Spencer Dinwiddie: We look forward to dunking on Jarrett Allen

Barbara Barker: “We look forward to dunking on Jarrett Allen,” says Spencer Dinwiddie of his former teammate whom he expects to play tonight when Nets host Cleveland.
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“We look forward to dunking on Jarrett Allen,” says Spencer Dinwiddie of his former teammate whom he expects to play tonight when Nets host Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/3mbkd9rd4X – 1:04 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The #Cavs may have Jarrett Allen back in the lineup tonight from his eye contusion, plus Caris LeVert’s catch-and-shoot numbers have drastically improved, and an update to the team’s magic number. Updates from Brooklyn: thelandondemand.com/news/2023/mar/… – 9:04 AM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Jarrett Allen (eye contusion) is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Nets. – 5:39 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen (eye contusion) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow night’s game against the Nets. Allen practiced before the team left for Brooklyn this afternoon. – 5:34 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs say Jarrett Allen is questionable to play tomorrow night against the Brooklyn Nets. He’s missed the last four games with an eye contusion. – 5:30 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs big man Jarrett Allen participated in everything the team did at practice today, JB Bickerstaff said. – 12:50 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Even without injured center Jarrett Allen, the No. 1 defensive team in the league made its presence felt Friday. As the #Cavs look forward to the playoffs, they plan to stay a defensive force to be reckoned with. cleveland.com/cavs/2023/03/c… – 8:04 PM
Brian Lewis: Jacque Vaughn on Spencer Dinwiddie: “I’ve seen Spencer at the age of 22, 23; now seeing him at the age of 29, 30. And the maturation is to another level, and you have to give him credit for that. And that’s just experience.” #Nets -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / March 14, 2023
StatMuse: Point Dinwiddie today: 15 PTS 6 REB 16 AST (!) His most assists ever in a game. pic.twitter.com/XGcDje6c8U -via Twitter @statmuse / March 12, 2023
Cleveland: Jarrett Allen (right eye contusion) has been upgraded to questionable for Monday’s game against Brooklyn. -via HoopsHype / March 20, 2023
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Jarrett Allen participated in everything the team did at practice today. He will make the trip to Brooklyn. He will not wear goggles when he plays. And his status for tomorrow depends on how he feels and recovers ahead of tomorrow’s game. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / March 20, 2023
Cavs center Jarrett Allen is taking positive steps in his recovery from a right eye contusion and there is hope of a return this coming week for at least one of the games in Brooklyn when the Cavs travel there for a two-game series, sources tell cleveland.com. Since getting raked across the right eye by Bam Adebayo in Cleveland’s 119-115 loss to the Miami Heat last week — a scary moment late in the game that caused swelling and bruising and led to Allen’s eye being bloodshot — he has seen multiple specialists who have ruled out any structural damage even though sources say his vision is a bit blurry. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / March 18, 2023