Kyrie Irving wearing a walking boot on his right foot

Tim MacMahon: Kyrie Irving is wearing a walking boot on his right foot. “It’s just precautionary,” he said. He hopes to play Wednesday vs. Warriors. He said the concern is the foot injury he re-aggravated, not the ankle he twisted.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Full details and quotes from Kyrie Irving on re-injuring his foot in Mavs’ loss tonight and leaving Memphis in a walking boot: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:48 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
dillon brooks: *goes to hand kyrie his jersey*
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving said he reaggravated the right foot soreness/big toe pain when Dillon Brooks stepped on his heel in the third quarter.
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kyrie Irving is wearing a walking boot on his right foot. “It’s just precautionary,” he said. He hopes to play Wednesday vs. Warriors. He said the concern is the foot injury he re-aggravated, not the ankle he twisted. – 11:25 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
I’d like to think Dillon Brooks is going to mount that Kyrie Irving jersey on his wall like a hunter mounts the 10-point buck he took out. – 11:15 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs go ice cold in the fourth quarter (3-21 FG, including 0-8 for Kyrie Irving) to lose in Memphis and slip back to seventh in West.
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
These Jaren Jackson Jr. switches on Kyrie in the last five minutes … I mean Kyrie can’t even see the rim – 10:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Jason Kidd/Kyrie Irving/Dillon Brooks postgame podiums will be popped kernels if this holds up.
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Jaren Jackson with five fouls guarding Kyrie Irving from the 3-point line to the rim, forcing a miss. – 10:20 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kyrie Irving was down on the court and was clutching his right ankle after Dillon Brooks stepped on it. He stayed in the game after a timeout and conversation with Mavs director of player health and performance Casey Smith. – 9:32 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Dillon Brooks just stepped on the back of Kyrie Irving’s foot. Can’t tell if it was intentional from the replay, but look like a pretty hard stomp either way.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Kyrie is limping after remaining down for a few seconds. The Mavericks called timeout.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Irving diving into the second row certainly is a moment that can give a team a jolt. – 9:29 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Marko Milic and Kristi Toliver just caught Kyrie Irving flying into the second row of the Mavs’ bench and pushed him back onto the court in the same motion.
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
A tight, testy, chippy half in MEM as the Grizzlies try to get Mavs off their game, but so far, Mavs have not fallen for it as they lead 60-57. Kyrie w/20, (26th 20 pt half 7 in 1st). Mavs shoot 54.8% vs #1 FG def in NBA (44.9%). Jackson 17 for MEM. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 9:14 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving at halftime: 20 points (8-13 FG) in 17 minutes. Dillon Brooks has been his primary defender. – 9:14 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
This Kyrie Irving-Dillon Brooks matchup is about to get reallll spicy tonight if they started the first break in the first quarter jawing face-to-face…
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Kyrie Irving (in part) to Dillon Brooks:
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Kyrie Irving already talking with Dillon Brooks
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs starters tonight are Kyrie, Green, Bullock, Kleber and Powell. Dallas’ 3rd game against Memphis in the span of 10 days will start in just a few on BSSW. – 8:07 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Watching Kyrie Irving acclimate to the Mavericks’ pregame warm-ups has been fascinating.
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, Kleber, Powell, Green, Irving
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Jason Kidd says Kyrie Irving and Tim Hardaway Jr, who were questionable on the injury report, are available tonight – 6:35 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Kyrie Irving will play for Dallas against the Grizzlies tonight; Ja Morant and Luka Doncic are still out. When these two teams played last Monday all three stars didn’t play. – 6:19 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Mark Followill @MFollowill
It’s so fascinating to analyze the difficulty & skill of the last play on Friday night. I have to pause videos & screen shot so quality is just OK. The ball is barely out of Kyrie’s hands at 1.5, it’s still not to Maxi at 0.9, he’s caught by 0.7 & has the shot away by 0.2! pic.twitter.com/jQCdMp08Sn – 2:10 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Musings on this Monday have instead taken the form of a pulse check on Kyrie Irving’s first six weeks as a Dallas Maverick.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
“We had a real group conversation that we needed to get some things out, and now we’re just living with the wins and the losses because we’re together.”
Kylen Mills: Dillon Brooks said after tonight’s game that he’s a big fan of Kyrie Irving, everything he stands for and the way he used his platform. Said Kyrie is just like Kobe and Michael Jordan in playing the game at a different pace. Interesting. 🎥 @Brax_Avery pic.twitter.com/hyLldzADl4 -via Twitter @KylenMills / March 21, 2023
Grant Afseth: Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving says it wasn’t intentional that he didn’t take Dillon Brooks’ jersey in a post-game swap: “I saw that after the game. I’ll probably get it next time. Probably next time. Not this time. I was really onto the next thing, thought process-wise.” -via Twitter / March 21, 2023
Kyrie Irving: Chop wood, Carry water. Gotta stay poised Hélà 🤞🏾♾ -via Twitter @KyrieIrving / March 21, 2023