Live stream: 76ers 76, Bulls 48

The Philadelphia 76ers (48-23) play against the Chicago Bulls (34-37) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 22, 2023
Philadelphia 76ers 76, Chicago Bulls 48 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Things going quite well for the @Philadelphia 76ers at halftime in Chicago, leading, 76(!)-48.
Maxey: 16 PTS / 2 AST / 4-5 3fg
Harris: 15 PTS / 5 REB / 6 AST
Embiid: 12 PTS / 7 REB / 7 AST
Melton: 11 PTS / 3 AST / 3-5 3fg
Tucker: 5 PTS / 2 REB
Team: 61.9% fg, 54.5% 3fg – 9:15 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
76ers 76, Bulls 48 at half
DeRozan 0-6 FGs
LaVine 10 pts
Bulls 39.8% FG
Maxey 16 pts
Harris 15 pts
Embiid 12 pts, 7 rebs, 7 assists – 9:14 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tobias Harris drills a triple and Philadelphia leads the Bulls now 73-43 in the 2nd Q. Joel Embiid has 12 points and with the way this game is going, his streak of scoring 30+ points looks like it will end at 10. The big fella doesn’t have to do much right now. #Sixers – 9:12 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Sixers are 7-for-11 from 3-point range in the 2nd quarter. #Bulls are wishing they could go back to when it was 23-1 – 9:12 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Embiid has six assists, but he has created way more baskets and quality shots.
He has put on a playmaking clinic from the nail and elbow. – 9:11 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Really impressive first half here from the Sixers.
Getting out to a big early lead can work against you if the team gets complacent — Sixers weathered Chicago’s bounce back run, have now pushed the lead to 30. Ball is flying around the floor. – 9:11 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
This is the most points the Bulls have allowed in a first half this season – 9:10 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Sixers 73, Bulls 43 with 1:42 left in the second quarter. – 9:10 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
things already got ugly a long time ago but this could get putrid if the 76ers keep shooting at an efficient volume from 3-point range. they’re 11-20 from behind the arc so far. – 9:10 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Sixers 73, Bulls 43 with with 1:42 left in the second quarter. – 9:09 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Dear Sixers,
See, You probably could have gotten away with resting Harden a few minutes when you knew his Achilles was hurting him on Monday. After all the team is 12-6 when he’s out.
Sincerely,
Your loving Fans – 9:06 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Sixers came in with a good adjustment after losing to the Bulls on Monday.
They’re constantly targeting Coby White, (using wedge roll & having Tobi flip the angle of the screen), trying to get him on Tobias Harris. pic.twitter.com/3TWiiXOGli – 9:04 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
76ers took Bulls’ counterpunch and pushed lead back up to 22, equaling their largest. – 9:03 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Billy Donovan picks up a technical foul advocating for a foul to be called after a hard landing for Ayo Dosunmu on a drive to the rim – 8:59 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
PJ Tucker just hit his first non corner three since he entered the NBA in 1981 – 8:59 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Paul Reed a respectable +1 in 7 minutes here. And would be +3 if the officials didn’t simply assume his clear block was a goal tend cause he’s young. – 8:56 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid (12 points) and Maxey (10 points) are leading the scoring charge, as expected. But lots of contributions. Harris has eight. Melton, Niang, House and Milton all have five. Sixers have 17 bench points. – 8:55 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Biggest thing Sixers have done better thus far tonight is handle secondary pressure.
Chicago has doubled, shaded, and tried to trap the ball all over the floor, regardless of which Sixer has it, and they’ve all made some really good reads that they just didn’t make on Monday. – 8:55 PM
Biggest thing Sixers have done better thus far tonight is handle secondary pressure.
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Coby’s smooth with it.
@CobyWhite | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/ouS8WPYbfe – 8:55 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan picks up a technical foul after a hard collision with Reed. He’s a bit worked up after some chippy contact.
After review, referees assess that it’s a flagrant foul. – 8:51 PM
DeMar DeRozan picks up a technical foul after a hard collision with Reed. He’s a bit worked up after some chippy contact.
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
DeRozan drew a personal and technical foul for blasting through a Reed screen. DeRozan was frustrated from previous possession, when PJ Tucker bumped him coming off a screen with no call. – 8:50 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Looked like Bulls caught a break there. Replays indicated a clean block on Coby White. – 8:48 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
23 second-chance points in this game already. 13 for 76ers, 10 for Bulls – 8:48 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Paul Reed really just needed like 2 games to “develop” into an upgrade over DeAndre Jordan and Montrezl Harrell the last couple seasons. Who was so hell bent against this Paul Reed Victory Tour the first 54 games? – 8:46 PM
Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats
Per @EliasSports, the @Philadelphia 76ers 17-0 run to open tonight’s game was the largest this @NBA season (14-0, LAL on March 14).
It’s the second time since at least 1997-98 that the 76ers have opened a game on a 17+ point run. The other was a 19-0 run against Miami on 10/30/2013. – 8:43 PM
Per @EliasSports, the @Philadelphia 76ers 17-0 run to open tonight’s game was the largest this @NBA season (14-0, LAL on March 14).
