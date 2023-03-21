Live stream: Spurs 11, Pelicans 9

The San Antonio Spurs (19-52) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (34-37) at Smoothie King Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Tuesday March 21, 2023
San Antonio Spurs 11, New Orleans Pelicans 9 (Q1 08:03)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
First five on the floor
#PorVida | @Ticketmaster | #ad pic.twitter.com/aKQOWKdnxp – 7:50 PM
First five on the floor
#PorVida | @Ticketmaster | #ad pic.twitter.com/aKQOWKdnxp – 7:50 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
The Spurs are starting Sandro Mamukelashvili at center tonight. – 7:40 PM
The Spurs are starting Sandro Mamukelashvili at center tonight. – 7:40 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
getting ready for game time 🏀 pic.twitter.com/QbwczxA67v – 7:39 PM
getting ready for game time 🏀 pic.twitter.com/QbwczxA67v – 7:39 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:32 PM
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:32 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:32 PM
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
starters for game 72
#pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/N2rFDiYGv5 – 7:31 PM
starters for game 72
#pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/N2rFDiYGv5 – 7:31 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
special guest at arrivals today 🥺 pic.twitter.com/rYfPEwRj6F – 7:21 PM
special guest at arrivals today 🥺 pic.twitter.com/rYfPEwRj6F – 7:21 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Don’t miss out on the action in the Spurs Digital Arena tonight 🤩📱
Enter here ➡️ https://t.co/4SvVeHa911
#PorVida | @SociosUSA | #ad pic.twitter.com/IArHxj9FYu – 7:20 PM
Don’t miss out on the action in the Spurs Digital Arena tonight 🤩📱
Enter here ➡️ https://t.co/4SvVeHa911
#PorVida | @SociosUSA | #ad pic.twitter.com/IArHxj9FYu – 7:20 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Spurs are a 19-win team that will be without four starters tonight (Johnson, Vassell, Sochan and Collins).
If New Orleans aims to make some noise in the play-in race, this would be a good one for the Pelicans to get. – 7:06 PM
The Spurs are a 19-win team that will be without four starters tonight (Johnson, Vassell, Sochan and Collins).
If New Orleans aims to make some noise in the play-in race, this would be a good one for the Pelicans to get. – 7:06 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Tonight’s school for Larry’s auction:
Frederick A Douglass High School
Bid on @Larry Nance Jr‘s jersey from tonight’s game:
https://t.co/WlM7112KVm pic.twitter.com/2kq0lQXket – 7:02 PM
Tonight’s school for Larry’s auction:
Frederick A Douglass High School
Bid on @Larry Nance Jr‘s jersey from tonight’s game:
https://t.co/WlM7112KVm pic.twitter.com/2kq0lQXket – 7:02 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
almost that time 💪
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA | #ad pic.twitter.com/DvidprtW16 – 7:00 PM
almost that time 💪
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA | #ad pic.twitter.com/DvidprtW16 – 7:00 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
First leg of the roadtrip in NOLA tonight! 🔥
Call Your Shot for a chance to win an Authentic Spurs Jersey ➡️ https://t.co/fZSRCqsAZc…
#ad pic.twitter.com/gGksnewMSZ – 6:42 PM
First leg of the roadtrip in NOLA tonight! 🔥
Call Your Shot for a chance to win an Authentic Spurs Jersey ➡️ https://t.co/fZSRCqsAZc…
#ad pic.twitter.com/gGksnewMSZ – 6:42 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:20 PM
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:20 PM
Larry Nance Jr @Larrydn22
Frederick A. Douglass is tonight’s jersey auction recipient!
All money raised will be doubled and given to this NOLA public school to help better the students learning environments!
Bid on my gameworn jersey from tonight’s game!
neworlns.co/LarryJerseys – 6:10 PM
Frederick A. Douglass is tonight’s jersey auction recipient!
All money raised will be doubled and given to this NOLA public school to help better the students learning environments!
