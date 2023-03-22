Jaylen Brown on relationship with Jayson Tatum: 'I think our fans have more of a hard time coexisting than me and him do'

“A lot of people, fans, are fascinated with our relationship and how that has developed and grown over time. He’s got fans within the Celtics fan base. I got fans within the Celtics fan base. And I think our fans have more of a hard time coexisting than me and him do. We never had an argument. I don’t think we’ve ever had a real argument, fight. Nothing crazy like that.”
Source: Logan Murdock @ The Ringer
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
sportando.basketball/en/jaylen-brow… – 5:43 AM
sportando.basketball/en/jaylen-brow… – 5:43 AM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Jaylen Brown was asked how he feels about the city of Boston and the organization after his recent comments in a couple of stories. Among other things, he said the Celtics “gotta have everybody on board” if they want to do what they say they want to do. Said he’s focused on that. pic.twitter.com/09Lrn7JbTF – 1:57 AM
Jaylen Brown was asked how he feels about the city of Boston and the organization after his recent comments in a couple of stories. Among other things, he said the Celtics “gotta have everybody on board” if they want to do what they say they want to do. Said he’s focused on that. pic.twitter.com/09Lrn7JbTF – 1:57 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/03/22/bsj… – 1:52 AM
bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/03/22/bsj… – 1:52 AM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown said he spoke with Cal AD Jim Knowlton about the school’s coaching opening and offered his thoughts, including an endorsement for Kennasaw State coach Amir Abdur-Rahim,who has drawn interest. Brown said he’s happy to be included in the process. #Celtics #CalBears – 1:29 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jaylen Brown had more words about Brooklyn’s handling of Kyrie Irving’s suspension in a recent interview.
The Celtics star called Irving’s suspension, “inappropriate, unjust, and a violation of our CBA.” Full story: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-jayl… – 12:31 AM
The Celtics star called Irving’s suspension, “inappropriate, unjust, and a violation of our CBA.” Full story: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-jayl… – 12:31 AM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics pull away for a 132-109 run. Tatum 36, Brown 27, White 20, Smart 17, Horford 11, RWilliams 6pts, 7 rebs; Fox 18, Sabonis 16, Murray 15, Mitchell 13, Davis 12. – 12:19 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics held a lead against the league’s best offense. They should be shooting off fireworks in Boston. Great win for a team (and Jayson Tatum) who badly needed one. – 12:18 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings up-ended at home 132-109, as the 5 games in 7 nights concludes for Sacramento. They’ll return to action on Friday. Jayson Tatum 36 to lead Boston. De’Aaron Fox 18 points, Domantas Sabonis with his 12th triple-double of the season: 16/13/12 – 12:17 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
4. No answer for the stars in Green. Jayson Tatum smoked the Kings for 34 points and it could have been more if he could hit his free throws. Jaylen Brown added 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting. They certainly got some calls from the refs, but they also hit tough shots. – 12:16 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tatum tonight:
36 PTS
8 REB
4 AST
2 STL
14-25 FG
Ties Larry Bird for the most 30-point games in a season by a Celtic. pic.twitter.com/GvQZpq5xlt – 12:10 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Rob picks up a 5th foul and #Celtics go double big? Brogdon-Brown-Tatum-Rob-Al. Still no White yet this quarter as Grande mentioned. – 12:02 AM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics put #SacKings in the bonus for the final 7:25. Tatum back in, Smart and GWilliams out. – 12:01 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
A 40-31 3rd period for Boston leads to a 100-85 Celtics advantage in Sacramento heading to the 4th. Jayson Tatum with the game-high 29 points for Boston. Kings led by De’Aaron Fox & Domantas Sabonis 16 points each. – 11:44 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead #SacKings 100-85 after a 40pt 3Q. Tatum 29, Brown 21, White 15, Smart 14, Horford 11; Fox 16, Sabonis 16, Mitchell 13, Barnes11, Murray 10. – 11:44 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics need this version of Tatum down the stretch pic.twitter.com/ZdcBBs16E9 – 11:44 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Tatum playing more bully ball tonight than he has all season. Reminds me of how Pierce used to feast on smaller matchups. – 11:41 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum misses his fifth FT but Grant Williams cleans it up with a putback. #Celtics up 16. – 11:41 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
