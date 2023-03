Mario Chalmers says nobody is scared to play against LeBron James

But according to Mario Chalmers, the same cannot be said about LeBron. Chalmers played alongside LeBron in Miami and the two didn’t exactly get along. Here is what Chalmers recently said (via Playmaker): “Nobody fears Bron. Nobody’s like ‘[expletive] I gotta go play against Bron tonight.’ Nobody said that. I don’t know why. Because I seen people be scared when they actually lined up to him but they’re not scared thinking about that matchup, right? You hear anybody from that era talk about going against Jordan, there’s a fear. So when you have people that fear a player, then that’s telling you something different already. Like, Jordan is just that guy.”Source: Bryan Kalbrosky @ For The Win