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls down by only 13 , 36-23 after 1… Philly opened up 17-0, 23-1. Second unit provided a ton of energy. – 8:42 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers lead 36-23 after one quarter. Embiid has 12 points on 5-for-6 shooting to go with four rebounds, three assists and a steal. – 8:41 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
12 minutes in.
Andre Drummond: 7 points (3-4 FG)
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 36, Bulls 23 at the end of the first. Sixers raced out to a 22-point lead before the Bulls chipped away a bit, but still an impressive opening quarter. Embiid has 12-4-3. Sixers forced six turnovers and held Bulls to 8-of-20 from the floor. – 8:41 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Derrick Jones Jr. three-ball corner pocket.
@Derrick Jones Jr. | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/yg8bZGmKMJ – 8:37 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Here come the Bulls making a run, just before Embiid takes his rest. pic.twitter.com/yW5a2v61VZ – 8:35 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Because no lead is safe in the NBA, the Bulls have gotten what was a 22-point Sixers lead down to 12 late in the first. – 8:34 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls on a run? Derrick Jones Jr. nails a 3-pointer and the lead is cut down to 29-17. – 8:34 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Who did Joel Channel with this yoyo fake? Rondo? Westbrook? Harden? pic.twitter.com/QqynvVqLB9 – 8:34 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid with a steal, runs the break and drops a dime to House for the Jam. – 8:32 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Vooch gets the first field goal of the night for the Bulls with under seven minutes left in the first quarter.
23-5 lead for the Sixers. – 8:27 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
After 7 misses, Nikola Vucevic scores Bulls’ first FG with a dunk at the 6:36 mark of the 1st. – 8:27 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Five minutes in, Sixers have gotten a great look every time (9-for-11 FGs), #Bulls have gotten a terrible shot every time (0-for-7 FGs). Philadelphia leads 23-3, Bulls points on free throws – 8:27 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tobias Harris took a pretty hard (unintentional) shot in the face from Joel Embiid as both of them were going for the rebound.
Sixers might need to go back to little league baseball, with someone yelling “I got it!”
Anyway, Harris stayed in the game. – 8:26 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid catches Tobias Harris with a friendly fire elbow to the jaw going for a board. Harris appeared to tell a trainer he’s alright on the telecast. – 8:25 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The dream is dead — LaVine scores Chicago’s first point at the free throw line.
Historical note: Far as I can tell, best start to a game ever was the Lakers vs. the Kings in 1987, L.A. scored 29 unanswered to open a game. – 8:22 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Sarcastic cheers from the United Center as Zach LaVine scores first Bulls point on a FT. – 8:22 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Coming out of that second timeout, Donovan subbed Ayo Dosunmu for Patrick Williams, who had a turnover and missed boxout in that opening stretch. – 8:21 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Bulls coming out of the gate strong… pic.twitter.com/BOC4j7G1OM – 8:19 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers are off to a 17-0 start in Chicago.
17-0!!!!
Read that again. – 8:19 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
#analysis of the first three minutes and 13 seconds of Sixers-Bulls pic.twitter.com/VvzsDuszBr – 8:19 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers out here trying to open up a can. They lead 17-0 with 8 minutes, 47 seconds left in the first quarter. They’re shooting 6-7, including 3-4 on threes. The Bulls are shooting 0-4. – 8:18 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
13-0 Sixers, Bulls timeout. Ball movement has been terrific early.
(Embiid also seems to be coming up to the level rather than straight-up switching screens, will be interesting to see what they do on that end tonight) – 8:15 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
If the Sixers had somehow been able to land Pat Beverley at buyout instead of Dedmon and just threw him or Shake out there when Harden tweaked the Achilles they win Monday easily. – 8:14 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
76ers making it clear they don’t plan on losing to #Bulls twice in a row. They’re up 13-0 as Billy Donovan takes a time out. Sixers are 5-for-6 from field and all five starters have an assist. – 8:14 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Fast start for the Sixers: Melton 3, Maxey steal, Harris finish in the span of about 30 seconds. – 8:11 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks hold on to top spot but 76ers, Celtics close nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/22/nba… – 8:10 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Woo with the three-point sky hook 👀
@Javonte Green | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/2COqVuhvIo – 8:09 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
. @Tyrese Maxey 🤝 @Andre Drummond
📱@SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/HrePutkAjt – 7:58 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Locking in for tonight.
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/mvl0Mz4qzG – 7:53 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
“I think Embiid has it wrapped up this year. He’s that good.” – @Zach LaVine on @Joel Embiid’s MVP candidacy. pic.twitter.com/sv1oeA33d7 – 7:44 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Luol Deng, Joakim Noah and Carlos Boozer are all scheduled to be at Bulls-76ers tonight. – 7:40 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #Bulls :
Tucker – left ankle soreness – available
PHI starters:
Harris
Tucker
Embiid
Melton
Maxey – 7:36 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Joe Crowley on assignment tonight @AnnieCostabile covering Bulls-76ers..Joe’s assignment..making travel plans for possible play in tournament game. – 7:35 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Starters tonight vs. Philly.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/v5tj2MzWY3 – 7:33 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
PJ Tucker returns to the Sixers’ lineup tonight.
De’Anthony Melton will start with James Harden out. – 7:32 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @Tyrese Maxey
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/bXvRCAqx0r – 7:31 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
My Wednesday night #SameGameParlay is the “Guys Stepping Up Without Harden / Revenge On Chicago” special — Sixers -1.5 over Chicago, Maxey 20+ points, Harris 15+ points and 6+ rebounds. That’s +610 on @FDSportsbook. pic.twitter.com/m6yXutuJzz – 7:30 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Both these guys are averaging over 30 ppg on over 50% shooting & over 40% from three in March. pic.twitter.com/omeM9idtm1 – 7:12 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Alex Caruso will also be out tonight, according to Bulls PR
He was initially preparing to play, but went through warmups and felt some discomfort. He’ll sit “out of an abundance of caution” with a 3-game west coast road trip upcoming – 7:07 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls PR says Caruso warmed up and didn’t feel right, so he’s now out for tonight. Hoping to be ready for Portland on Fri – 7:06 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
#BullsNation, tweet from your UC seat location or where you’re watching today’s game and one lucky fan will get a chance to win some Bulls gear courtesy of @BCBSIL! pic.twitter.com/Obm1oykcvp – 7:00 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
With Jalen McDaniels now out for tonight’s matchup with the Bulls, he did admit on Monday that the hip injury is holding him back on certain things #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/21/six… via @SixersWire – 6:47 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden and Jalen McDaniels are out tonight vs. the #Bulls. – 6:33 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
James Harden is out versus the Bulls tonight, Sixers PR says. – 6:33 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers say James Harden (Achilles soreness) and Jalen McDaniels (hip bruise) are OUT tonight in Chicago. P.J. Tucker is still questionable. – 6:33 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Hometown kids.
@AyoDos_11 x @Patrick Beverley pic.twitter.com/d7dbhiUqKx – 6:32 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Alex Caruso is good to go tonight.
Javonte Green responded well to his first game but will still hold a minutes restriction tonight. – 6:18 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Season leaders:
PTS — Tatum
REB — Sabonis
AST — Trae
STL — Anunoby, Melton, Edwards
BLK — Brook
FG — Tatum
3P — Hield
FT — Embiid pic.twitter.com/xN1Xg0BPpR – 6:17 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
It’s Bulls vs. 76ers at home tonight, and we’re giving away another @goaawol T-Shirt!
RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this shirt. pic.twitter.com/UBVz9bDiAW – 6:00 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers guard James Harden (Achilles) and forwards PJ Tucker (ankle) and Jalen McDaniels (hip) are listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. – 5:53 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Name a Bulls player and we may reply with shots of their pregame warmups today 👀
@SociosUSA | #BullsNation – 5:30 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Some said OKC’s rebuild was more tanky than the Process 76ers.
Philly:
19-63
18-64
10-72 (3rd worst record of all time)
OKC:
22-50
24-58
36-36 (possible playoffs)
If not for the shortened season, OKC likely has more wins their first 2 seasons than Philly’s first 3 seasons. – 5:06 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
We have Bucks-Nuggets coming on Saturday and then 76ers-Nuggets on Monday. There should be a leaguewide moratorium on MVP discussions until then. – 4:54 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
This isn’t a critique of Embiid. Embiid is a really good passer for a center now.
But there are are good passers, and then there are PASSERS.
Jokić is just in his own stratosphere as a playmaker at his position. – 4:37 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nikola Jokić has recorded more total assists this season (634) than in any previous season of his career.
He’s six assists off pace of averaging exactly 10.0 per game.
I know a lot of people are numb to his stats, but 634 is twice as much as Embiid has ever had in a season. – 4:35 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
We see you in the fit 🔥
Welcome to #BullsNation, Margot!
All babies born at @AdvocateHealth hospitals in the month of March will receive a special Baby Bull welcome gift courtesy of @AdvocateKids ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2CgYzDKzYo – 4:00 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Interesting how the basketball universe is rearranging the planets in the final three weeks of the season. The Bulls get the 76ers who may be without an ailing James Harden. LeBron may miss the Bulls game. Paul George out vs Bulls . Portland has lost six straight-9 under .500. – 3:18 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Jalen McDaniels has been added to the Sixers’ injury report, listed as questionable with that right hip soreness. He has played in the past two games, but has looked visibly uncomfortable.
James Harden (Achilles soreness) and P.J. Tucker (ankle soreness) are still questionable. – 2:55 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/gImXXEpugY – 2:01 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tonight’s in-arena giveaway is this @BMO_US hat, designed by Miss Merlot.
We’re also giving away three hats on social – tell us where you’d rep this hat for a chance to win. pic.twitter.com/wYrOfjei7i – 2:00 PM