I don’t know who needed a night like this more, the Celtics, Jayson Tatum, or Celtics fans – 11:41 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Some visible passion from Tatum on that possession as Fox bumped him. – 11:40 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox is playing some excellent defense on Jason Tatum and it simply doesn’t matter. – 11:39 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics get hot into the 3rd and #kings match it. This was the kind of punch for punch I expected in the Boston meeting. Instead, Brown & Tatum hit 19 shots, locked up defensively & blew them out. – 11:34 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Unsuccessful challenge for Mike Brown. It’s an and-1 for Jaylen Brown. – 11:21 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
22-4-3, no turnovers and a last second 3pt finish to finish up 5 after trailing most of the half. Tatum brought it. – 11:03 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum goes radio silent the first 10 minutes of 2Q and has now exploded for 7 pts in the final 2:16. #Celtics lead #SacKings 60-54. Tatum 22, Brown 13, Smart 8 (3 for 11 FG), RWilliams 4pts, 4 rebs; Mitchell 13, Sabonis 12, Fox 10. Edwards 8. – 11:03 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Facing the Kings defense is just what Tatum needed I guess. He’s got a game-high 22 points at halftime on 8-of-13 shooting. – 11:03 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Celtics get the advantage of some tough calls against the Kings to close the first half, lead Sacramento 60-54 at the half. Jayson Tatum with 22 points for Boston, Kings led by Davion Mitchell’s 13 points off the bench – 11:02 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tatum at half:
22 PTS
4 REB
8-13 FG
The only player with 2,000 points this season. pic.twitter.com/XpCLk8lCDq – 11:02 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum bolts Kessler Edwards to double Sabonis, who then finds Edwards for the easy dunk with the shot clock running out. Tatum underestimating Sabonis’ passing abilities. #Celtics #SacKings – 10:54 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
That was a poor double team choice by Tatum that late in the shot clock. – 10:54 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
12-2 Celtics run with Jaylen Brown making good things happen offensively. – 10:44 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Celtics are rolling to start the 2nd quarter. They lead 42-39 after a 12-7 start, all with Tatum on the bench. – 10:43 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Jayson Tatum scores 15 of the Celtics 30 points in the opening quarter in Sacramento. Kings lead 32-30 headed to the 2nd quarter, shooting 57% to Boston’s 46%. Domantas Sabonis with 9 points for SAC. – 10:36 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jayson Tatum scored 15 pts, and #Celtics eventually play better defense, trail #SacKings 32-30 after 1Q. White 6, Brown 4; Sabonis 9, Edwards 6. – 10:35 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Grant-Tatum talking things out again on the way to the bench? – 10:35 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics started 2-2 from 3 then missed 10 straight 3s before Tatum hit b2b 3s. So could be worse than a 32-30 deficit to the Kings after the first quarter. – 10:34 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
We are in for a fun battle tonight!
Kings lead the Celtics 32-30
Domantas Sabonis: 9 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists
Jason Tatum: 15 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists – 10:34 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Is that 4 posts ups for Tatum in the 1st quarter? Good things have come out of each one – 10:34 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Jason Tatum misses two free throws so fans get free cookies before a single point has been scored. – 10:12 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Very compelling, inquisitive profile of Jaylen Brown by @loganmurdock. Brown is juggling a lot, and the piece lays out well the inherent (and sometimes self-inflicted) difficulties of being an athlete-activist, even with the best intentions. AK
theringer.com/nba/2023/3/21/… – 9:56 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Jayson Tatum making his lone trip of the season to Sacramento with his Celtics. pic.twitter.com/HnkVi5md6e – 8:37 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
NBPA VP Jaylen Brown: Nets violated collective bargaining agreement with Kyrie Irving suspension trib.al/BmIhMcm – 8:27 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
Jaylen Brown is averaging a career-high 26.7 ppg, career-high 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting career-best .475 this season.
@DKSportsbook has JB at -140 odds to combine for over 35.5 PTS + RED + AST tonight against the #Kings on the second night of a back-to-back. – 8:14 PM
Jaylen Brown is averaging a career-high 26.7 ppg, career-high 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting career-best .475 this season.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown is a no-win situation when he’s asked about long-term plans. If he says he’s staying & talks break down, he’s the villain. He tried to be non-committal, and people freak out anyway.
And then people will say, well he should have answered a certain way… – 5:22 PM
Jaylen Brown is a no-win situation when he’s asked about long-term plans. If he says he’s staying & talks break down, he’s the villain. He tried to be non-committal, and people freak out anyway.
