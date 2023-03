Cavs interested in bringing back Caris LeVert

The LeVert decision wasn’t solely about this season. A free agent at the end of the year, the Cavs are interested in bringing him back on a multi-year deal — at the right price. They like him. They value him. He is one of their trusted high-minute guys — a staple of Bickerstaff’s nightly rotation. Bickerstaff has repeatedly commended LeVert for his unselfishness, sacrifice, character and adaptability. He’s also having his best month — right in time for the postseason.Source: Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer