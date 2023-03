Mike Brown on De'Aaron Fox: 'He's barely scratching his potential'

In six seasons with the Kings, Fox has played for four head coaches (Dave Joerger, Luke Walton, Alvin Gentry, and Mike Brown) and two general managers (Vlade Divac and Monte McNair). With consistently swift changes over the years to his coaches and executives above him, Fox questioned his long-term future. “There were times when you wondered would you still be here?” Fox told HoopsHype. “You could end up being traded as well. I always thought, at some point, the roster would fit together, and everyone would click on all cylinders. My mindset had never been, would this ever work? It was more so when would this work?” -via HoopsHype / March 21, 2023