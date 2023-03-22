Chandler Parsons: 'I feared guarding Kevin Durant more than I feared guarding LeBron James'

Parsons has slapped LeBron with a Kevin Durant-sized truth bomb about striking fear in their opponents’ hearts. According to Parsons, he feared KD more than he did the Los Angeles Lakers superstar: “There’s harder matchups one-on-one,” Parsons said. “When I was playing I feared guarding Kevin Durant more than I feared guarding LeBron James just because of his ability to score in iso, the way he can break you off. The way you can play great defense, he can shoot over you. LeBron is more passive.”
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
StatMuse @statmuse
Shai tonight:
31 PTS
7 REB
4 AST
Joins Westbrook and Durant as the only Thunder players with 40+ 30-point games in a season. pic.twitter.com/HnWgav2jfI – 12:53 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Spida tonight:
31 PTS
5 REB
5-9 3P
First Cav with 25+ 30-point games in a season since LeBron. pic.twitter.com/bXGfzOyiMg – 9:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’ve been through this numerous times with players being out and other guys have to step up and be ready to play at a high level. We have the guys to do that.”
#Suns update: Deandre Ayton (hip), Kevin Durant (ankle) OUT at #Lakers azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 9:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant (ankle), Deandre Ayton (hip) OUT at #Lakers. #Suns
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 8:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Everybody knows the goal.”
Devin Booker as #Suns remain w/o Kevin Durant (ankle) and Deandre Ayton heading into Wednesday’s game at #Lakers pic.twitter.com/XYBXMYO7oi – 7:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’ve prided ourselves on having guys ready to play.”
“If I’m going to hold them accountable, I have to hold myself accountable.”
Monty Williams addressing #Suns being w/o Kevin Durant (ankle) and Deandre Ayton (hip) and Sunday’s loss at OKC.
#Suns at #Lakers Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/m46koWGxOp – 7:23 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kevin Durant (ankle) and Deandre Ayton (hip) are out for tomorrows game vs the Lakers. Neither player traveled with the team – 6:40 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Kevin Durant and Deandre Ayton didn’t make the trip to Los Angeles, per the Suns. – 6:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant (ankle) and Deandre Ayton (hip) OUT. Neither made trip
#Suns – 6:40 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Candace Parker and her brother Anthony (who teamed up with LeBron in his final season in Cleveland) – both playmakers in their own ways. pic.twitter.com/CgOsn9Zcwk – 6:02 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
LeBron James has been a scoring ball handler for the Lakers this season. We have his son Bronny listed as a secondary ball handler at Sierra Canyon. pic.twitter.com/Q5XB7omHnv – 5:53 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @lockedonlakers pod, YouTube version. We talk Austin Reaves’ future dollars, LeBron James’ future health, and Anthony Davis’ future(?) dominance. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/UuY_SFh1vjE?t=1 – 3:42 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! We discuss LeBron James’ health upon his (eventual?) return, AD handling extra defenders, and how much money Austin Reaves will make this offseason. (Spoiler: A lot.) @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/how… – 12:13 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown opened up about the Kevin Durant trade rumors to @loganmmurdock including the details of a 3-way call he placed to Brad Stevens and Jayson Tatum masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 12:11 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Whoops KD came the next year. My bad. Their o-rating that year with KD was 116.7. And then 113.9 the year after that w/ KD. And 116.6 his final year with GSW. – 10:59 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
I’m not sure we have our heads wrapped around the Kings having a 119.7 offensive rating this season and a 123.0 offensive rating since January 1st.
The 73-9 Warriors had an offensive rating of 114.9. That’s soooo much more scoring than the KD Warriors. – 10:55 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @lockedonlakers pod, YouTube version! The Lakers get a must-win over Orlando, fueled by Austin Reaves… and not AD. Seriously, when is LeBron coming back??? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/1yGgtuHyQPw?t=2 – 4:51 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Next 10:
11. Stephen Curry: 12.433
12. Donovan Mitchell: 12.202
13. De’Aaron Fox: 11.968
14. Julius Randle: 11.949
15. Jimmy Butler: 11.911
16. James Harden: 11.729
17. Kevin Durant: 11.644
18. Jalen Brunson: 11.563
19. Trae Young: 11.501
20. Ja Morant: 11.454 pic.twitter.com/l4W6y5G8Pz – 3:36 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
3/20 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.453
2. Nikola Jokić: 16.275
3. Luka Dončić: 15.353
4. Damian Lillard: 14.613
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.414
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.209
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.053
8. Anthony Davis: 13.084
9. LeBron James: 12.693
10. Domantas Sabonis: 12.469 pic.twitter.com/OxG1itjUaQ – 3:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Could Landry Shamet be fifth guy for Phoenix Suns when Kevin Durant returns? (w/videos) #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:32 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Mario Chalmers played with LeBron James at the Miami Heat lifting two NBA titles.
The 2019 BCL winner agrees with Shaquille O’Neal that the legendary forward lacks a very important trait that made Michael Jordan special 😱
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Best players of the century (outside of LeBron).
