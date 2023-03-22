Cavs interested in bringing back Caris LeVert

The LeVert decision wasn’t solely about this season. A free agent at the end of the year, the Cavs are interested in bringing him back on a multi-year deal — at the right price. They like him. They value him. He is one of their trusted high-minute guys — a staple of Bickerstaff’s nightly rotation. Bickerstaff has repeatedly commended LeVert for his unselfishness, sacrifice, character and adaptability. He’s also having his best month — right in time for the postseason.
Source: Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Let’s try this again. End of the third quarter: Caris LeVert beats the buzzer. Cavs lead the Nets 94-78. Cavs are shooting 48* percent from 3, Nets are just 27 percent. – 9:17 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Caris LeVert has been really good again tonight, so it seems like a good time to re-up this. thelandondemand.com/news/2023/mar/… – 9:17 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Royce O’Neale takes the wide open 3 with 7 seconds left in the half, and Caris LeVert is able to push the miss back and make a 3 of his own. Nets had closed to within 13 with a nice run. Big swing. – 9:17 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
HELLO. Caris LeVert hits a buzzer 3 as the clock expires to end the third quarter. #Cavs have a 94-78 lead over the Nets heading into the fourth quarter.
Mitchell: 22 pts, 5 reb
Mobley: 17 pts, 4 reb
Allen: 11 pts, 11 reb
Garland: 17 pts, 6 assists
LeVert: 12 pts, 2 assists – 9:17 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Caris LeVert beats the buzzer. Cavs lead the Nets 94-78. Cavs are shooting 28 percent from 3, Nets are just 27 percent. – 9:16 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
That Caris LeVert buzzer-beating 3-pointer gives the #Cavs a bit more of a cushion and alleviates what was otherwise a pretty poor close to the third. They’re up 94-78 headed to the fourth, but led by as many as 24 during that quarter. – 9:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout Jacque Vaughn after Caris LeVert plays some intense defense on Mikal Bridges at halfcourt. Nets lead 30-26 with 11:02 left in Q2. Nic Claxton and Donovan Mitchell lead this one with 7 points apiece. – 8:12 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs trailing the Nets 30-23 after the first quarter. Offense didn’t look very good for most of the quarter, especially when Mitchell and Garland were both on the bench. Mitchell has a game-high seven points, Garland and Caris LeVert both have five. – 8:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Cavs tips shortly. Big mini-series this week. Would be tough sledding if the Nets drop both games. Jarret Allen, Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert and Joe Harris all in the building since the original James Harden trade. Updates to come. – 7:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn calls Jarrett Allen “one of the smartest bigs I’ve ever been around.” Allen, Caris LeVert, Joe Harris and Spencer Dinwiddie will all be in the same building tonight. Party like it’s 2019. – 5:55 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn says “There’s no mistake: Caris LeVert is a competitor” and calls Jarrett Allen “one of the smartest bigs I’ve ever been around” twice. – 5:55 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The #Cavs may have Jarrett Allen back in the lineup tonight from his eye contusion, plus Caris LeVert’s catch-and-shoot numbers have drastically improved, and an update to the team’s magic number. Updates from Brooklyn: thelandondemand.com/news/2023/mar/… – 9:04 AM
More on this storyline
Chris Fedor: #Cavs will start Caris LeVert and Lamar Stevens in place of Donovan Mitchell (injury management) and Jarrett Allen (eye) tonight, sources tell @clevelanddotcom -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / March 14, 2023
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Darius Garland is OUT tonight against Miami, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Caris LeVert will start in his place, sources say. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / March 10, 2023
Chris Fedor: #Cavs did not get any moves done before the 3 p.m. deadline, sources say. They are standing pat. Caris LeVert is staying. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / February 9, 2023