Bid on my gameworn jersey from tonight’s game!
neworlns.co/LarryJerseys – 6:10 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣 NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Bouncing Around
🔘 Pelicans (4:45)
🔘 Free agency (15:32)
🔘 Knicks (24:16)
🔘 Sixers (36:23)
🔘 Grizzlies (42:31)
🔘 J-Dub (53:23)
🎧 bit.ly/hwkx878
🍎 apple.co/3LAoA9f
✳️ spoti.fi/3n6AIoi
📺 bit.ly/hwdx878
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Bh7oQbi8VM – 6:05 PM
🗣 NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Bouncing Around
🔘 Pelicans (4:45)
🔘 Free agency (15:32)
🔘 Knicks (24:16)
🔘 Sixers (36:23)
🔘 Grizzlies (42:31)
🔘 J-Dub (53:23)
🎧 bit.ly/hwkx878
🍎 apple.co/3LAoA9f
✳️ spoti.fi/3n6AIoi
📺 bit.ly/hwdx878
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Bh7oQbi8VM – 6:05 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
CJ and Errick McCollum, two scoring ball handlers separated by an ocean. pic.twitter.com/EK1ZtP4yBq – 6:03 PM
CJ and Errick McCollum, two scoring ball handlers separated by an ocean. pic.twitter.com/EK1ZtP4yBq – 6:03 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Home game = your chance to win!
Play #CourtsideChallenge in the Fan Zone of the #Pelicans app before tip off👀
Download the app here if you haven’t already >> https://t.co/AlIFDgXwBi
@SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/6aCCdybj7q – 6:00 PM
Home game = your chance to win!
Play #CourtsideChallenge in the Fan Zone of the #Pelicans app before tip off👀
Download the app here if you haven’t already >> https://t.co/AlIFDgXwBi
@SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/6aCCdybj7q – 6:00 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
“Next year is next year.”
Game in and game out, Devonte’ Graham has supplied the Spurs with a predictable scoring spark since his Feb. 9 arrival from New Orleans.
Where he fits within the club’s rebuild going forward remains to be seen. expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 5:57 PM
“Next year is next year.”
Game in and game out, Devonte’ Graham has supplied the Spurs with a predictable scoring spark since his Feb. 9 arrival from New Orleans.
Where he fits within the club’s rebuild going forward remains to be seen. expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 5:57 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Big fans of Captain America too 🌟
Get to know @Charles Bassey in his Favorites in :50 pres. by @Nextiva! #ad pic.twitter.com/bG7w3moqaS – 4:19 PM
Big fans of Captain America too 🌟
Get to know @Charles Bassey in his Favorites in :50 pres. by @Nextiva! #ad pic.twitter.com/bG7w3moqaS – 4:19 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The Pelicans return to the @SmoothieKingCtr tonight in a battle vs. the Spurs 💪
@ErinESummers with a preview
#Pelicans | @Ibotta pic.twitter.com/RfvP1mmvJw – 4:08 PM
The Pelicans return to the @SmoothieKingCtr tonight in a battle vs. the Spurs 💪
@ErinESummers with a preview
#Pelicans | @Ibotta pic.twitter.com/RfvP1mmvJw – 4:08 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans’ immediate order of business: Fetch victory against Spurs thebirdwrites.com/2023/3/21/2364… pic.twitter.com/SasdsfelYr – 4:00 PM
Pelicans’ immediate order of business: Fetch victory against Spurs thebirdwrites.com/2023/3/21/2364… pic.twitter.com/SasdsfelYr – 4:00 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 The Pelicans should not be tanking
🏀 Lottery odds wouldn’t actually improve that much
🏀 What message would it send to fans and players?
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/R5PgPxx4ad – 3:30 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 The Pelicans should not be tanking
🏀 Lottery odds wouldn’t actually improve that much
🏀 What message would it send to fans and players?
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/R5PgPxx4ad – 3:30 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs will begin a four-game road trip tonight in New Orleans against the Pelicans. Here’s a preview of the action: spurstalk.com/spurs-pelicans… – 2:46 PM
The San Antonio Spurs will begin a four-game road trip tonight in New Orleans against the Pelicans. Here’s a preview of the action: spurstalk.com/spurs-pelicans… – 2:46 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
keys to tonight’s matchup with the Spurs
#Pelicans | @FDSportsbook pic.twitter.com/Vf2nibOa5d – 2:02 PM
keys to tonight’s matchup with the Spurs
#Pelicans | @FDSportsbook pic.twitter.com/Vf2nibOa5d – 2:02 PM