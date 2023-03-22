Live stream: 76ers 76, Bulls 48

The Philadelphia 76ers (48-23) play against the Chicago Bulls (34-37) at United Center

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 22, 2023

Philadelphia 76ers 76, Chicago Bulls 48 (Half)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Things going quite well for the

Maxey: 16 PTS / 2 AST / 4-5 3fg

Harris: 15 PTS / 5 REB / 6 AST

Embiid: 12 PTS / 7 REB / 7 AST

Melton: 11 PTS / 3 AST / 3-5 3fg

Tucker: 5 PTS / 2 REB

Team: 61.9% fg, 54.5% 3fg – Things going quite well for the @Philadelphia 76ers at halftime in Chicago, leading, 76(!)-48.Maxey: 16 PTS / 2 AST / 4-5 3fgHarris: 15 PTS / 5 REB / 6 ASTEmbiid: 12 PTS / 7 REB / 7 ASTMelton: 11 PTS / 3 AST / 3-5 3fgTucker: 5 PTS / 2 REBTeam: 61.9% fg, 54.5% 3fg – 9:15 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

76ers 76, Bulls 48 at half

DeRozan 0-6 FGs

LaVine 10 pts

Bulls 39.8% FG

Maxey 16 pts

Harris 15 pts

Embiid 12 pts, 7 rebs, 7 assists – 76ers 76, Bulls 48 at halfDeRozan 0-6 FGsLaVine 10 ptsBulls 39.8% FGMaxey 16 ptsHarris 15 ptsEmbiid 12 pts, 7 rebs, 7 assists – 9:14 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Tobias Harris drills a triple and Philadelphia leads the Bulls now 73-43 in the 2nd Q. Joel Embiid has 12 points and with the way this game is going, his streak of scoring 30+ points looks like it will end at 10. The big fella doesn’t have to do much right now. 9:12 PM Tobias Harris drills a triple and Philadelphia leads the Bulls now 73-43 in the 2nd Q. Joel Embiid has 12 points and with the way this game is going, his streak of scoring 30+ points looks like it will end at 10. The big fella doesn’t have to do much right now. #Sixers

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Sixers are 7-for-11 from 3-point range in the 2nd quarter. Sixers are 7-for-11 from 3-point range in the 2nd quarter. #Bulls are wishing they could go back to when it was 23-1 – 9:12 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Embiid has six assists, but he has created way more baskets and quality shots.

He has put on a playmaking clinic from the nail and elbow. – Embiid has six assists, but he has created way more baskets and quality shots.He has put on a playmaking clinic from the nail and elbow. – 9:11 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Really impressive first half here from the Sixers.

Getting out to a big early lead can work against you if the team gets complacent — Sixers weathered Chicago’s bounce back run, have now pushed the lead to 30. Ball is flying around the floor. – Really impressive first half here from the Sixers.Getting out to a big early lead can work against you if the team gets complacent — Sixers weathered Chicago’s bounce back run, have now pushed the lead to 30. Ball is flying around the floor. – 9:11 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

This is the most points the Bulls have allowed in a first half this season – This is the most points the Bulls have allowed in a first half this season – 9:10 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Sixers 73, Bulls 43 with 1:42 left in the second quarter. – Sixers 73, Bulls 43 with 1:42 left in the second quarter. – 9:10 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

things already got ugly a long time ago but this could get putrid if the 76ers keep shooting at an efficient volume from 3-point range. they’re 11-20 from behind the arc so far. – things already got ugly a long time ago but this could get putrid if the 76ers keep shooting at an efficient volume from 3-point range. they’re 11-20 from behind the arc so far. – 9:10 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Sixers 73, Bulls 43 with with 1:42 left in the second quarter. – Sixers 73, Bulls 43 with with 1:42 left in the second quarter. – 9:09 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Dear Sixers,

See, You probably could have gotten away with resting Harden a few minutes when you knew his Achilles was hurting him on Monday. After all the team is 12-6 when he’s out.

