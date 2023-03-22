Clippers really concerned about Paul George's injury

“He left the arena on crutches, in a cart… There’s real concern within the Clippers that this is a serious injury.” @ShamsCharania on Paul George’s leg injury
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The immediate fear last night was whether the Clippers may have lost more than a game after Paul George left the arena on the back of a cart. The hallway near LAC’s locker room is usually a lively place postgame. Last night it was nearly silent.
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 11:49 AM
The immediate fear last night was whether the Clippers may have lost more than a game after Paul George left the arena on the back of a cart. The hallway near LAC’s locker room is usually a lively place postgame. Last night it was nearly silent.
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 11:49 AM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Keeping an eye on the LAC developments regarding Paul George-one of my favorite players in the NBA, who sustained a right leg injury last night. Wishing him the best. Bulls at Clippers Monday. – 10:10 AM
Keeping an eye on the LAC developments regarding Paul George-one of my favorite players in the NBA, who sustained a right leg injury last night. Wishing him the best. Bulls at Clippers Monday. – 10:10 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕️ @TheAthletic
About 20 minutes after Paul George’s latest display that he was further removed from the knee woes that had slowed him this season, PG was down.
PG never stays down.
Now, the question is when or
do they get PG back. Or if at all.
theathletic.com/4334775/2023/0… – 10:05 AM
🆕️ @TheAthletic
About 20 minutes after Paul George’s latest display that he was further removed from the knee woes that had slowed him this season, PG was down.
PG never stays down.
Now, the question is when or
do they get PG back. Or if at all.
theathletic.com/4334775/2023/0… – 10:05 AM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
I just watched a replay of the Paul George injury. I am no doctor, but it looks bad. The right knee badly hyper-extended. That so often results in a torn ACL. If that’s the case, it impacts not just this season, but next season as well. Ohmeohmy. – 9:42 AM
I just watched a replay of the Paul George injury. I am no doctor, but it looks bad. The right knee badly hyper-extended. That so often results in a torn ACL. If that’s the case, it impacts not just this season, but next season as well. Ohmeohmy. – 9:42 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
LA Clippers’ Paul George suffered a right leg injury
sportando.basketball/en/la-clippers… – 3:49 AM
LA Clippers’ Paul George suffered a right leg injury
sportando.basketball/en/la-clippers… – 3:49 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
📰 @TheAthletic
Paul George left tonight’s game vs Thunder with a right leg injury. Team is hoping for “good news in the morning” but this is the most critical injury of the season for the LA Clippers, with only 9 games left until seeds lock.
theathletic.com/4334706/2023/0… – 2:38 AM
📰 @TheAthletic
Paul George left tonight’s game vs Thunder with a right leg injury. Team is hoping for “good news in the morning” but this is the most critical injury of the season for the LA Clippers, with only 9 games left until seeds lock.
theathletic.com/4334706/2023/0… – 2:38 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Paul George has to be helped off court after fourth quarter leg injury nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/22/pau… – 2:38 AM
Paul George has to be helped off court after fourth quarter leg injury nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/22/pau… – 2:38 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George was on crutches after tonight’s game before leaving arena. – 1:55 AM
Paul George was on crutches after tonight’s game before leaving arena. – 1:55 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Paul George leaves in fourth quarter of Clippers’ loss to Thunder after apparent right leg injury
cbssports.com/nba/news/paul-… – 1:45 AM
Paul George leaves in fourth quarter of Clippers’ loss to Thunder after apparent right leg injury
cbssports.com/nba/news/paul-… – 1:45 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George just left the arena on the back of a cart with his right leg extended. He nodded on his way out. Clippers not expecting to have an update on George tonight. – 1:43 AM
Paul George just left the arena on the back of a cart with his right leg extended. He nodded on his way out. Clippers not expecting to have an update on George tonight. – 1:43 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George left Crypto.com Arena on the back of a cart, his right leg extended. Team has no update on his status tonight. – 1:43 AM
Paul George left Crypto.com Arena on the back of a cart, his right leg extended. Team has no update on his status tonight. – 1:43 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
“Next man up,” said Kawhi Leonard when asked about the prospect of losing Paul George. “We’ll see. Like I said we got a group of guys that still want to win and like to play basketball so we’ll see what happens.” – 1:27 AM
“Next man up,” said Kawhi Leonard when asked about the prospect of losing Paul George. “We’ll see. Like I said we got a group of guys that still want to win and like to play basketball so we’ll see what happens.” – 1:27 AM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Clippers coach Ty Lue tells reporters Paul George is still being evaluated. He left tonight’s game against the Thunder with an apparent leg injury. More from @Ohm Youngmisuk: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:23 AM