How do you rank them? pic.twitter.com/IUxA1YcdSD – 2:02 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We break down Sunday’s win over Orlando, including a heroic night for Austin Reaves and a so-so one for Anthony Davis. Plus, the latest on LeBron’s return. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/aus… – 12:12 PM
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We break down Sunday’s win over Orlando, including a heroic night for Austin Reaves and a so-so one for Anthony Davis. Plus, the latest on LeBron’s return. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
On this EP of #thisleague UNCUT with @Marc Stein, intel on LeBron James & Anthony Davis. Should Domantas Sabonis receive MVP consideration? Should Mike Brown win COY unanimously? Stein’s list of favorite kicks, and a shirtless tale featuring @Stan Van Gundy: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 10:56 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 45-point games this season:
6 — Giannis
4 — Luka, Booker, Embiid
3 — Dame, LeBron, Steph pic.twitter.com/elk0NtQdsS – 9:28 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander last night:
✅ 40 PTS
✅ 12-24 FG
✅ 16-19 FT
It’s the 20th time he’s made at least 10 FG and 10 FT in a game this season.
The franchise record of 21 such games in a season is held by Kevin Durant (2009-10).
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander last night:
✅ 40 PTS
✅ 12-24 FG
✅ 16-19 FT
It’s the 20th time he’s made at least 10 FG and 10 FT in a game this season.
The franchise record of 21 such games in a season is held by Kevin Durant (2009-10).
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Los Angeles Lakers are working out free agent centers Tristan Thompson and Tony Bradley this week, sources tell me and @Jovan Buha. Thompson, an 11-year NBA veteran, was a key member of the 2016 championship Cavaliers team alongside LeBron James. – 1:06 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis said he and LeBron joke about Austin Reaves’ ability to get foul calls and draw free throws.
“Man, we wish we could get some of those,” Davis said. – 12:24 AM
Anthony Davis said he and LeBron joke about Austin Reaves’ ability to get foul calls and draw free throws.
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
LeBron James is in the “Four Horsemen” Air Force 1 tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/kEuPcRiRfF – 11:39 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
AD keeps the play alive and Bron is loving it 🤩 pic.twitter.com/5FdheHB5fB – 11:15 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: There’s three weeks remaining in the regular season and Darvin Ham says the Lakers anticipate having LeBron James back before the curtain closes on Game 82 es.pn/40h765N – 10:22 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Austin Reaves and Dennis Schröder have been foul-drawing machines in March, with increased usage in LeBron’s absence, despite coming off the bench.
Reaves is attempting 6.6 per game in his 28 minutes (which would rank 16th in the NBA for the season), and Schröder 4.1 (55th). – 10:07 PM
Austin Reaves and Dennis Schröder have been foul-drawing machines in March, with increased usage in LeBron’s absence, despite coming off the bench.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James injury update: Lakers expect star forward to return this season, says coach Darvin Ham
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 8:53 PM
LeBron James injury update: Lakers expect star forward to return this season, says coach Darvin Ham
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Ham on LeBron return: ‘We anticipate him coming back at some point’ during season nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/19/ham… – 8:47 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham with an encouraging update on LeBron James’ return timeline: “We anticipate him coming back at some point (this season).” – 8:00 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Three weeks after LeBron James suffered a right foot tendon injury in Dallas, Darvin Ham offered the most optimistic and definitive update we’ve heard on James yet: “We anticipate him coming back at some point (this season)” – 7:58 PM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
Straight out of high school:
LeBron James
Kobe Bryant
Tracy McGrady
Kevin Garnett
Dwight or Moses or Amare – 7:51 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I am begging Suns Twitter to not go full Chicken Little after a loss.
Yes, it was a game they should have won. No, they don’t need to fire Monty. No, they’re not missing the playoffs. And no, the Kevin Durant trade wasn’t a mistake. I promise you don’t need to be down this bad – 6:54 PM
I am begging Suns Twitter to not go full Chicken Little after a loss.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
With a loss at OKC today, the Suns are 1-4 over their last five games following KD’s ankle injury.
If the season ended today, the Nets would pick back-to-back with Phoenix’s at 21st and their own at 22nd. – 6:32 PM
With a loss at OKC today, the Suns are 1-4 over their last five games following KD’s ankle injury.
StatMuse @statmuse
Shai today:
40 PTS
5 REB
12-24 FG
16-19 FT
Only Westbrook and Durant have recorded more 35-point games in a season as a Thunder. pic.twitter.com/iaWcUXy5Z8 – 6:08 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Shai today:
38 PTS
5 REB
12-24 FG
16-19 FT
Only Westbrook and Durant have recorded more 35-point games in a season as a Thunder. pic.twitter.com/eW6KoFNKjE – 6:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns have played 12 players today. T.J. Warren is the only one who hasn’t that is active today.
