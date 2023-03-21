Live stream: Wizards 12, Magic 6

The Washington Wizards (32-39) play against the Orlando Magic (29-43) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Tuesday March 21, 2023
Washington Wizards 12, Orlando Magic 6 (Q1 08:23)
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Quenton Jackson makes a #SCTOP10 – like layup to push the Capital City Go-Go lead to 17-14. Greensboro calls timeout. – 7:15 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Corey sent it upstairs for the Landlord 💥 pic.twitter.com/pd28yuVv0a – 7:14 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
hoops comin’ at ya in just a few minutes ⏰
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
our @MedStarHealth starting 5 from Orlando ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/AXLZH7dJDI – 6:37 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Orlando Magic, with Kyle Kuzma out because of a sprained right ankle:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Bradley Beal
SF: Corey Kispert
PF: Kristaps Porziņģis
C: Daniel Gafford – 6:34 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
No Nuggets regulars on the injury report for tomorrow at Wizards, who play the Magic tonight in Orlando. – 5:44 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wes Unseld Jr. said Kyle Kuzma’s right ankle sprain is “a pretty significant sprain.” Unseld added that he was “shocked” that Kuzma was able to play through the injury after he suffered it early in Washington’s last game. – 5:41 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Re: Kyle Kuzma’s ankle — asked if he’s still considered day-to-day, Wes Unseld Jr. called it a “pretty significant sprain” pregame and said he’ll be re-evaluated as he progresses.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Tonight will be Russell Westbrook’s 10th game against the Thunder: Four with Lakers, three with Rockets, two with Wizards and now first with Clippers.
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
florida fits. 🌞
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
“These are important games for the other teams too. I think it’s good for us to play against teams where every possession matters for them as well.” – @OrlandoMagic forward Franz Wagner
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Programming note: @Nate_Marrero is at Amway Center covering Magic vs. Wizards.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets Injury Report for tomorrow against the Wizards:
Jack White – OUT (2-way)
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Here are some looks inside Amway Center in downtown Orlando, where the Wizards will face the Magic tonight with significant Eastern Conference Play-In and NBA Draft Lottery implications: pic.twitter.com/prTdhHBIY1 – 4:16 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Magic (H) Home Whites vs. Wizards (A) Traditional Road Reds
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Caleb Martin added to Heat injury report with left knee soreness. He missed the March 11 overtime loss in Orlando for that reason but has played every game since. – 4:04 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Paolo Banchero in March:
20.7 PTS
6.6 REB
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
watchin’ the guards tonight 🔑
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Wendell Carter Jr. in his last five games:
20.4 PTS
9.8 REB
2.0 AST
59% FG
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
I’ll be talking Wizards on @910TheFan with @AwaddRadio in a few minutes here. Listen in… – 1:59 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
After the Kings loss last night, Denver’s Magic Number to get the 1 seed is down to 7 with 10 games to go.
Sacramento plays Boston tonight on a B2B.
Memphis has the 2nd easiest remaining SOS in the league.
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Nuggets Nation, come on down to Tom’s Watch Bar to watch the Nuggets take on the Washington Wizards tomorrow ⛹️♂️ pic.twitter.com/jt7ATGaPdd – 1:14 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Are you seeking Informative, fun, engaging, exclusive, behind-the-scenes coverage of your Washington Mystics, Wizards, or Capital City Go-Go? Consider following me on the gram. The content is going to level UP! #dcAboveAll instagram.com/p/CqDqh5XMhN8/… – 1:06 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
you could say @BigGameTae was locked in while creating our next giveaway 🔒🌸
