76ers vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

March 22, 2023

By |

The Philadelphia 76ers play against the Chicago Bulls at United Center

The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $3,135,352 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $4,469,558 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 22, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Away TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Home Radio: 670 AM / S: 1200 AM
Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

