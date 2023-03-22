Live stream: Blazers 8, Jazz 10

The Portland Trail Blazers (31-40) play against the Utah Jazz (35-36) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 22, 2023
Portland Trail Blazers 8, Utah Jazz 10 (Q1 07:46)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The Jazz and Blazers combined to miss their first seven FGAs and 3 FTAs before Damian Lillard rudely decided to break the 0-0 deadlock. – 9:15 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Dame gets one point on the board and that’s all we’ve had so far after two and a half minutes of play – 9:14 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Scoring in bunches 📊
Before tonight’s action in SLC, check out a breakdown of both teams premier scorers by Analytics Insider @JezData from our Next Gen Broadcast. pic.twitter.com/e1iFkJ1nuO – 9:13 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
THE UTAH JAZZ AND THE PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS AREEEEEEEEEEEE STAAAAAAARRRRTTTTTIIIINNNGGGGGGGG!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/J90R8i9wHM – 9:09 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
3rd and final pre-game note for you
Utah Jazz offense the last 5 games has had an offensive rating of 120
The previous 7 games the rating was a 102
What has been different? More transition and less turnovers – 9:09 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
The Utah Jazz have had 20 or more transition possessions in 4 of the last 6 games and 5 of the last 8. Prior to that in the previous 63 games they had only had 4 games with 20 or more possession in transition – 9:06 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Last 6 games the Jazz have only allowed 18 shots per game at the rim. Opponents are averaging shooting just 11 of 18 at the rim (61%) – 9:04 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
♪ Talen ♪ Ochai ♪ Kelly ♪ Lauri ♪ Walker ♪
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/k7pc4TgKTz – 9:02 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
that’s a multi-sport athlete right there🇫🇮
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/EcfqRfeJ8O – 8:57 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Lauri handles and a @sportsiren masterclass 🧑🏫
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/Qw9lo2dgsF – 8:34 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Utah Jazz
⌚️ 6:00 PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @ripcityradio620 pic.twitter.com/UMVXavpGKr – 8:00 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
We had the Walker Kessler game earlier this year. Tonight seems like the Andrew Nembhard game 🙃 – 7:56 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
We’re scratching our heads trying to think of an NBA game where three Canadians started for one team.
Only remote possibility would have been Cory Joseph, Kelly Olynyk and Trey Lyles in Detroit don’t imagine that would have happened – 7:32 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Shaedon Sharpe and Trendon Watford will get the start tonight in Utah alongside Dame, Matisse and Nurk. – 7:25 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls PR says Caruso warmed up and didn’t feel right, so he’s now out for tonight. Hoping to be ready for Portland on Fri – 7:06 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
The rookies were rockin’ and coach was mic’d up!
Catch it all during the Jazz Pregame show on @ATTSportsNetRM 🔜
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/LtbraJQLDF – 7:05 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Good vibes in Minnesota pregame between Quin Snyder and Mike Conley, who played for Snyder in Utah. pic.twitter.com/rAxY71L5vD – 7:00 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
The Trail EP. 6 debuts at 5:00 PM PDT tonight on @ROOTSPORTS_NW
To watch past and new episodes, visit https://t.co/aQjj7NTJ5W pic.twitter.com/ni2fXNWr2r – 6:28 PM
Steve Luhm @sluhm
It’s crazy/cool that Utah Valley is playing Big 12 invitee Cincinnati in an NIT quarterfinal tonight in Orem.
It’s crazier/cooler that Utah Valley is a 1 1/2-point favorite. – 6:24 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
On that Damian Lillard quote that’s gone viral and the context missing from the conversation around his frustration with the Blazers’ mounting losses rosegardenreport.com/p/parse-damian… – 6:20 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
NCAA Coaching Carousel:
Notre Dame Hiring Penn State’s Micah Shrewsberry On 7-Year Deal
forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 6:15 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Notre Dame has come to an agreement with Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry, sources told @Stadium. – 5:34 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Spring is here! (kinda)
#WallpaperWednesday | #RipCity pic.twitter.com/fEJvZvySZe – 4:51 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has come out and said he’s not interested in rebuilding.
@adaniels33 tells @Rick Kamla he’s confused by what Lillard’s endgame is in Portland. pic.twitter.com/afTByV7gxg – 4:30 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
NEW: Andy Ludwig and Jim Harding spoke today for the first time this spring, the first time since the Notre Dame saga threatened to torpedo another Pac-12 title run.
Here’s what Utah’s OC and OL coach had to say earlier:
sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut… – 4:14 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Going to the game tonight?
Wear 𝙒𝙃𝙄𝙏𝙀 and you could win a @jazzteamstore gift card! 🤑
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/Uc5fYerL1v – 4:07 PM
Jusuf Nurkic @bosnianbeast27
HAPPY RAMADAN 🙏🏻❤️
May you and your family receive all the good things in this divine
month of Ramadan.
#RamadanMubarak 📿🤲🏻🕌 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/50bI5bcolZ – 3:41 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“He’s not Klay Thompson…but he plays a little bit like Klay Thompson”
@TheFrankIsola and @Scalabrine revisit the Donovan Mitchell trade and like what Utah got with Ochai Agbaji
@youngoch | @utahjazz | #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/TT9mRv1wLK – 3:19 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Interesting how the basketball universe is rearranging the planets in the final three weeks of the season. The Bulls get the 76ers who may be without an ailing James Harden. LeBron may miss the Bulls game. Paul George out vs Bulls . Portland has lost six straight-9 under .500. – 3:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers are 4-2 with Kawhi Leonard in, Paul George out this season.
Those 6 games, and Kawhi’s workload:
– W vs UTA (8 points on 11 shots)
– W vs WAS (31, 26 FGA)
– L vs ATL (29, 23 FGA)
– W vs DAL (33, 12 FGA)
– L vs DEN (24, 20 FGA)
– W vs HOU (30, 24 FGA) – 3:14 PM
