Live stream: Pistons 34, Hawks 43

The Detroit Pistons (16-56) play against the Atlanta Hawks (35-36) at State Farm Arena
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Tuesday March 21, 2023
Detroit Pistons 34, Atlanta Hawks 43 (Q2 09:15)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
W/ DJM out tonight, Bogi and Holiday are in w/ the 2nd unit.
Mathews, OO and Bey are on the floor with them. – 8:12 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Young leads the Hawks w/ 11 points, Hunter has 10 points, Bey has 7 points. – 8:11 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Hawks 38, Pistons 32.
Killian Hayes: 15 points
Marvin Bagley: 10 points
Hot take: whichever team goes cold from 3 first loses. – 8:10 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Hawks 38, #Pistons 32.
Hayes: 15 pts, 1 reb, 2 asts
Bagley: 10 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast
Ivey: 5 pts, 1 reb, 3 asts – 8:09 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
1Q: Hawks 38, Pistons 32
The Hawks got some really good production from the bench tonight, which slowed the Pistons’ run and regained the lead. Hawks 2nd unit outscored the Pistons’ 11-0. – 8:09 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Familiar sight for Pistons fans: Bey just hit back-to-back 3’s. Hawks are on a 10-2 run and up 36-30 – 8:07 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Killian when he faces the Hawks pic.twitter.com/Vkhst6LPEl – 8:06 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Onyeka Okongwu has rejected at least one shot in seven straight games, tied for the second-longest block streak of his career. The third-year center entered tonight’s game averaging 1.25 blocks per game, tied for the 13th-most in the league. – 8:04 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Tie game at 28 with 3:10 left in the first quarter. The Pistons are shooting 53% from the field, 50% from 3 and 100% from the free-throw line. So far, so good. – 8:02 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Pistons call timeout w/ the game tied at 28 w/ 3:10 in 1Q.
The Hawks started out the game well defensively but they’ve gone quiet on that end, allowing the Pistons to make 5-of-7 from the floor. – 8:02 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Killian Hayes shoots 40 percent for his career from 3 against the Hawks. That’ll go up lol – 7:59 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Jaden Ivey hits a layup in transition to continue the Pistons’ 11-3 run. Pistons are up 28-25 w/ 3:42 in 1Q. – 7:59 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Saddiq Bey has checked in for John Collins w/ 4:23 in the 1Q. – 7:58 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Hayes just hit back-to-back 3’s and also has 10 points. Pistons are 5-9 from 3 to open the game – 7:58 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks just allowed Killian Hayes to knock down his 2nd 3 off the fast break. Hawks lead 24-23 w/ 4:45 in 1Q. – 7:56 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bagley decided to be a shooter tonight. 10 points, 2-2 from 3 midway through the 1st – 7:55 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Bagley connects on his second 3 of the night, one away from his season-high. – 7:55 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Aaron Holiday checking in for Trae Young out of the timeout. – 7:54 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Hawks lead the Pistons early, 18-14. Good starts for Bagley and Hayes. Some really good defense from McGruder too. – 7:52 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks take timeout with 6:54 in the 1Q. Hawks are up 18-14.
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Pistons trail the #Hawks 18-14 with 6:54 left in the first quarter. Bagley has a team-high 7 points. – 7:51 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Saddiq Bey’s averaging 10.2 points for the Hawks, but shooting 47.6% overall and 45.3% from 3. Will play his former team for the first time tonight – 7:41 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Dwane Casey on gameplan for Saddiq Bey: “Not let him go crazy on us, have a 55-point night. We can’t let him do that because we’ve seen almost two of those. It was a tough decision for our organization, one because he’s a beautiful person. He’s all about the right things.” – 7:39 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s starting 5️⃣
🔹@Killian Hayes
🔹@Jaden Ivey
🔹@Rodney McGruder
🔹 @Marvin Bagley
🔹 @James Wiseman
@Kia | #ad pic.twitter.com/hY5iDgOEfb – 7:27 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons are sticking with the Bagley-Wiseman starting frontcourt tonight. They’re also the only healthy bigs tonight pic.twitter.com/660vfy6WqN – 7:13 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons starters: Ivey, Hayes, McGruder, Bagley and Wiseman – 7:09 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Rodney McGruder, Marvin Bagley III and James Wiseman. – 7:08 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Bogdan Bogdanovic gets the start with Dejounte Murray out tonight. pic.twitter.com/FIP7qRN8xP – 7:08 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Bogdan Bogdanovic starts in place of Dejounte Murray tonight. – 7:08 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Here come the boyz🔥
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Hawks coach Quin Snyder on Saddiq Bey:
“There’s a quiet strength to him and a mental toughness. I don’t think the opponent is going to create any undue emotion or expectation. If it does, we probably won’t see it because he’s just locked in. That’s what I love about him.” – 6:26 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth.
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons guard RJ Hampton (lower back spasms) is available for tonight’s game against the Hawks.
Isaiah Livers (right hip soreness), who was questionable, is out. – 6:00 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jalen Duren is out tonight after his head collision with Kevin Love the other day.
Livers and Hampton are questionable. – 5:08 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
JALEN DUREN 😤