Clippers coach Ty Lue tells reporters Paul George is still being evaluated. He left tonight’s game against the Thunder with an apparent leg injury. More from @Ohm Youngmisuk: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:23 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault opens up his postgame presser by saying that the entire Thunder organization is sending their thoughts to Paul George and recognizing his contributions to OKC. – 1:17 AM
Mark Daigneault opens up his postgame presser by saying that the entire Thunder organization is sending their thoughts to Paul George and recognizing his contributions to OKC. – 1:17 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says Paul George is still being evaluated and that he hasn’t spoken to PG yet. pic.twitter.com/k5TXYJb0vX – 1:16 AM
Ty Lue says Paul George is still being evaluated and that he hasn’t spoken to PG yet. pic.twitter.com/k5TXYJb0vX – 1:16 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue says that Paul George is still being re-evaluated right now. He said he has yet to see PG. – 1:15 AM
Ty Lue says that Paul George is still being re-evaluated right now. He said he has yet to see PG. – 1:15 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George needs help walking off after appearing to bang knees and landing awkwardly on right leg in Clippers’ loss to OKC espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:12 AM
Paul George needs help walking off after appearing to bang knees and landing awkwardly on right leg in Clippers’ loss to OKC espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:12 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Before taking questions, Mark Daigneault spoke for the organization by extended his thoughts to Paul George. – 1:09 AM
Before taking questions, Mark Daigneault spoke for the organization by extended his thoughts to Paul George. – 1:09 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Paul George appears to injure leg late in Clippers’ loss to OKC – via @ESPN App espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:02 AM
Paul George appears to injure leg late in Clippers’ loss to OKC – via @ESPN App espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:02 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Paul George had the dunk of the game vs. OKC, but left late in the 4th quarter with a right leg injury 😮💨
pic.twitter.com/dehjEaeqb0 – 12:42 AM
Paul George had the dunk of the game vs. OKC, but left late in the 4th quarter with a right leg injury 😮💨
pic.twitter.com/dehjEaeqb0 – 12:42 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Feel sick for Paul George. Really hope this isn’t as bad as it appeared. – 12:39 AM
Feel sick for Paul George. Really hope this isn’t as bad as it appeared. – 12:39 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George needed assistance walking to the locker room. Most serious in-game injury I’ve seen from him, and he’s had a challenging year already. – 12:37 AM
Paul George needed assistance walking to the locker room. Most serious in-game injury I’ve seen from him, and he’s had a challenging year already. – 12:37 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
It looked like Paul George banged his right knee with another player and was down for several minutes before getting up. He needed help to walk off the floor and back to the locker room. – 12:37 AM
It looked like Paul George banged his right knee with another player and was down for several minutes before getting up. He needed help to walk off the floor and back to the locker room. – 12:37 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers: 9 missed FTs, 24 missed 3s.
Tie game at 91 with 4:38 left.
And now Paul George is down after getting knocked out post-rebound by Lu Dort. – 12:35 AM
Clippers: 9 missed FTs, 24 missed 3s.
Tie game at 91 with 4:38 left.
And now Paul George is down after getting knocked out post-rebound by Lu Dort. – 12:35 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Paul George is out here 360’ing mid game through traffic. If OKC finds a way to win this don’t keep falling on the x team didn’t really care narrative. – 12:14 AM
Paul George is out here 360’ing mid game through traffic. If OKC finds a way to win this don’t keep falling on the x team didn’t really care narrative. – 12:14 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George just uncorked the dunk of his career. NBA JAM style two-handed 360 off a Plumlee pass.
WHAT. – 12:12 AM
Paul George just uncorked the dunk of his career. NBA JAM style two-handed 360 off a Plumlee pass.
WHAT. – 12:12 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George’s 2nd basket through a foul puts LA up 33-31 with 8:19 left in 1st half.
But LA lost the SGA off minutes. The Thunder are fouling A LOT but they’ll take the tradeoff against a Clippers team with suspect bonus awareness and ballhandling. – 11:18 PM
Paul George’s 2nd basket through a foul puts LA up 33-31 with 8:19 left in 1st half.
But LA lost the SGA off minutes. The Thunder are fouling A LOT but they’ll take the tradeoff against a Clippers team with suspect bonus awareness and ballhandling. – 11:18 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
It’s not the Paul George trade.
It’s not the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander trade.
It’s the Jalen Williams trade. – 11:08 PM
It’s not the Paul George trade.
It’s not the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander trade.
