Live stream: Thunder 31, Clippers 31

The Oklahoma City Thunder (35-36) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (38-34) at Crypto.com Arena
Game Time: 10:30 PM EDT on Tuesday March 21, 2023
Oklahoma City Thunder 31, Los Angeles Clippers 31 (Q2 07:44)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Thunder challenging this foul on Aaron Wiggins that produced an and one for PG. Would wipe out 3 points if successful. I thought Wiggins shifted to the left after PG started his upward motion, though I’m often wrong on this specific call on challenges – 11:17 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers have gotten to the free-throw line for 11 attempts. (Thunder just 3.) But, and there’s a caveat, the Clippers have made just 6 of those 11. – 11:14 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Russ so nice, had to share it twice 😤 pic.twitter.com/WYm9PDYlkI – 11:13 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Wonder how many Thunder fans saw OKC down 18-4 at 10pm and decided to hit the sack.
Thunder up 23-22 at the end of the 1st quarter. – 11:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Thunder end 1st quarter on 19-4 run, lead 23-22 in LA.
Dreadful end to quarter by Clippers, as they missed their last TEN shots and failed to make a basket after Mark Daigneault’s 1st timeout at 7:12 mark.
Jalen Williams: 8 points, 4 rebounds. – 11:10 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Thunder 23, Clippers 22
SGA – 7 points
JDUb – 8 points
Giddey – 3 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds
Westbrook – 7 points, 5 rebounds
Zubac – 7 points – 11:08 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Clippers’ trail thr Thunder 23-22 after one quarter. They had started the game with a 17-4 run. – 11:08 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
It’s not the Paul George trade.
It’s not the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander trade.
It’s the Jalen Williams trade. – 11:08 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Oh man my heart skipped a beat when Jalen Williams almost had a very scary injury – 11:06 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers started on a 17-4 run.
Then OKC answered with a 17-4 run. – 11:06 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Clippers went on an 18-2 run and looked to have total control of this game.
Nope.
OKC responded with a 13-1 run. – 11:05 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers have scored one point in their last four minutes. We’ve seen offensive miscommunications and defensive miscommunications since their hot start. OKC has closed to within 19-17 behind a 13-1 Thunder run. – 11:03 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
On top of the Clippers playing well, OKC has missed a lot of chances (loose balls, open 3’s, etc) still it’s only a 5 point game. – 11:02 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams just got an offensive rebound and putback as the only Thunder player encircled by all five Clippers players. – 10:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers run reached 12-0, but they did not make a field goal in four possessions after timeout.
Back-to-back Thunder buckets cuts LA lead to 18-9 with 5:00 left in first quarter.
No lead is safe against a team that plays this fast. Bench minutes incoming. – 10:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
7:30 game has [redacted] arena LIT
Clippers went on a 6-0 run before Lu Dort dunk, then have ripped off 11-0 run.
It’s a 17-4 lead. Mark Daigneault really didn’t want to call timeout, but Thunder have as many turnovers as points, all steals by PG (2), Kawhi, and Russ. – 10:50 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Clippers came to play. My goodness.
