks stepped on his heel in the third quarter.
Kyrie Irving said he reaggravated the right foot soreness/big toe pain when Dillon Brooks stepped on his heel in the third quarter.
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
I’d like to think Dillon Brooks is going to mount that Kyrie Irving jersey on his wall like a hunter mounts the 10-point buck he took out. – 11:15 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant hung around for a couple minutes after the game and signed some autographs for fans. – 10:38 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs go ice cold in the fourth quarter (3-21 FG, including 0-8 for Kyrie Irving) to lose in Memphis and slip back to seventh in West.
Mavs go ice cold in the fourth quarter (3-21 FG, including 0-8 for Kyrie Irving) to lose in Memphis and slip back to seventh in West.
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
These Jaren Jackson Jr. switches on Kyrie in the last five minutes … I mean Kyrie can’t even see the rim – 10:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Jason Kidd/Kyrie Irving/Dillon Brooks postgame podiums will be popped kernels if this holds up.
The Jason Kidd/Kyrie Irving/Dillon Brooks postgame podiums will be popped kernels if this holds up.
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Jaren Jackson with five fouls guarding Kyrie Irving from the 3-point line to the rim, forcing a miss. – 10:20 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kyrie Irving was down on the court and was clutching his right ankle after Dillon Brooks stepped on it. He stayed in the game after a timeout and conversation with Mavs director of player health and performance Casey Smith. – 9:32 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Dillon Brooks just stepped on the back of Kyrie Irving’s foot. Can’t tell if it was intentional from the replay, but look like a pretty hard stomp either way.
Dillon Brooks just stepped on the back of Kyrie Irving’s foot. Can’t tell if it was intentional from the replay, but look like a pretty hard stomp either way.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Kyrie is limping after remaining down for a few seconds. The Mavericks called timeout.
Kyrie is limping after remaining down for a few seconds. The Mavericks called timeout.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Irving diving into the second row certainly is a moment that can give a team a jolt. – 9:29 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Marko Milic and Kristi Toliver just caught Kyrie Irving flying into the second row of the Mavs’ bench and pushed him back onto the court in the same motion.
Marko Milic and Kristi Toliver just caught Kyrie Irving flying into the second row of the Mavs’ bench and pushed him back onto the court in the same motion.
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
A tight, testy, chippy half in MEM as the Grizzlies try to get Mavs off their game, but so far, Mavs have not fallen for it as they lead 60-57. Kyrie w/20, (26th 20 pt half 7 in 1st). Mavs shoot 54.8% vs #1 FG def in NBA (44.9%). Jackson 17 for MEM. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 9:14 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving at halftime: 20 points (8-13 FG) in 17 minutes. Dillon Brooks has been his primary defender. – 9:14 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime:
Mavs 60 Grizzlies 57
Halftime:
Mavs 60 Grizzlies 57
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Ja Morant is in the building for the Grizz-Mavs game. pic.twitter.com/rlhh3fXy1j – 8:26 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Just a little in-game tidbit for ya… Tyus Jones usually wears Kyrie Irving’s signature shoes. Santi Aldama, too. They’re not wearing Kyrie’s today.
Just a little in-game tidbit for ya… Tyus Jones usually wears Kyrie Irving’s signature shoes. Santi Aldama, too. They’re not wearing Kyrie’s today.
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Grizzlies fans love seeing Ja Morant back in the arena 👏
🎥: @GrizzOnBally
Grizzlies fans love seeing Ja Morant back in the arena 👏
🎥: @GrizzOnBally
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
This Kyrie Irving-Dillon Brooks matchup is about to get reallll spicy tonight if they started the first break in the first quarter jawing face-to-face…
This Kyrie Irving-Dillon Brooks matchup is about to get reallll spicy tonight if they started the first break in the first quarter jawing face-to-face…
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Kyrie Irving (in part) to Dillon Brooks:
“That dumbass defense.”
Kyrie Irving (in part) to Dillon Brooks:
“That dumbass defense.”
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Kyrie Irving already talking with Dillon Brooks
Kyrie Irving already talking with Dillon Brooks
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant gets an ovation from the crowd on his way to the court. pic.twitter.com/bJDbSsLbeA – 8:14 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Ja Morant walked out from the locker room just before tipoff to join his teammates on the bench, got a nice cheer from the crowd – 8:11 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is back on the sideline for the Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/fDGnZl9Y19 – 8:09 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Loud applause from the home crowd as Ja Morant joined the Grizzlies on the bench before tip against Dallas – 8:09 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs starters tonight are Kyrie, Green, Bullock, Kleber and Powell. Dallas’ 3rd game against Memphis in the span of 10 days will start in just a few on BSSW. – 8:07 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Watching Kyrie Irving acclimate to the Mavericks’ pregame warm-ups has been fascinating.
Watching Kyrie Irving acclimate to the Mavericks’ pregame warm-ups has been fascinating.
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Ja Morant scrimmaged with teammates on Monday, and coach Taylor Jenkins is “hopeful” the Grizzlies star can play Wednesday.
Ja Morant scrimmaged with teammates on Monday, and coach Taylor Jenkins is “hopeful” the Grizzlies star can play Wednesday.
