Live stream: Pistons 34, Hawks 43

The Detroit Pistons (16-56) play against the Atlanta Hawks (35-36) at State Farm Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Tuesday March 21, 2023

Detroit Pistons 34, Atlanta Hawks 43 (Q2 09:15)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

W/ DJM out tonight, Bogi and Holiday are in w/ the 2nd unit.

Mathews, OO and Bey are on the floor with them. – W/ DJM out tonight, Bogi and Holiday are in w/ the 2nd unit.Mathews, OO and Bey are on the floor with them. – 8:12 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Young leads the Hawks w/ 11 points, Hunter has 10 points, Bey has 7 points. – Young leads the Hawks w/ 11 points, Hunter has 10 points, Bey has 7 points. – 8:11 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

END OF 1Q: Hawks 38, Pistons 32.

Killian Hayes: 15 points

Marvin Bagley: 10 points

Hot take: whichever team goes cold from 3 first loses. – END OF 1Q: Hawks 38, Pistons 32.Killian Hayes: 15 pointsMarvin Bagley: 10 pointsHot take: whichever team goes cold from 3 first loses. – 8:10 PM

Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

End of the 1st quarter:

Hayes: 15 pts, 1 reb, 2 asts

Bagley: 10 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast

Ivey: 5 pts, 1 reb, 3 asts – End of the 1st quarter: #Hawks 38, #Pistons 32.Hayes: 15 pts, 1 reb, 2 astsBagley: 10 pts, 1 reb, 1 astIvey: 5 pts, 1 reb, 3 asts – 8:09 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

1Q: Hawks 38, Pistons 32

The Hawks got some really good production from the bench tonight, which slowed the Pistons’ run and regained the lead. Hawks 2nd unit outscored the Pistons’ 11-0. – 1Q: Hawks 38, Pistons 32The Hawks got some really good production from the bench tonight, which slowed the Pistons’ run and regained the lead. Hawks 2nd unit outscored the Pistons’ 11-0. – 8:09 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Familiar sight for Pistons fans: Bey just hit back-to-back 3’s. Hawks are on a 10-2 run and up 36-30 – Familiar sight for Pistons fans: Bey just hit back-to-back 3’s. Hawks are on a 10-2 run and up 36-30 – 8:07 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Bey knocks down back-to-back 3s against his former team. – Bey knocks down back-to-back 3s against his former team. – 8:07 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Onyeka Okongwu has rejected at least one shot in seven straight games, tied for the second-longest block streak of his career. The third-year center entered tonight’s game averaging 1.25 blocks per game, tied for the 13th-most in the league. – Onyeka Okongwu has rejected at least one shot in seven straight games, tied for the second-longest block streak of his career. The third-year center entered tonight’s game averaging 1.25 blocks per game, tied for the 13th-most in the league. – 8:04 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Tie game at 28 with 3:10 left in the first quarter. The Pistons are shooting 53% from the field, 50% from 3 and 100% from the free-throw line. So far, so good. – Tie game at 28 with 3:10 left in the first quarter. The Pistons are shooting 53% from the field, 50% from 3 and 100% from the free-throw line. So far, so good. – 8:02 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Pistons call timeout w/ the game tied at 28 w/ 3:10 in 1Q.