Sincerely,

Your loving Fans – Dear Sixers,See, You probably could have gotten away with resting Harden a few minutes when you knew his Achilles was hurting him on Monday. After all the team is 12-6 when he’s out.Sincerely,Your loving Fans – 9:06 PM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

Sixers came in with a good adjustment after losing to the Bulls on Monday.

They’re constantly targeting Coby White, (using wedge roll & having Tobi flip the angle of the screen), trying to get him on Tobias Harris. 9:04 PM Sixers came in with a good adjustment after losing to the Bulls on Monday.They’re constantly targeting Coby White, (using wedge roll & having Tobi flip the angle of the screen), trying to get him on Tobias Harris. pic.twitter.com/3TWiiXOGli

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

76ers took Bulls’ counterpunch and pushed lead back up to 22, equaling their largest. – 76ers took Bulls’ counterpunch and pushed lead back up to 22, equaling their largest. – 9:03 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Billy Donovan picks up a technical foul advocating for a foul to be called after a hard landing for Ayo Dosunmu on a drive to the rim – Billy Donovan picks up a technical foul advocating for a foul to be called after a hard landing for Ayo Dosunmu on a drive to the rim – 8:59 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

PJ Tucker just hit his first non corner three since he entered the NBA in 1981 – PJ Tucker just hit his first non corner three since he entered the NBA in 1981 – 8:59 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

76ers went plus-3 in the 8 non-Embiid minutes – 76ers went plus-3 in the 8 non-Embiid minutes – 8:57 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Paul Reed a respectable +1 in 7 minutes here. And would be +3 if the officials didn’t simply assume his clear block was a goal tend cause he’s young. – Paul Reed a respectable +1 in 7 minutes here. And would be +3 if the officials didn’t simply assume his clear block was a goal tend cause he’s young. – 8:56 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Embiid (12 points) and Maxey (10 points) are leading the scoring charge, as expected. But lots of contributions. Harris has eight. Melton, Niang, House and Milton all have five. Sixers have 17 bench points. – Embiid (12 points) and Maxey (10 points) are leading the scoring charge, as expected. But lots of contributions. Harris has eight. Melton, Niang, House and Milton all have five. Sixers have 17 bench points. – 8:55 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Biggest thing Sixers have done better thus far tonight is handle secondary pressure.

Chicago has doubled, shaded, and tried to trap the ball all over the floor, regardless of which Sixer has it, and they’ve all made some really good reads that they just didn’t make on Monday. – Biggest thing Sixers have done better thus far tonight is handle secondary pressure.Chicago has doubled, shaded, and tried to trap the ball all over the floor, regardless of which Sixer has it, and they’ve all made some really good reads that they just didn’t make on Monday. – 8:55 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

DeMar DeRozan picks up a technical foul after a hard collision with Reed. He’s a bit worked up after some chippy contact.

After review, referees assess that it’s a flagrant foul. – DeMar DeRozan picks up a technical foul after a hard collision with Reed. He’s a bit worked up after some chippy contact.After review, referees assess that it’s a flagrant foul. – 8:51 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

DeRozan drew a personal and technical foul for blasting through a Reed screen. DeRozan was frustrated from previous possession, when PJ Tucker bumped him coming off a screen with no call. – DeRozan drew a personal and technical foul for blasting through a Reed screen. DeRozan was frustrated from previous possession, when PJ Tucker bumped him coming off a screen with no call. – 8:50 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Looked like Bulls caught a break there. Replays indicated a clean block on Coby White. – Looked like Bulls caught a break there. Replays indicated a clean block on Coby White. – 8:48 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

