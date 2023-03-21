Mike Brown on De'Aaron Fox: 'He's barely scratching his potential'

“The crazy part about Fox is he’s barely scratching his potential,” Brown said. “I’m telling you, he’s got a lot of room to grow. I’ve been pleasantly surprised being around him because his ceiling is so high. He’s doing it at the right times. He could literally go out there at the beginning of the games and think about himself and probably average 40. He’s that good. He’s picking the right spots to do it. He’s trying to learn what it means to lead this team not only during games but practices and shootarounds away from the court.”
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
“Oh my god, we are gonna get booed!”
Domantas Sabonis spent part of his post-trade flight to Sacramento reading (bad) social media reaction to the trade that brought him there. He decided he didn’t care. De’Aaron Fox, Sabonis, and the rise of the Kings:
espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 10:40 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
3. Second quarter Fox. De’Aaron Fox usually saves the juice for the final 12 minutes, but with his team getting rolled, he started cooking in the second quarter. Fox scored 11 points in an 82 second stretch in the second and finished with 37 points and 7 assists. – 11:31 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox has 6 threes. There’s literally nothing you can do to stop him. – 11:18 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
From Kings:
De’Aaron Fox has 32 points (12-17 FG, 5-7 3pt) through three quarters at Utah, his 25th 30-point outing of the season. He is now tied with Donovan Mitchell for the seventh-most 30-point games in the NBA this season. – 10:50 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
All tied at 95-95 heading to the fourth. De’Aaron Fox leads with 32 points. Keegan Murray has 20 on six makes from 3. – 10:49 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 3Q: Jazz 95, Kings 95. Utah’s defense was … poor. 43p in the period for Sacramento, which hit 9 3P in the quarter, with De’Aaron Fox scoring 16p by himself. Ochai Agbaji has 20p for the Jazz. – 10:49 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Oohs and aahs for De’Aaron Fox here at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. He has 26 points midway through the third quarter. The Jazz led by as many as 25, but the Kings have cut the deficit to two. – 10:33 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
We credit Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo for staying with their small market teams through thick and thin, but we should give De’Aaron Fox that same credit.
He’s been through a lot with the Kings and it’s finally paying off. – 10:31 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox with the jam and now it’s a nine-point game with 8:34 to play in the third quarter. – 10:27 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings cut the 25 point Jazz lead down to 16 heading into the halftime break.
Plenty of time for the best offense in the league to close the gap. But I imagine Mike Brown’s halftime pep talk won’t be pretty. – 10:07 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
11 straight points for De’Aaron Fox including 3 threes. Trying to drag the Kings back into the game. – 9:48 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
De’Aaron Fox gets two clean looks at 3s, and Will Hardy calls a quick timeout with the Jazz’s lead down to 44-25. – 9:44 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Back-to-back 3s from De’Aaron Fox. Signs of life, maybe, but the Kings still trail by 19. – 9:44 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings have given up 19 points in the first 4:17 to the Jazz. Mike Brown timeout. – 9:17 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown says Kevin Huerter could probably play if this was a playoff game, but there’s no reason to rush him back. – 8:02 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Next 10:
11. Stephen Curry: 12.433
12. Donovan Mitchell: 12.202
13. De’Aaron Fox: 11.968
14. Julius Randle: 11.949
15. Jimmy Butler: 11.911
16. James Harden: 11.729
17. Kevin Durant: 11.644
18. Jalen Brunson: 11.563
19. Trae Young: 11.501
20. Ja Morant: 11.454 pic.twitter.com/l4W6y5G8Pz – 3:36 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers guard Austin Reaves was a nominee for Western Conference Player of the Week along with De’Aaron Fox, Jalen Green and Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/ITocLJDyGs – 3:36 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
New pod with @Chris Haynes out this AM. Covering:
🏀 Lakers updates you’ll hear nowhere else
🏀 West playoffs/award races
🏀 Haynes’ insistence Mike Brown should be a UNANIMOUS COY
🏀 Stories about sneaks and shirts you’ll scarcely believe
LISTEN: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 10:57 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
On this EP of #thisleague UNCUT with @Marc Stein, intel on LeBron James & Anthony Davis. Should Domantas Sabonis receive MVP consideration? Should Mike Brown win COY unanimously? Stein’s list of favorite kicks, and a shirtless tale featuring @Stan Van Gundy: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 10:56 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
I know Mike Brown is going to win Coach of the Year for what he’s done in SAC (and he should) but Mark Daigneault in OKC… take a bow. Talk about doing work and maximizing your talent. – 6:30 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Pregame, I asked Coach Mike Brown the biggest lesson he’s learned this year as a head Coach.
Cc: @SacramentoKings | #SacramentoProud | I believe he has a case for COTY. No one had this team in the playoffs except @MarkJonesESPN. (Great insight from Coach). pic.twitter.com/zESZpoRqdx – 10:26 AM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Pregame, I asked Coach Mike Brown of the Sacramento Kings about his scream chant doing shoe cam with my guy @MarkJonesESPN and other things that have led to a fun culture for his team. #SacramentoProud | pic.twitter.com/npUzP29KQa – 11:52 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Mike Brown might be COTY just for what happened to Warriors’ defense without him. Let alone what he’s done with the Kings 🤣 – 11:05 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Mike Brown with the line change. Looks like Sabonis’ night is over. Finishes with 30 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists. – 10:12 PM
More on this storyline
In six seasons with the Kings, Fox has played for four head coaches (Dave Joerger, Luke Walton, Alvin Gentry, and Mike Brown) and two general managers (Vlade Divac and Monte McNair). With consistently swift changes over the years to his coaches and executives above him, Fox questioned his long-term future. “There were times when you wondered would you still be here?” Fox told HoopsHype. “You could end up being traded as well. I always thought, at some point, the roster would fit together, and everyone would click on all cylinders. My mindset had never been, would this ever work? It was more so when would this work?” -via HoopsHype / March 21, 2023
One reason Fox and Sabonis have clicked well together was thanks partly to their first conversation together. “With both of us being left-handed, one of us had to go left, and the other had to go right,” Fox explained to HoopsHype. “I told him I’ll go right because when we were scouting against them (Pacers), we would always send their ball handler to the right so he couldn’t roll left. Now, you can’t send him and me to the right.” -via HoopsHype / March 21, 2023
James Ham: According to De’Aaron Fox, the Kings took exception to Giannis Antetokounmpo not just dribbling the ball out in a game that was over. -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / March 14, 2023