LA has given SGA fits early on. Kawhi, PG and Russ have each stolen the ball from him. – 10:49 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Wesbrook with 6 points, 3 rebs at first time out at 7:12. Zu also with 6 points as Clippers lead early 17-4. – 10:49 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
I can’t remember a regular season game in March sounding this loud this early from a Clippers home crowd. Clippers are feeding off it, up 17-4 on OKC. – 10:49 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Clippers are absolutely harassing the Thunder. I would expect a Mark Daigneault timeout soon. Clippers are smothering. – 10:49 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Daigneault letting OKC play through this fast start by the Clippers
OKC trails 15-4 early in this one – 10:48 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The most energetic start by a Clippers squad I can remember in a long, long time. They’re leading 15-4. They’ve barely given SGA room to breathe, stealing his dribble multiple times. – 10:48 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George has gotten off to slow starts recently. But he posterized Jaylin Williams with a monster jam. Then he got his defender flying in the wrong direction when he put the brakes on for a 3 which electrified the crowd. He missed but this crowd is abnormally loud tonight – 10:48 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Paul George steals it from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and passes ahead to Russell Westbrook for the fastbreak dunk is a weird sentence if you’ve been following Thunder basketball. – 10:47 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Clippers have met this game with the intensity it deserves. Feels like a playoff game. Great test for this young Thunder squad. – 10:46 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Now that was some old school Kawhi defense. Switched onto Shai who tried to take him. Knocked away his dribble once, Shai tried him again and Kawhi took it again. – 10:46 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Kawhi got after Shai on that possession. Fun start to this one. – 10:46 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George hounds Shai on a drive, gets him to retreat, where Kawhi pokes the ball away and picks up a steal. The main 2019 trade pieces all on one play. – 10:46 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George dunks over Jaylin Williams and poses after earning a foul on the play, too. PG had to take a quick seat in Portland because of foul trouble and struggled to find his flow in that first half. Tonight he’s getting going from the very start. – 10:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jaylin Williams is in foul trouble after getting yammed on by Paul George – 10:44 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander starts the game with a tough mid-range. Paul George vs SGA is going to be fun. – 10:43 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers hosted a moment of silence for the late Willis Reed before tipoff. – 10:34 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Tonight’s starters!
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/ELpeliFcX6 – 10:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
My favorite note about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder offense this season
SGA on: 116.5 points per 100 possessions (would rank 5th in NBA)
SGA off: 109.0 points per 100 possessions (would rank above only 30th-ranked Hornets) – 10:08 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
More on Mark Daigneault saying the Thunder is “open-minded” to SGA playing on both ends of back-to-backs: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 10:08 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets’ three-point shooting during four-game losing streak:
at OKC: 12/41
vs. SAC: 14/39
vs. DEN: 12/35
vs. CLE: 9/33
That’s 31.8%. Not gonna get it done for a team that gets to the rim at the lowest rate in the league. – 10:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue on Ivica Zubac and Mason Plumlee against OKC’s plethora of lineups without a true center: “We got to make sure we’re doing a good job of just protecting them as best we can.”
Translation: There’s a chance that LAC doesn’t get 40 minutes from centers. (h/t @ChrysNBA) pic.twitter.com/h0CC1MRNDH – 10:05 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Usual starters for the Clippers tonight vs. OKC.
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Russell Westbrook – 10:04 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 3/21
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Russell Westbrook
OKC
Luguentz Dort
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams
Josh Giddey
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 10:03 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝When we play together and play good defense together, that’s when we’re playing our best basketball.❞
Kicking off a four-game road stretch, @NickAGallo and Jaylin Williams talk about the bond of the team and preparation for tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/YmMcWvDn4r – 10:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Only 9 players have 100+ steals in NBA this season.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (102 steals) has most blocks (60) among them.
Mark Daigneault praised SGA for putting “his money where his mouth is in terms of wanting to build team success” and Lu Dort for “handling head of snakes” pic.twitter.com/MRf61X9W2j – 9:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tonight’s starters are as expected
Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams, Jaylin Williams
LAC: Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac – 9:56 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC starters vs Clippers
SGA
Dort
Giddey
JDub
JWill
Thunder vs Russ and PG13 (and Kawhi) – 9:55 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Tyronn Lue about Thunder’s depth and play style, which can be boiled down to: 12 guys pushing the pace faster than any non-Warriors team, driving to paint while protecting ball, and forcing turnovers.
T Lue: “They play a really fun style of basketball.” pic.twitter.com/Q7CDG9Ia8B – 9:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Some teams have tight 8-9 man rotations.
The Thunder have 12‼️ players who have averaged 14+ minutes per game since ASB (excluding injured Kenrich Williams).
Mark Daigneault: “If you can handle the unpredictability of always staying ready, you’re always going to be ready.” pic.twitter.com/lSuX4bStFX – 9:38 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Too soon to know if this means SGA will definitely play on Thursday and Friday, but fair to say it’s trending that way given Daigneault’s comments.