23 second-chance points in this game already. 13 for 76ers, 10 for Bulls – 23 second-chance points in this game already. 13 for 76ers, 10 for Bulls – 8:48 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Paul Reed really just needed like 2 games to “develop” into an upgrade over DeAndre Jordan and Montrezl Harrell the last couple seasons. Who was so hell bent against this Paul Reed Victory Tour the first 54 games? – Paul Reed really just needed like 2 games to “develop” into an upgrade over DeAndre Jordan and Montrezl Harrell the last couple seasons. Who was so hell bent against this Paul Reed Victory Tour the first 54 games? – 8:46 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls down by only 13 , 36-23 after 1… Philly opened up 17-0, 23-1. Second unit provided a ton of energy. – Bulls down by only 13 , 36-23 after 1… Philly opened up 17-0, 23-1. Second unit provided a ton of energy. – 8:42 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers 36, Bulls 23 at the end of the first. Sixers raced out to a 22-point lead before the Bulls chipped away a bit, but still an impressive opening quarter. Embiid has 12-4-3. Sixers forced six turnovers and held Bulls to 8-of-20 from the floor. – Sixers 36, Bulls 23 at the end of the first. Sixers raced out to a 22-point lead before the Bulls chipped away a bit, but still an impressive opening quarter. Embiid has 12-4-3. Sixers forced six turnovers and held Bulls to 8-of-20 from the floor. – 8:41 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Embiid watching Ben Simmons film

pic.twitter.com/QqynvVqdLB – 8:40 PM Embiid watching Ben Simmons film

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

LaVine has 4 TOs in 1st quarter – LaVine has 4 TOs in 1st quarter – 8:38 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Here come the Bulls making a run, just before Embiid takes his rest. 8:35 PM Here come the Bulls making a run, just before Embiid takes his rest. pic.twitter.com/yW5a2v61VZ

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Because no lead is safe in the NBA, the Bulls have gotten what was a 22-point Sixers lead down to 12 late in the first. – Because no lead is safe in the NBA, the Bulls have gotten what was a 22-point Sixers lead down to 12 late in the first. – 8:34 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Bulls on a run? Derrick Jones Jr. nails a 3-pointer and the lead is cut down to 29-17. – Bulls on a run? Derrick Jones Jr. nails a 3-pointer and the lead is cut down to 29-17. – 8:34 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Embiid with a steal, runs the break and drops a dime to House for the Jam. – Embiid with a steal, runs the break and drops a dime to House for the Jam. – 8:32 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

76ers out here throwing down style points now – 76ers out here throwing down style points now – 8:31 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Vooch gets the first field goal of the night for the Bulls with under seven minutes left in the first quarter.

23-5 lead for the Sixers. – Vooch gets the first field goal of the night for the Bulls with under seven minutes left in the first quarter.23-5 lead for the Sixers. – 8:27 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

After 7 misses, Nikola Vucevic scores Bulls’ first FG with a dunk at the 6:36 mark of the 1st. – After 7 misses, Nikola Vucevic scores Bulls’ first FG with a dunk at the 6:36 mark of the 1st. – 8:27 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Five minutes in, Sixers have gotten a great look every time (9-for-11 FGs), Five minutes in, Sixers have gotten a great look every time (9-for-11 FGs), #Bulls have gotten a terrible shot every time (0-for-7 FGs). Philadelphia leads 23-3, Bulls points on free throws – 8:27 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

It’s 23-1 and now Donovan is trying Derrick Jones Jr. early. – It’s 23-1 and now Donovan is trying Derrick Jones Jr. early. – 8:26 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Sixers up 23-1. The Bulls are 0-7 from the field. – Sixers up 23-1. The Bulls are 0-7 from the field. – 8:26 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Tobias Harris took a pretty hard (unintentional) shot in the face from Joel Embiid as both of them were going for the rebound.

Sixers might need to go back to little league baseball, with someone yelling “I got it!”

Anyway, Harris stayed in the game. – Tobias Harris took a pretty hard (unintentional) shot in the face from Joel Embiid as both of them were going for the rebound.Sixers might need to go back to little league baseball, with someone yelling “I got it!”Anyway, Harris stayed in the game. – 8:26 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Embiid catches Tobias Harris with a friendly fire elbow to the jaw going for a board. Harris appeared to tell a trainer he’s alright on the telecast. – Embiid catches Tobias Harris with a friendly fire elbow to the jaw going for a board. Harris appeared to tell a trainer he’s alright on the telecast. – 8:25 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Tobias Harris catching some friendly fire there from Joel Embiid. The big fella elbowed Harris while going up for an offensive rebound. 8:24 PM Tobias Harris catching some friendly fire there from Joel Embiid. The big fella elbowed Harris while going up for an offensive rebound. #Sixers

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Tobias Harris caught some friendly fire there from Joel Embiid – Tobias Harris caught some friendly fire there from Joel Embiid – 8:24 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

The dream is dead — LaVine scores Chicago’s first point at the free throw line.