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Grizzlies Ja Morant back with team, participated in a ‘play group,’ and addressed his teammates. Taylor Jenkins ‘hopeful’ he’ll play Wednesday, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4329973/2023/0… – 7:34 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, Kleber, Powell, Green, Irving
MEM starters: Brooks, Jackson, Tillman, Bane, Jones
Mavs starters: Bullock, Kleber, Powell, Green, Irving
MEM starters: Brooks, Jackson, Tillman, Bane, Jones
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Jason Kidd says Kyrie Irving and Tim Hardaway Jr, who were questionable on the injury report, are available tonight – 6:35 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins says they’re “hopeful” that Ja Morant will play Wednesday vs. Rockets. Morant has had a “good first day back” so far that included addressing his teammates and coaches. – 6:21 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Kyrie Irving will play for Dallas against the Grizzlies tonight; Ja Morant and Luka Doncic are still out. When these two teams played last Monday all three stars didn’t play. – 6:19 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Is two weeks enough time for Ja Morant to fix his issues? Or is everyone trying to split the baby? @bomani_jones and I discuss on The Good Word.
spoti.fi/3Z2rDtU
Is two weeks enough time for Ja Morant to fix his issues? Or is everyone trying to split the baby? @bomani_jones and I discuss on The Good Word.
spoti.fi/3Z2rDtU
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie in his first 12 games as a Mav:
28.4 PPG
5.4 RPG
6.6 APG
52/43/95% (!!)
Kyrie in his first 12 games as a Mav:
28.4 PPG
5.4 RPG
6.6 APG
52/43/95% (!!)
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Next 10:
11. Stephen Curry: 12.433
12. Donovan Mitchell: 12.202
13. De’Aaron Fox: 11.968
14. Julius Randle: 11.949
15. Jimmy Butler: 11.911
16. James Harden: 11.729
17. Kevin Durant: 11.644
18. Jalen Brunson: 11.563
19. Trae Young: 11.501
Next 10:
11. Stephen Curry: 12.433
12. Donovan Mitchell: 12.202
13. De’Aaron Fox: 11.968
14. Julius Randle: 11.949
15. Jimmy Butler: 11.911
16. James Harden: 11.729
17. Kevin Durant: 11.644
18. Jalen Brunson: 11.563
19. Trae Young: 11.501
Mark Followill @MFollowill
It’s so fascinating to analyze the difficulty & skill of the last play on Friday night. I have to pause videos & screen shot so quality is just OK. The ball is barely out of Kyrie’s hands at 1.5, it’s still not to Maxi at 0.9, he’s caught by 0.7 & has the shot away by 0.2! pic.twitter.com/jQCdMp08Sn – 2:10 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ja Morant suspension: Grizzlies star could return Wednesday vs. Rockets after serving eight-game ban
Ja Morant suspension: Grizzlies star could return Wednesday vs. Rockets after serving eight-game ban
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
NBA sources discuss Ja Morant’s suspension: “I’m sure the people in the league office are concerned for Ja as a person, too, but they have to prioritize the business.”
— And don’t miss what a former NBA player says on how technology has changed things.
NBA sources discuss Ja Morant’s suspension: “I’m sure the people in the league office are concerned for Ja as a person, too, but they have to prioritize the business.”
— And don’t miss what a former NBA player says on how technology has changed things.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Musings on this Monday have instead taken the form of a pulse check on Kyrie Irving’s first six weeks as a Dallas Maverick.
The Musings on this Monday have instead taken the form of a pulse check on Kyrie Irving’s first six weeks as a Dallas Maverick.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
“We had a real group conversation that we needed to get some things out, and now we’re just living with the wins and the losses because we’re together.”
“We had a real group conversation that we needed to get some things out, and now we’re just living with the wins and the losses because we’re together.”
Tim MacMahon: Kyrie Irving is wearing a walking boot on his right foot. “It’s just precautionary,” he said. He hopes to play Wednesday vs. Warriors. He said the concern is the foot injury he re-aggravated, not the ankle he twisted. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / March 21, 2023
Kylen Mills: Dillon Brooks said after tonight’s game that he’s a big fan of Kyrie Irving, everything he stands for and the way he used his platform. Said Kyrie is just like Kobe and Michael Jordan in playing the game at a different pace. Interesting. 🎥 @Brax_Avery pic.twitter.com/hyLldzADl4 -via Twitter @KylenMills / March 21, 2023
Grant Afseth: Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving says it wasn’t intentional that he didn’t take Dillon Brooks’ jersey in a post-game swap: “I saw that after the game. I’ll probably get it next time. Probably next time. Not this time. I was really onto the next thing, thought process-wise.” -via Twitter / March 21, 2023
“He’s holding himself accountable,” Brooks said after the Grizzlies’ 112-108 win Monday, their sixth victory in the past seven games. “He’s made some changes in his life. … He’s taking ownership of it, which is just a great thing for his growth, for his basketball career, for everything. You’re going to see a different Ja out there who’s going to be consistent every single night and who’s going to give us that energy that we need to be that top team in the West.” -via ESPN / March 21, 2023
Drew Hill: Dillon Brooks said Ja Morant told the team he wanted to come off the bench with the way they are playing right now. “I told him ‘HELL NO! You’re too good a player and you’re the engine of this team.’” -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / March 21, 2023
The Memphis Grizzlies embraced All-Star point guard Ja Morant when he rejoined the team Monday after serving an eight-game suspension and anticipate that he will play in Wednesday night’s home game against the Dallas Mavericks. “We’re hopeful for Wednesday, so long as everything medically clears out,” coach Taylor Jenkins said before Monday’s game, also against the Mavericks. -via ESPN / March 21, 2023