Ayton, Durant out, Lee inactive. – 4:33 PM
#Suns have played 12 players today. T.J. Warren is the only one who hasn’t that is active today.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Re-upping this from Tuesday, on the Nets three alums over in Denver and the roles they have now and how they’re similar/different to what they had in the KD and Kyrie era: theathletic.com/4306901/2023/0… – 4:10 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Ross will be the 10th man tonight. I’m sure Monty will tinker between Shamet, Ross, Lee and Wainright for those spots over this stretch without KD. – 4:05 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
March 19 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.46
2. Nikola Jokić: 16.19
3. Luka Dončić: 15.37
4. Damian Lillard: 14.61
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.35
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.2
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.98
8. Anthony Davis: 13.02
9. LeBron James: 12.71
10. Domantas Sabonis: 12.47 pic.twitter.com/crFQO524bo – 11:49 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
KD only playing in OKC 4 times in the 8 years since leaving is crazy lol pic.twitter.com/KClQJ8LeOC – 11:13 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If you had to guess right now, would you say that Kevin Durant will play more regular-season games as a member of the Suns this season, or postseason games as a member of the Suns this season? – 11:01 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Joel Embiid last night:
✅ 31 PTS
✅ 7 REB
✅ 7 AST
✅ 2 BLK
✅ 10-15 FG
Embiid has scored at least 30 points on 55% shooting from the field in each of his last seven games, tying LeBron James (2012-13) for the longest such streak in NBA history.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 10:00 AM
FanDuel TV: .@ShamsCharania: “There are no plans for the Nets to shut [Ben Simmons] down from what I’m told, the hope is that he’s back in the near future” @ChandlerParsons: “We have to take him for what he is – he’s most likely a minimum player for the rest of his career…” #RunItBack -via Twitter / March 1, 2023
Today Memphis sports columnist and radio personality John Martin posted a video on Twitter wherein Parsons explained exactly what happened during that fateful span. His explanation will be of interest to Blazers fans. Here’s the text of Parson’s statement: We’re in the Memphis meeting and I see like where Stack’s sitting, Fegan’s getting red and like kinda getting weird and then like five minutes later he asks, “Hey, let’s take a break. We’ll meet back up at five.” -via Blazers Edge / January 12, 2023
Chandler Parsons: He’s like, “CP, come here. You’re going to Memphis. Portland is gonna give you a physical and because of Greg Oden and Brandon Roy’s injury history, you might not pass. If you do that and they red flag you, bro, you’re taking a minimum deal and you’re smoked out of $95 million. I go back in there, bro, and I Oscar performance going back in. Oscar! I go back in there, “Listen, guys, I’ve never…I’ve never been more sure of something in my life. Grit and Grind to the day I die. I’m like, ‘I’m in!’ Imma get that [expletive] tatted.” I was like, “We can stop it here. I’m signing.” -via Blazers Edge / January 12, 2023
But the collaboration between Brown and Tatum nearly ended last July, when Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets. The Celtics were among the teams to express interest, reportedly offering a package that included Brown, Derrick White, and future draft picks. “[KD] and JT are friends. They was working out together and whatnot,” Brown says. “So, I wasn’t sure what the energy was. I wasn’t sure what the direction of the organization was.” -via The Ringer / March 22, 2023
In the latest episode of his Boardroom podcast The ETCs, Durant shared how he has heard plenty of praises for “Utopia,” with many describing it as an “insane” album. Scott himself apparently told the Suns forward that it could very well be one of the best he has ever done. “He was telling me that it’s f**king insane. The sickest s**t he’s done,” Durant revealed. -via Clutch Points / March 22, 2023
Neither Ayton nor Durant made the trip to Los Angeles. Durant is scheduled for a re-evaluation later this month. -via Arizona Republic / March 21, 2023
“One player told me, who played against Kobe & LeBron, said it was like the difference in fighting Mike Tyson & Floyd Mayweather Jr. — you’re going to lose to both but it’s going to hurt more to fight Tyson.” — @Chris_Broussard on Mario Chalmers saying ‘Nobody fears Bron’ -via Twitter / March 22, 2023
But according to Mario Chalmers, the same cannot be said about LeBron. Chalmers played alongside LeBron in Miami and the two didn’t exactly get along. Here is what Chalmers recently said (via Playmaker): “Nobody fears Bron. Nobody’s like ‘[expletive] I gotta go play against Bron tonight.’ Nobody said that. I don’t know why. Because I seen people be scared when they actually lined up to him but they’re not scared thinking about that matchup, right? You hear anybody from that era talk about going against Jordan, there’s a fear. So when you have people that fear a player, then that’s telling you something different already. Like, Jordan is just that guy.” -via For The Win / March 21, 2023
“Memes aside, the guy is a d*ck. He competes every night. Winning and losing matters to him… He has a level of mental and physical toughness that I love. Those are the types of guys that LeBron James also loves.” JJ Redick has become one of the faces of player friendly media across the NBA and is sure to put a smile on Austin Reaves’ face with his latest analysis. Redick calls Reaves a “d**k” in the nicest way possible, essentially defining him as a player with tough intangibles. -via Clutch Points / March 21, 2023
