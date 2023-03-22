Live stream: Hawks 62, Timberwolves 67

The Atlanta Hawks (36-36) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (36-37) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 22, 2023
Atlanta Hawks 62, Minnesota Timberwolves 67 (Half)
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
How Finch split up the minutes in the first half…
Gobert: 18
Towns: 14
Anderson: 18
McDaniels: 17.5
Conley: 15.5
– Prince: 12
– Alexander-Walker: 11
– Reid: 9.5
– Nowell: 4.5 – 9:07 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
MIN 67, ATL 62 at half
Towns: 12p, 5-9, 2-2 3s, 4r, 2a, 2s, +14 in 14 minutes – 9:06 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Karl-Anthony Towns played 14 minutes that half, putting him at a slight reduction from his usual slate of minutes. But it’s not like he’s limited to 15 or 20. McDaniels with 15 as the Wolves lead 67-62 at the half. – 9:06 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The Hawks just have not been able to hit shots this quarter. They’re 7-17 overall and have missed their last 3 FGs before JC got a second chance layup.
At the half, T-Wolves 67, Hawks 62 – 9:06 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
No small thing: Mike Conley is shooting 42% from 3 since coming to Minnesota, and he’s doing it on pretty high volume (almost six per game) – 9:00 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
The Jaden McDaniels offensive coming out party is still in full effect. – 8:59 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Wolves call timeout after a Hunter floater keeps the Hawks w/in 57-56 w/ 3:27 in the 1H. – 8:55 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young draws a foul and has been holding his calf or the back of his knee. He’s limping a little on his back pedal but he’s still in. Snyder checked on him. – 8:52 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Naz Reid slams down a 1-handed dunk in transition after the Hawks rare slow to get back.
But JC hits a midrange jumper to keep the Hawks within 2. – 8:48 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Snyder wants a timeout after the Hawks give up back-to-back dunks to KAT. T-Wolves take a 43-40 lead with 10:47 in the first half. – 8:39 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
OO picks up his second foul with 11:20 in the 1H. Hawks have also sent in Holiday and Bogi for Trae and AJG. – 8:38 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
So we saw KAT play next to Gobert and next to Reid in the 1st quarter.
Wolves played drop when Gobert was on the floor and up in coverage when Reid was in. KAT stayed at the 4 in both iterations — presumably to keep him out of pick and roll coverage. – 8:36 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 40-39, the 40th game this season the Wolves scored 30+ points in the first quarter. Entering tonight, only Boston and Milwaukee (41 each) have done so in more games.
McDaniels and Towns each have 8 points to lead MIN. – 8:35 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
1Q: Hawks 40, T-Wolves 39
Hawks gave up 8 3-pointers in the first but had some solid ball movement to create opportunities. They had 11 assists to 16 makes and shot 69.6% (😏) from the floor. They made 5-7 3s. – 8:35 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Defense was optional in the first quarter as the Hawks lead the Timberwolves 40-39. Towns with 8 and 3. McDaniels with 8. – 8:34 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Hawks shots 70% in the first.
Wolves 67% from 3 (8-12).
If you like offense, this is your night. – 8:34 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
KAT and Mike Conley return wit the Hawks on a 14-2 run.
Garrison Mathews, Onyeka Okongwu, Saddiq Bey and Trae Young join AJG out of the timeout
Mathews hits a 3. – 8:30 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Naz Reid still in the rotation. And he’s playing alongside KAT. Gobert on the bench. – 8:30 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
After going 0 for 9 from 3 in the 4th quarter against Toronto on Satuday, the Wolves have made 20 of their last 32 3s (Knicks game and 1st quarter tonight).
Taurean Prince’s streak of consecutive made 3s ends at 9. – 8:29 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Another 3 from Dre and the Hawks are 31-28, then AJG hits a reverse layup to put the Hawks up 33-28 and force a Wolves timeout with 2:24 in 1Q. – 8:28 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks also force turnover and Hunter cashes in w/ a 3 on the other end to give the Hawks a brief 28-27 lead. – 8:26 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
John Collins has tied Taurean Prince for 13th on the Hawks all-time three-pointers list with his first triple of the game (332). – 8:25 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Since the timeout, the Wolves have gone 2-2 from 3.
But JC completes a 3-pt play and then the Hawks force Prince to miss a 3 and JC hits a 3 on the other end. Hawks down 2 w/ just over 4 in 1Q. – 8:25 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Aaron Holiday is the first off the bench tonight.
The T-Wolves have also sent in Nickeil Alexander-Walker. – 8:22 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
T-Wolves call timeout with 6:47 left in 1Q. They’re up 18-15.
The good news, the Hawks are doing a good job of sealing off the paint and have held the T-Wolves to just 6 PITP.
The bad news, the Hawks have allowed the T-Wolves to hit 4-5 from 3 including back-to-back 3s from KAT – 8:21 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
T-Wolves call timeout with 6:47 left in 1Q. They’re up 18-15.
The good news, the Hawks are doing a good job of sealing off the paint and have held the T-Wolves to just 4 PITP.
