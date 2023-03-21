Mario Chalmers says nobody is scared to play against LeBron James

But according to Mario Chalmers, the same cannot be said about LeBron. Chalmers played alongside LeBron in Miami and the two didn’t exactly get along. Here is what Chalmers recently said (via Playmaker): “Nobody fears Bron. Nobody’s like ‘[expletive] I gotta go play against Bron tonight.’ Nobody said that. I don’t know why. Because I seen people be scared when they actually lined up to him but they’re not scared thinking about that matchup, right? You hear anybody from that era talk about going against Jordan, there’s a fear. So when you have people that fear a player, then that’s telling you something different already. Like, Jordan is just that guy.”
For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @lockedonlakers pod, YouTube version! The Lakers get a must-win over Orlando, fueled by Austin Reaves… and not AD. Seriously, when is LeBron coming back??? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
3/20 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.453
2. Nikola Jokić: 16.275
3. Luka Dončić: 15.353
4. Damian Lillard: 14.613
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.414
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.209
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.053
8. Anthony Davis: 13.084
9. LeBron James: 12.693
10. Domantas Sabonis: 12.469 pic.twitter.com/OxG1itjUaQ – 3:34 PM
Mario Chalmers played with LeBron James at the Miami Heat lifting two NBA titles.
The 2019 BCL winner agrees with Shaquille O’Neal that the legendary forward lacks a very important trait that made Michael Jordan special 😱
Best players of the century (outside of LeBron).
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We break down Sunday’s win over Orlando, including a heroic night for Austin Reaves and a so-so one for Anthony Davis. Plus, the latest on LeBron’s return. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
On this EP of #thisleague UNCUT with @Marc Stein, intel on LeBron James & Anthony Davis. Should Domantas Sabonis receive MVP consideration? Should Mike Brown win COY unanimously? Stein’s list of favorite kicks, and a shirtless tale featuring @Stan Van Gundy: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 10:56 AM
Most 45-point games this season:
6 — Giannis
4 — Luka, Booker, Embiid
The Los Angeles Lakers are working out free agent centers Tristan Thompson and Tony Bradley this week, sources tell me and @Jovan Buha. Thompson, an 11-year NBA veteran, was a key member of the 2016 championship Cavaliers team alongside LeBron James. – 1:06 AM
LeBron James is in the “Four Horsemen” Air Force 1 tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/kEuPcRiRfF – 11:39 PM
AD keeps the play alive and Bron is loving it 🤩 pic.twitter.com/5FdheHB5fB – 11:15 PM
New story: There’s three weeks remaining in the regular season and Darvin Ham says the Lakers anticipate having LeBron James back before the curtain closes on Game 82 es.pn/40h765N – 10:22 PM
Austin Reaves and Dennis Schröder have been foul-drawing machines in March, with increased usage in LeBron’s absence, despite coming off the bench.
LeBron James injury update: Lakers expect star forward to return this season, says coach Darvin Ham
Ham on LeBron return: ‘We anticipate him coming back at some point’ during season nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/19/ham… – 8:47 PM
Darvin Ham with an encouraging update on LeBron James’ return timeline: “We anticipate him coming back at some point (this season).” – 8:00 PM
Three weeks after LeBron James suffered a right foot tendon injury in Dallas, Darvin Ham offered the most optimistic and definitive update we’ve heard on James yet: “We anticipate him coming back at some point (this season)” – 7:58 PM
Straight out of high school:
LeBron James
Kobe Bryant
Tracy McGrady
Kevin Garnett
March 19 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.46
2. Nikola Jokić: 16.19
3. Luka Dončić: 15.37
4. Damian Lillard: 14.61
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.35
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.2
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.98
8. Anthony Davis: 13.02
9. LeBron James: 12.71
Joel Embiid last night:
✅ 31 PTS
✅ 7 REB
✅ 7 AST
✅ 2 BLK
✅ 10-15 FG
Embiid has scored at least 30 points on 55% shooting from the field in each of his last seven games, tying LeBron James (2012-13) for the longest such streak in NBA history.
10 years ago today … LeBron did a very, very bad thing to Jason Terry … the Heat bench reaction remains the most underrated part of this whole thing.
It’s been 10 years since LeBron James posterized Jason Terry 😮 pic.twitter.com/MzGiqImCvl – 11:32 AM
March 18 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.29
2. Nikola Jokić: 16.11
3. Luka Dončić: 15.4
4. Damian Lillard: 14.64
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.37
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.18
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.0
8. Anthony Davis: 13.02
9. LeBron James: 12.73
.@FDUKnightsMBB does have a nice college gym at the Rothman Center.
It’s also where Sonny Vaccaro held the famed ABCD Camp that featured future NBA all-stars Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh, LeBron James, and Deron Williams, among others
“Memes aside, the guy is a d*ck. He competes every night. Winning and losing matters to him… He has a level of mental and physical toughness that I love. Those are the types of guys that LeBron James also loves.” JJ Redick has become one of the faces of player friendly media across the NBA and is sure to put a smile on Austin Reaves’ face with his latest analysis. Redick calls Reaves a “d**k” in the nicest way possible, essentially defining him as a player with tough intangibles. -via Clutch Points / March 21, 2023
Foot Locker announced the end of Eastbay last December after 43 years, thanking the company’s longtime fan base and marking the end of an era for shoe lovers. The parent company will focus on its existing Foot Locker and Champs Sports stores going forward. For the NBA’s sneaker king, to even “The King” himself, Eastbay was more than the Amazon marketplace of its time for the newest in athletic wear and sports jerseys. Its pages were a part of the fabric of sports culture for a generation.”Me and my friends growing up, we used to love getting those magazines,” Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said. “And [dreamed of] hopefully being a part of some of the sneakers that were in there [too]. It was always cool.” -via ESPN / March 20, 2023
Jovan Buha: Anthony Davis said he and LeBron joke about Austin Reaves’ ability to get foul calls and draw free throws. “Man, we wish we could get some of those,” Davis said. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / March 20, 2023
AM 560 Sports WQAM: Mario Chalmers today on the Hoch and Crowder Show re: the Ray Allen Game 6 three: “I was wide open and I wanted the shot … I would’ve definitely made it” -via Twitter / March 17, 2023
Former Heat player Mario Chalmers signed with Filipino team Zamboanga Valientes for the 2023 season. -via HoopsHype / January 22, 2023
Who has assisted James the most in his career? He played the most seasons with centers Zydrunas Ilgauskas and Anderson Varejao (eight each), but they aren’t known for their passing. James twice played with the same point guard for four consecutive seasons, Eric Snow and Mario Chalmers, and they would be good guesses and both are near the top. He played with Kyrie Irving for three years, though James famously chided Irving at times for not passing enough. The answer is a star-encrusted one; it’s Dwyane Wade. -via ESPN / December 30, 2022