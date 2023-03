Free-agent-to-be Kyle Kuzma: I love where I live, it's central, low-key and chill

Kyle Kuzma says he has also enjoyed playing and living in Washington, D.C. The geographic location is a big positive for him. Kuzma loves how he can fairly quickly fly home to see family in Michigan, to Miami where he has a house or even to Europe or the Caribbean for vacation. “It’s central and it’s low-key and chill. I love where I live. People are not really bothering me too much. It’s an easy pace of life out here, it’s nice,” he said Source: Chase Hughes @ NBC Sports