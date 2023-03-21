Spurs vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The San Antonio Spurs play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center

The San Antonio Spurs are spending $5,483,561 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $4,363,470 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Tuesday March 21, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports NO

Away TV: Bally Sports SW-SA

Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM / S: KGLA 105.7 FM

Away Radio: WOAI/KXTN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!