Free-agent-to-be Kyle Kuzma: I love where I live, it's central, low-key and chill

Kyle Kuzma says he has also enjoyed playing and living in Washington, D.C. The geographic location is a big positive for him. Kuzma loves how he can fairly quickly fly home to see family in Michigan, to Miami where he has a house or even to Europe or the Caribbean for vacation. “It’s central and it’s low-key and chill. I love where I live. People are not really bothering me too much. It’s an easy pace of life out here, it’s nice,” he said.
Source: Chase Hughes @ NBC Sports
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal is now questionable with left knee soreness, the Wizards say. That’s with Kyle Kuzma already out vs. the Nuggets. – 2:18 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kyle Kuzma (right ankle sprain) is OUT for tonight’s matchup in Denver and Bradley Beal is questionable with left knee soreness, per the Wizards’ injury report. – 2:16 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
“[The NBA] is a beautiful place. We come in here and we just get to talk s—, work out and play basketball.”
Kyle Kuzma goes in-depth on his career, life in D.C. and free agency up ahead. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 11:24 AM
“[The NBA] is a beautiful place. We come in here and we just get to talk s—, work out and play basketball.”
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Orlando Magic, with Kyle Kuzma out because of a sprained right ankle:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Bradley Beal
SF: Corey Kispert
PF: Kristaps Porziņģis
C: Daniel Gafford – 6:34 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Re: Kyle Kuzma’s ankle — asked if he’s still considered day-to-day, Wes Unseld Jr. called it a “pretty significant sprain” pregame and said he’ll be re-evaluated as he progresses.
Kuzma is out tonight in Orlando. – 5:39 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kyle Kuzma (right ankle sprain) is OUT for Wizards-Magic after turning it on a courtside fan against the Kings. – 5:32 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kyle Kuzma will not play Tuesday night in Orlando because of his right ankle sprain, the Wizards said. – 5:31 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
. Recently,@kylekuzma said he was a 1% er and he now has a new club member, Xavier Cooks! – 5:00 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kyle Kuzma is questionable for tomorrow’s Wizards game in Orlando after spraining his ankle Saturday. Kristaps Porzingis will return after missing Saturday’s game with a non-covid illness, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 2:05 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis will return tomorrow against the Magic from a brief absence due to illness, Kyle Kuzma is questionable with his ankle issue, per Unseld Jr. – 1:57 PM
In addition to the money, it is the best opportunity he has had so far in his NBA career to call his own shots as an unrestricted free agent. He says the thing he’s looking forward to most about this summer is the process itself. “I have the opportunity to go through that process, go through team pitches and go through the backend of being a free agent and learning and getting to know different people. At the end of the day, in this league, people move all the time, whether that’s coaches, GMs, players, staffs, front office people. You may end up at a new place and you never know who you’re going to cross paths with. Everything is energy,” he said. -via NBC Sports / March 22, 2023
Neil Dalal: Kyle Kuzma (right ankle sprain) remains out for Wizards-Nuggets tonight. -via Twitter @NeilDalal96 / March 22, 2023
Josh Robbins: Wes Unseld Jr. said Kyle Kuzma’s right ankle sprain is “a pretty significant sprain.” Unseld added that he was “shocked” that Kuzma was able to play through the injury after he suffered it early in Washington’s last game. -via Twitter @JoshuaBRobbins / March 21, 2023