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Amir Abdur-Rahim is the brother of ex-Cal and NBA star Shareef Abdul-Rahim and also went to same Ga. high school as ex-Cal star Jaylen Brown, now with Celtics. The Pac-12 does not have any Black head men’s basketball coaches and Cal is interested in changing that, sources said. – 5:02 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jaylen Brown has been in trade rumors almost his entire Celtics career, always talked about as the piece Boston can use to get better
JB’s comments feel completely understandable, even if the timing of the interview is a little frustrating pic.twitter.com/UNgm5duXpm – 4:07 PM
Jaylen Brown has been in trade rumors almost his entire Celtics career, always talked about as the piece Boston can use to get better
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
LIVE Garden Report: Jaylen Brown on Future in Boston – Presented by @FanDuel [FanDuel.com/BOSTON] twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 3:25 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Can see why many might mistake this, but Jaylen Brown isn’t on a media tour touting his discontent. He gave the Ringer interview in January (the NYT one happened in HOU last week), and all his responses stem from questions. Think it’s worth opening the hood on how this works… – 2:38 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Jaylen Brown on future with Celtics: ‘We’ll see how they feel about me over time and I feel about them’
cbssports.com/nba/news/jayle… – 1:55 PM
Jaylen Brown on future with Celtics: ‘We’ll see how they feel about me over time and I feel about them’
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jaylen Brown was noncommittal when asked about his future with Boston. pic.twitter.com/7jqIP6Oeth – 12:54 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
“I feel like I still have so many more limits to tap individually. To be better, to be a better leader, to be a better player …” —Jaylen Brown
@loganmmurdock on Brown striving to strike a balance between playing the game and being known beyond it: theringer.com/nba/2023/3/21/… – 12:41 PM
“I feel like I still have so many more limits to tap individually. To be better, to be a better leader, to be a better player …” —Jaylen Brown
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown opened up about the Kevin Durant trade rumors to @loganmmurdock including the details of a 3-way call he placed to Brad Stevens and Jayson Tatum masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 12:11 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Jaylen Brown with some eye-opening comments to @Logan Murdock about his potential long-term future with Celtics after years of trade rumors masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 11:11 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
This was an excellent, nuanced feature by @loganmmurdock on Jaylen Brown.
theringer.com/nba/2023/3/21/… – 11:03 AM
When asked whether he wants to stay in Boston long term, Brown is noncommittal. “I don’t know. As long as I’m needed. It’s not up to me,” he says. “We’ll see how they feel about me over time and I feel about them over time. Hopefully, whatever it is, it makes sense. But I will stay where I’m wanted. I will stay where I’m needed and treated correct.” -via The Ringer / March 22, 2023
When asked how long he wants to play with Tatum, Brown keeps his focus on the immediate future. “I just enjoy the time that you have now,” he says. “If it’s your whole career, it’s your whole career. If it’s not, it’s not. Some of the greatest players of all time haven’t finished with their organization. Michael Jordan retired a Wizard. As much as we like it here and enjoy being here, you see where life takes you. You see how the process goes. All you do is really focus on what’s in front of you right now, to be honest. But I don’t really know or want to answer that question because that type of stuff makes Celtics fans speculate and go crazy. Especially right now, I’ll just say we’ll get there when we get there.” -via The Ringer / March 22, 2023
But the collaboration between Brown and Tatum nearly ended last July, when Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets. The Celtics were among the teams to express interest, reportedly offering a package that included Brown, Derrick White, and future draft picks. “[KD] and JT are friends. They was working out together and whatnot,” Brown says. “So, I wasn’t sure what the energy was. I wasn’t sure what the direction of the organization was.” -via The Ringer / March 22, 2023
Puzzled, Brown placed a three-way call to Stevens and Tatum. During that discussion, Stevens says he assured Brown that the guard wasn’t going anywhere. “You just have to have a direct conversation,” Stevens tells me of the meeting. “And you just have to be able to say, ‘This is what’s real. This is where we are. Obviously, you and Jayson are the two guys that we’ve built the whole roster around. And our every expectation is for us to come and compete together and try to be two games better than we were last year.’” -via The Ringer / March 22, 2023
“The pain came from being ready to do more,” Brown says. “And not being allowed to. From a basketball standpoint, I always felt like … throw me out there no matter if I’m in Boston or in Japan [playing for Team USA]. I’m going to figure it out. I’m more athletic, I’ve got more skill than the majority of people in this league. And I’m a wing, which is of extreme value. I got long arms. I’m athletic. I can get to where I’m going. I can see the game. I got a feel for it. I had to learn more about how to play the game. And that came with experience.” -via The Ringer / March 22, 2023
How have you adjusted your play in the Celtics system playing alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown? Malcolm Brogdon: I think that I play more off the ball. I definitely play point guard at times, but really, now I am guarding 1 through 5 and I’m playing the 1, the 2 and the 3. So (there’s) a lot of spotting up in the corner, moving and cutting without the ball, not being the decision maker all of the time. -via Bally Sports / March 21, 2023