The bad news, the Hawks have allowed the T-Wolves to hit 4-5 from 3 including back-to-back 3s from KAT – 8:20 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Towns with 8 points, 3 rebounds so far before the first timeout. Atlanta is taking advantage of the Wolves lineup with a 6-for-8 start. (Two turnovers). – 8:19 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Great energy in here for a Wednesday night against Atlanta – 8:12 PM
Tom Liston @Liston
#Raptors 17 : Indiana Canucks 17 after 6 min. #MathurinNembhardBrissett pic.twitter.com/tYBWafmhvR – 7:53 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
New story: Saddiq Bey has his first game against his old team under his belt. Here’s how the former #Pistons forward processed the trade.
“You could look at it in a negative way, like, ‘Damn, this team didn’t want me? But, this team does want me.’” detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 7:52 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Podcast | Nick Richard Extension 3 Years $15 Million
Perfect timing, we discussed Richards’ recent performances and our thoughts on being part of the team next year on our podcast published today.
Listen Here (Nick Richards Section 19-32 min) ⬇️
https://t.co/yYtb0Q1MH0 pic.twitter.com/oBLZzszoxh – 7:51 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
ladies and gentlemen…..
the best shooting big in the league is BACK. pic.twitter.com/hefbFAUCQh – 7:41 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks @ T-Wolves starters. Same starters as last night. pic.twitter.com/SvonRH8yot – 7:40 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Today, at @TheAthletic, I chatted with Joe Ingles about how he tried to forget his old habits in the pick-and-roll with Rudy Gobert and learned how to play with Brook Lopez.
“It was just a process of feeling each other out, figuring things out.” – Lopez
theathletic.com/4314676/2023/0… – 7:37 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tonight’s game at Minnesota:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury management) is available.
Jalen Johnson (mild left hamstring strain; mild left groin strain) is out.
Dejounte Murray (non-COVID illness) is out. – 7:32 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Good vibes in Minnesota pregame between Quin Snyder and Mike Conley, who played for Snyder in Utah. pic.twitter.com/rAxY71L5vD – 7:00 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Pregame, Hawks coach Quin Snyder said that Bogdan Bogdanovic will go through warm up and they’ll see how he is. He added that with back-to-backs the Hawks want to be smart with Bogi’s situation. – 6:36 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch says Jordan McLaughlin is out with an illness tonight – 6:29 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch says Karl-Anthony Towns is IN tonight and will have “some sort of limitations” with his minutes.
Finch said there is “no update” on if Anthony Edwards will play. – 6:19 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Season leaders:
PTS — Tatum
REB — Sabonis
AST — Trae
STL — Anunoby, Melton, Edwards
BLK — Brook
FG — Tatum
3P — Hield
FT — Embiid pic.twitter.com/xN1Xg0BPpR – 6:17 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
birthday boy in the building 🥳 pic.twitter.com/yRFXRj8Q41 – 6:10 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
there’s no place like home. pic.twitter.com/qOU6dt4wbD – 5:56 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
everyone’s favorite duo.
🐶 x 🐜
every fan in attendance receives this bobblehead tonight! pic.twitter.com/aJcRlTe4OJ – 4:39 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s Media Meal vs. Atlanta:
Salad Bar
Mac & Cheese
BBQ Chicken
Mahi Mahi
Mashed Potatoes
Broccoli and Cauliflower
Cream of Mushroom
Postgame pizza – 4:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers are 4-2 with Kawhi Leonard in, Paul George out this season.
Those 6 games, and Kawhi’s workload:
– W vs UTA (8 points on 11 shots)
– W vs WAS (31, 26 FGA)
– L vs ATL (29, 23 FGA)
– W vs DAL (33, 12 FGA)
– L vs DEN (24, 20 FGA)
– W vs HOU (30, 24 FGA) – 3:14 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Remaining SOS for 5 thru 12 teams:
5. LAC – 0.516 (9 games remaining)
6. GSW – 0.513 (9)
7. OKC – 0.457 (10) 👀
8. DAL – 0.463 (10)
9. MIN – 0.484 (10)
10. UTA – 0.538 (11)
11. LAL – 0.478 (10)
12. NOP – 0.525 (10)
I bet the Thunder/Lakers rise while the Clippers/Jazz fall. – 2:59 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
mid-week matchup. let’s get it.
🎟️ » https://t.co/sozQWKZDEm pic.twitter.com/OKIekMcYmh – 2:37 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tonight’s game at Minnesota:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury management) is questionable.
Jalen Johnson (mild left hamstring strain; mild left groin strain) is out.
Dejounte Murray (non-COVID illness) is out. – 2:18 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Is there a new main villain in the NBA? 😈
Most technical fouls the last four seasons:
▪️ 2022-23: Dillon Brooks (18)
▪️ 2021-22: Trae Young (19)
▪️ 2020-21: Dwight Howard (18)
▪️ 19-20: Russell Westbrook (16) pic.twitter.com/gIMPlfAE2o – 2:02 PM