Historical note: Far as I can tell, best start to a game ever was the Lakers vs. the Kings in 1987, L.A. scored 29 unanswered to open a game. – The dream is dead — LaVine scores Chicago’s first point at the free throw line.Historical note: Far as I can tell, best start to a game ever was the Lakers vs. the Kings in 1987, L.A. scored 29 unanswered to open a game. – 8:22 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Sarcastic cheers from the United Center as Zach LaVine scores first Bulls point on a FT. – Sarcastic cheers from the United Center as Zach LaVine scores first Bulls point on a FT. – 8:22 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Coming out of that second timeout, Donovan subbed Ayo Dosunmu for Patrick Williams, who had a turnover and missed boxout in that opening stretch. – Coming out of that second timeout, Donovan subbed Ayo Dosunmu for Patrick Williams, who had a turnover and missed boxout in that opening stretch. – 8:21 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Philadelphia is off to one helluva start. They lead it 17-0 and Bulls coach Billy Donovan has called 2 timeouts in less than 5 minutes. 8:19 PM Philadelphia is off to one helluva start. They lead it 17-0 and Bulls coach Billy Donovan has called 2 timeouts in less than 5 minutes. #Sixers

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Sixers out here trying to open up a can. They lead 17-0 with 8 minutes, 47 seconds left in the first quarter. They’re shooting 6-7, including 3-4 on threes. The Bulls are shooting 0-4. – Sixers out here trying to open up a can. They lead 17-0 with 8 minutes, 47 seconds left in the first quarter. They’re shooting 6-7, including 3-4 on threes. The Bulls are shooting 0-4. – 8:18 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

The 76ers open with a 17-0 run… not great! – The 76ers open with a 17-0 run… not great! – 8:17 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

13-0 Sixers, Bulls timeout. Ball movement has been terrific early.

(Embiid also seems to be coming up to the level rather than straight-up switching screens, will be interesting to see what they do on that end tonight) – 13-0 Sixers, Bulls timeout. Ball movement has been terrific early.(Embiid also seems to be coming up to the level rather than straight-up switching screens, will be interesting to see what they do on that end tonight) – 8:15 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

If the Sixers had somehow been able to land Pat Beverley at buyout instead of Dedmon and just threw him or Shake out there when Harden tweaked the Achilles they win Monday easily. – If the Sixers had somehow been able to land Pat Beverley at buyout instead of Dedmon and just threw him or Shake out there when Harden tweaked the Achilles they win Monday easily. – 8:14 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

76ers making it clear they don’t plan on losing to 76ers making it clear they don’t plan on losing to #Bulls twice in a row. They’re up 13-0 as Billy Donovan takes a time out. Sixers are 5-for-6 from field and all five starters have an assist. – 8:14 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Sixers start 13-0 over Bulls in first 2:09 – Sixers start 13-0 over Bulls in first 2:09 – 8:13 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

76ers rip off 13-0 run in first 2:09. Timeout, Donovan. – 76ers rip off 13-0 run in first 2:09. Timeout, Donovan. – 8:13 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Maxey just took a huge screen from Voooch. – Maxey just took a huge screen from Voooch. – 8:12 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Fast start for the Sixers: Melton 3, Maxey steal, Harris finish in the span of about 30 seconds. – Fast start for the Sixers: Melton 3, Maxey steal, Harris finish in the span of about 30 seconds. – 8:11 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

NBA Power Rankings: Bucks hold on to top spot but 76ers, Celtics close 8:10 PM NBA Power Rankings: Bucks hold on to top spot but 76ers, Celtics close nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/22/nba…