It’s the Jalen Williams trade. – 11:08 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George has gotten off to slow starts recently. But he posterized Jaylin Williams with a monster jam. Then he got his defender flying in the wrong direction when he put the brakes on for a 3 which electrified the crowd. He missed but this crowd is abnormally loud tonight – 10:48 PM
Paul George has gotten off to slow starts recently. But he posterized Jaylin Williams with a monster jam. Then he got his defender flying in the wrong direction when he put the brakes on for a 3 which electrified the crowd. He missed but this crowd is abnormally loud tonight – 10:48 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Paul George steals it from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and passes ahead to Russell Westbrook for the fastbreak dunk is a weird sentence if you’ve been following Thunder basketball. – 10:47 PM
Paul George steals it from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and passes ahead to Russell Westbrook for the fastbreak dunk is a weird sentence if you’ve been following Thunder basketball. – 10:47 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George hounds Shai on a drive, gets him to retreat, where Kawhi pokes the ball away and picks up a steal. The main 2019 trade pieces all on one play. – 10:46 PM
Paul George hounds Shai on a drive, gets him to retreat, where Kawhi pokes the ball away and picks up a steal. The main 2019 trade pieces all on one play. – 10:46 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George dunks over Jaylin Williams and poses after earning a foul on the play, too. PG had to take a quick seat in Portland because of foul trouble and struggled to find his flow in that first half. Tonight he’s getting going from the very start. – 10:44 PM
Paul George dunks over Jaylin Williams and poses after earning a foul on the play, too. PG had to take a quick seat in Portland because of foul trouble and struggled to find his flow in that first half. Tonight he’s getting going from the very start. – 10:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jaylin Williams is in foul trouble after getting yammed on by Paul George – 10:44 PM
Jaylin Williams is in foul trouble after getting yammed on by Paul George – 10:44 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander starts the game with a tough mid-range. Paul George vs SGA is going to be fun. – 10:43 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander starts the game with a tough mid-range. Paul George vs SGA is going to be fun. – 10:43 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Usual starters for the Clippers tonight vs. OKC.
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Russell Westbrook – 10:04 PM
Usual starters for the Clippers tonight vs. OKC.
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Russell Westbrook – 10:04 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 3/21
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Russell Westbrook
OKC
Luguentz Dort
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams
Josh Giddey
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 10:03 PM
STARTERS 3/21
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Russell Westbrook
OKC
Luguentz Dort
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams
Josh Giddey
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 10:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tonight’s starters are as expected
Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams, Jaylin Williams
LAC: Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac – 9:56 PM
Tonight’s starters are as expected
Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams, Jaylin Williams
LAC: Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac – 9:56 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Coincidentally, Westbrook and Paul George played for the Thunder the last time it beat the Clippers in LA (1/4/18). OKC has lost eight straight at the Clips. – 6:12 PM
Coincidentally, Westbrook and Paul George played for the Thunder the last time it beat the Clippers in LA (1/4/18). OKC has lost eight straight at the Clips. – 6:12 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Tonight will be the first game that features Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Russell Westbrook & Paul George in over four years (March 9, 2019) pic.twitter.com/O7U6TPGdnj – 11:54 AM
Tonight will be the first game that features Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Russell Westbrook & Paul George in over four years (March 9, 2019) pic.twitter.com/O7U6TPGdnj – 11:54 AM
More on this storyline
It got so bad that George’s teammate, Danny Granger, got mad at him for taking threes because of how many shots he was missing. “You know what f***ed me up my rookie year? I think I finished the season shooting like 20-something percent my rookie year from behind the three-point line, right? I was the guy that was wide open. I was taking these shots and the team used to be like, ‘What are you doing?’ I remember Danny Granger was mad at me one time for taking a shot and I was like ‘I’m wide open.’ And he was like, ‘Why do you think you wide open?’ You know when you ask the question to yourself, ‘Why do you think I’m wide?’ And I was like ‘Oh, cause I ain’t making ’em.'” – Paul George, Podcast P -via Basketball Network / March 22, 2023
LA Clippers All-Star guard Paul George left Tuesday night’s 101-100 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder late in the fourth quarter after suffering an apparent right leg injury. George left Crypto.com Arena on a cart with his right leg extended. The Clippers did not offer an update on George, who nodded as he was carted toward the arena’s loading dock. -via ESPN / March 22, 2023
“I haven’t spoken to him yet,” Clippers teammate Kawhi Leonard said during his postgame news conference. “And I didn’t see the play. I thought he just got hit in the face at the time and stayed down for a while.” “We’ll see,” Leonard added when asked how the Clippers will adjust if George is out an extended period of time. “We got a group of guys that still want to win, that like to play basketball, so we’ll see what happens.” -via ESPN / March 22, 2023