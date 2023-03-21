Thunder vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Oklahoma City Thunder play against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena
The Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $4,248,275 per win while the Los Angeles Clippers are spending $5,076,458 per win
Game Time: 10:30 PM EDT on Tuesday March 21, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SoCal
Away TV: Bally Sports OK
Home Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW
Away Radio: WWLS 98.1FM OKC
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@LawMurrayTheNU
Some matchup rankings headed into Thunder at LA for Tuesday night.
Thunder have lost last 8 games with chance to reach .500 — a win in LA clinches season series for them.
In October, Kawhi Leonard’s knee flared @ OKC, PG was sick.
Thunder like Raptors: all about possessions. pic.twitter.com/oUzKncTpOs – 2:46 AM