The Hawks started out the game well defensively but they’ve gone quiet on that end, allowing the Pistons to make 5-of-7 from the floor. – Pistons call timeout w/ the game tied at 28 w/ 3:10 in 1Q.The Hawks started out the game well defensively but they’ve gone quiet on that end, allowing the Pistons to make 5-of-7 from the floor. – 8:02 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Killian Hayes shoots 40 percent for his career from 3 against the Hawks. That’ll go up lol – Killian Hayes shoots 40 percent for his career from 3 against the Hawks. That’ll go up lol – 7:59 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Jaden Ivey hits a layup in transition to continue the Pistons’ 11-3 run. Pistons are up 28-25 w/ 3:42 in 1Q. – Jaden Ivey hits a layup in transition to continue the Pistons’ 11-3 run. Pistons are up 28-25 w/ 3:42 in 1Q. – 7:59 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Saddiq Bey has checked in for John Collins w/ 4:23 in the 1Q. – Saddiq Bey has checked in for John Collins w/ 4:23 in the 1Q. – 7:58 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Hayes just hit back-to-back 3’s and also has 10 points. Pistons are 5-9 from 3 to open the game – Hayes just hit back-to-back 3’s and also has 10 points. Pistons are 5-9 from 3 to open the game – 7:58 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Detroit’s entire bench got up after that and-one by Killian. – Detroit’s entire bench got up after that and-one by Killian. – 7:58 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Saddiq Bey is set to check in at the next whistle. – Saddiq Bey is set to check in at the next whistle. – 7:57 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Hawks just allowed Killian Hayes to knock down his 2nd 3 off the fast break. Hawks lead 24-23 w/ 4:45 in 1Q. – Hawks just allowed Killian Hayes to knock down his 2nd 3 off the fast break. Hawks lead 24-23 w/ 4:45 in 1Q. – 7:56 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Bagley decided to be a shooter tonight. 10 points, 2-2 from 3 midway through the 1st – Bagley decided to be a shooter tonight. 10 points, 2-2 from 3 midway through the 1st – 7:55 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Bagley connects on his second 3 of the night, one away from his season-high. – Bagley connects on his second 3 of the night, one away from his season-high. – 7:55 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Aaron Holiday checking in for Trae Young out of the timeout. – Aaron Holiday checking in for Trae Young out of the timeout. – 7:54 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Hawks lead the Pistons early, 18-14. Good starts for Bagley and Hayes. Some really good defense from McGruder too. – Hawks lead the Pistons early, 18-14. Good starts for Bagley and Hayes. Some really good defense from McGruder too. – 7:52 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Hawks take timeout with 6:54 in the 1Q. Hawks are up 18-14.

They’re shooting 66.7% overall on 9 attempts so far. The Pistons are 4-10 from the floor. – Hawks take timeout with 6:54 in the 1Q. Hawks are up 18-14.They’re shooting 66.7% overall on 9 attempts so far. The Pistons are 4-10 from the floor. – 7:52 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

AJ Griffin is the first sub. Bogdanovic has two early fouls. – AJ Griffin is the first sub. Bogdanovic has two early fouls. – 7:49 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Hunter has eight of Atlanta’s first 16 points. – Hunter has eight of Atlanta’s first 16 points. – 7:48 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Ivey answers a couple of 3s by Atlanta with his own triple. – Ivey answers a couple of 3s by Atlanta with his own triple. – 7:43 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Saddiq Bey’s averaging 10.2 points for the Hawks, but shooting 47.6% overall and 45.3% from 3. Will play his former team for the first time tonight – Saddiq Bey’s averaging 10.2 points for the Hawks, but shooting 47.6% overall and 45.3% from 3. Will play his former team for the first time tonight – 7:41 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Dwane Casey on gameplan for Saddiq Bey: “Not let him go crazy on us, have a 55-point night. We can’t let him do that because we’ve seen almost two of those. It was a tough decision for our organization, one because he’s a beautiful person. He’s all about the right things.” – Dwane Casey on gameplan for Saddiq Bey: “Not let him go crazy on us, have a 55-point night. We can’t let him do that because we’ve seen almost two of those. It was a tough decision for our organization, one because he’s a beautiful person. He’s all about the right things.” – 7:39 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pistons are sticking with the Bagley-Wiseman starting frontcourt tonight. They’re also the only healthy bigs tonight 7:13 PM Pistons are sticking with the Bagley-Wiseman starting frontcourt tonight. They’re also the only healthy bigs tonight pic.twitter.com/660vfy6WqN

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Bogdan Bogdanovic starts in place of Dejounte Murray tonight. – Bogdan Bogdanovic starts in place of Dejounte Murray tonight. – 7:08 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2



“There’s a quiet strength to him and a mental toughness. I don’t think the opponent is going to create any undue emotion or expectation. If it does, we probably won’t see it because he’s just locked in. That’s what I love about him.” – #Hawks coach Quin Snyder on Saddiq Bey:“There’s a quiet strength to him and a mental toughness. I don’t think the opponent is going to create any undue emotion or expectation. If it does, we probably won’t see it because he’s just locked in. That’s what I love about him.” – 6:26 PM

Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2



Isaiah Livers (right hip soreness), who was questionable, is out. – #Pistons guard RJ Hampton (lower back spasms) is available for tonight’s game against the Hawks.Isaiah Livers (right hip soreness), who was questionable, is out. – 6:00 PM