SGA has sat the second night of the Thunder’s last two back-to-backs as he nursed his abdominal strain. – 9:13 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mark Daigneault said the Thunder is “open-minded” to SGA playing on back-to-backs moving forward (like the upcoming one Thursday/Friday.)
Daigneault said SGA has responded well from abdominal strain: “The back to backs are more on the table now when they were then.” – 9:10 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Thunder have a b2b Thursday and Friday (because of course they do after playing Clippers lol)
Mark Daigneault says that b2bs are “more on table than they had been” for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after SGA dealt with abdominal issues after All-Star Break. – 9:10 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue said he’s feeling good and is back on the sideline tonight against OKC. – 9:09 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Jersey swap with @BrittanyForce and @Bones Hyland ✍️ pic.twitter.com/TsIjmoo8Yi – 8:57 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue is back coaching tonight, as the Clippers take on OKC. Lue had missed Sunday’s Clippers win in Portland with a non-COVID illness. – 8:29 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Legends need heroes too! Hear how the heroes in @NancyLieberman’s life shaped her professional and playing careers. 𝙇𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙤𝙣𝙨 𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝙖 𝙇𝙚𝙜𝙚𝙣𝙙, live now!
YouTube | https://t.co/Qvd7AtXZfT
Spotify | https://t.co/5Geyagf4ai
Apple | https://t.co/yC5MBKbklJ pic.twitter.com/gpwY2wG712 – 8:16 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Thunder & lightning above the Golden 1 Center right now. If you are coming to the game tonight, be safe and give yourself extra time. – 7:49 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
First of three big ones here for the Thunder this week. pic.twitter.com/QqtKAhLcoO – 7:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“They defend No. 1. They have a number of guys that seem to have transitioned well into their role eventhough they were traded mid-season.”
“From this point on, it’s going to be more of a concise rotation.”
Monty Williams on #Lakers, rotations after playing 12 at OKC. #Suns pic.twitter.com/X4ne6N2cxd – 7:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’ve prided ourselves on having guys ready to play.”
“If I’m going to hold them accountable, I have to hold myself accountable.”
Monty Williams addressing #Suns being w/o Kevin Durant (ankle) and Deandre Ayton (hip) and Sunday’s loss at OKC.
#Suns at #Lakers Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/m46koWGxOp – 7:23 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
The need to know for tonight’s meeting with OKC!
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 7:00 PM
The need to know for tonight’s meeting with OKC!
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Coincidentally, Westbrook and Paul George played for the Thunder the last time it beat the Clippers in LA (1/4/18). OKC has lost eight straight at the Clips. – 6:12 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Tonight will be Russell Westbrook’s 10th game against the Thunder: Four with Lakers, three with Rockets, two with Wizards and now first with Clippers.
Westbrook has averaged 24.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists against the Thunder while shooting 51% overall and 37% from 3. – 5:32 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Okay, @AndrewKSchlecht and I are diving into the Oklahoma City Thunder, a beautiful team that we both love.
youtube.com/live/vbwdKV_Lt… – 5:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
While in OKC, Devin Booker said it was a bit rare on road stretch to play one road game, go home for a day, and then go back on the road for two more games.
#Suns travel to LA today to face #Lakers tomorrow, play at Sacramento Friday and back home to face Philadelphia Saturday. – 5:05 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder enters today’s match up with 26 games of 60 or more points scored in the paint, ranking second league-wide. pic.twitter.com/Sz2BFED2q1 – 5:05 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hello! In like 10 minutes, @AndrewKSchlecht and I are doing NBA title top-five favorites! We each rank five.
Then, a deep dive on the Oklahoma City Thunder, a beautiful organization and team that is among the most fun to watch in the league:
youtube.com/live/vbwdKV_Lt… – 4:40 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder begins its week out west with a match up against the Clippers. OKC will look to stack possessions of defensive dominance and offense efficiency throughout the contest.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson provide today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report 🎙 pic.twitter.com/cMmxryrXqq – 4:38 PM