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Luol Deng, Joakim Noah and Carlos Boozer are all scheduled to be at Bulls-76ers tonight. – Luol Deng, Joakim Noah and Carlos Boozer are all scheduled to be at Bulls-76ers tonight. – 7:40 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Joe Crowley on assignment tonight @AnnieCostabile covering Bulls-76ers..Joe’s assignment..making travel plans for possible play in tournament game. – Joe Crowley on assignment tonight @AnnieCostabile covering Bulls-76ers..Joe’s assignment..making travel plans for possible play in tournament game. – 7:35 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

PJ Tucker back in the lineup. De’Anthony Melton starts in place of Harden 7:33 PM PJ Tucker back in the lineup. De’Anthony Melton starts in place of Harden #Sixers

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

PJ Tucker returns to the Sixers’ lineup tonight.

De’Anthony Melton will start with James Harden out. – PJ Tucker returns to the Sixers’ lineup tonight.De’Anthony Melton will start with James Harden out. – 7:32 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Both these guys are averaging over 30 ppg on over 50% shooting & over 40% from three in March. 7:12 PM Both these guys are averaging over 30 ppg on over 50% shooting & over 40% from three in March. pic.twitter.com/omeM9idtm1

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

Alex Caruso will also be out tonight, according to Bulls PR

He was initially preparing to play, but went through warmups and felt some discomfort. He’ll sit “out of an abundance of caution” with a 3-game west coast road trip upcoming – Alex Caruso will also be out tonight, according to Bulls PRHe was initially preparing to play, but went through warmups and felt some discomfort. He’ll sit “out of an abundance of caution” with a 3-game west coast road trip upcoming – 7:07 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Alex Caruso (foot) is out tonight, Bulls PR says. – Alex Caruso (foot) is out tonight, Bulls PR says. – 7:00 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

#BullsNation, tweet from your UC seat location or where you’re watching today’s game and one lucky fan will get a chance to win some Bulls gear courtesy of @BCBSIL! 7:00 PM #BullsNation, tweet from your UC seat location or where you’re watching today’s game and one lucky fan will get a chance to win some Bulls gear courtesy of @BCBSIL! pic.twitter.com/Obm1oykcvp

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

With Jalen McDaniels now out for tonight’s matchup with the Bulls, he did admit on Monday that the hip injury is holding him back on certain things 6:47 PM With Jalen McDaniels now out for tonight’s matchup with the Bulls, he did admit on Monday that the hip injury is holding him back on certain things #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/21/six… via @SixersWire

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

James Harden is out tonight against the Bulls – James Harden is out tonight against the Bulls – 6:33 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

James Harden is out versus the Bulls tonight, Sixers PR says. – James Harden is out versus the Bulls tonight, Sixers PR says. – 6:33 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers say James Harden (Achilles soreness) and Jalen McDaniels (hip bruise) are OUT tonight in Chicago. P.J. Tucker is still questionable. – Sixers say James Harden (Achilles soreness) and Jalen McDaniels (hip bruise) are OUT tonight in Chicago. P.J. Tucker is still questionable. – 6:33 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Alex Caruso is good to go tonight.

Javonte Green responded well to his first game but will still hold a minutes restriction tonight. – Alex Caruso is good to go tonight.Javonte Green responded well to his first game but will still hold a minutes restriction tonight. – 6:18 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Season leaders:

PTS — Tatum

REB — Sabonis

AST — Trae

STL — Anunoby, Melton, Edwards

BLK — Brook

FG — Tatum

3P — Hield

FT — Embiid 6:17 PM Season leaders:PTS — TatumREB — SabonisAST — TraeSTL — Anunoby, Melton, EdwardsBLK — BrookFG — Tatum3P — HieldFT — Embiid pic.twitter.com/xN1Xg0BPpR

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

It’s Bulls vs. 76ers at home tonight, and we’re giving away another @goaawol T-Shirt!

RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this shirt. 6:00 PM It’s Bulls vs. 76ers at home tonight, and we’re giving away another @goaawol T-Shirt!RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this shirt. pic.twitter.com/UBVz9bDiAW

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers guard James Harden (Achilles) and forwards PJ Tucker (ankle) and Jalen McDaniels (hip) are listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. – 5:53 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Name a Bulls player and we may reply with shots of their pregame warmups today 👀

@SociosUSA | #BullsNation – 5:30 PM Name a Bulls player and we may reply with shots of their pregame warmups today 👀

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Some said OKC’s rebuild was more tanky than the Process 76ers.

Philly:

19-63

18-64

10-72 (3rd worst record of all time)

OKC:

22-50

24-58

36-36 (possible playoffs)

If not for the shortened season, OKC likely has more wins their first 2 seasons than Philly’s first 3 seasons. – Some said OKC’s rebuild was more tanky than the Process 76ers.Philly:19-6318-6410-72 (3rd worst record of all time)OKC:22-5024-5836-36 (possible playoffs)If not for the shortened season, OKC likely has more wins their first 2 seasons than Philly’s first 3 seasons. – 5:06 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

We have Bucks-Nuggets coming on Saturday and then 76ers-Nuggets on Monday. There should be a leaguewide moratorium on MVP discussions until then. – We have Bucks-Nuggets coming on Saturday and then 76ers-Nuggets on Monday. There should be a leaguewide moratorium on MVP discussions until then. – 4:54 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

This isn’t a critique of Embiid. Embiid is a really good passer for a center now.

But there are are good passers, and then there are PASSERS.

Jokić is just in his own stratosphere as a playmaker at his position. – This isn’t a critique of Embiid. Embiid is a really good passer for a center now.But there are are good passers, and then there are PASSERS.Jokić is just in his own stratosphere as a playmaker at his position. – 4:37 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Nikola Jokić has recorded more total assists this season (634) than in any previous season of his career.

He’s six assists off pace of averaging exactly 10.0 per game.

I know a lot of people are numb to his stats, but 634 is twice as much as Embiid has ever had in a season. – Nikola Jokić has recorded more total assists this season (634) than in any previous season of his career.He’s six assists off pace of averaging exactly 10.0 per game.I know a lot of people are numb to his stats, but 634 is twice as much as Embiid has ever had in a season. – 4:35 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

We see you in the fit 🔥

Welcome to #BullsNation, Margot!

All babies born at @AdvocateHealth hospitals in the month of March will receive a special Baby Bull welcome gift courtesy of @AdvocateKids ❤️ 4:00 PM We see you in the fit 🔥Welcome to #BullsNation, Margot!All babies born at @AdvocateHealth hospitals in the month of March will receive a special Baby Bull welcome gift courtesy of @AdvocateKids ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2CgYzDKzYo

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Interesting how the basketball universe is rearranging the planets in the final three weeks of the season. The Bulls get the 76ers who may be without an ailing James Harden. LeBron may miss the Bulls game. Paul George out vs Bulls . Portland has lost six straight-9 under .500. – Interesting how the basketball universe is rearranging the planets in the final three weeks of the season. The Bulls get the 76ers who may be without an ailing James Harden. LeBron may miss the Bulls game. Paul George out vs Bulls . Portland has lost six straight-9 under .500. – 3:18 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Jalen McDaniels is now questionable for tonight’s matchup with the Bulls due to right hip soreness 3:02 PM Jalen McDaniels is now questionable for tonight’s matchup with the Bulls due to right hip soreness #Sixers

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Jalen McDaniels has been added to the Sixers’ injury report, listed as questionable with that right hip soreness. He has played in the past two games, but has looked visibly uncomfortable.

James Harden (Achilles soreness) and P.J. Tucker (ankle soreness) are still questionable. – Jalen McDaniels has been added to the Sixers’ injury report, listed as questionable with that right hip soreness. He has played in the past two games, but has looked visibly uncomfortable.James Harden (Achilles soreness) and P.J. Tucker (ankle soreness) are still questionable. – 2:55 PM