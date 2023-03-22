Karl-Anthony Towns expected to return tonight

Shams Charania: After missing 51 straight games with a Grade 3 calf strain, Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will return tonight vs. Atlanta Hawks barring setback in pregame, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Nine games remaining as T’Wolves battle for playoff positioning.
Karl-Anthony Towns injury update: Wolves star to return Wednesday after missing nearly four months, per report
“I felt like I didn’t lose a step.” — Karl-Anthony Towns on his workouts leading up to his return. He opened up to @TheAthletic on his long road back. theathletic.com/4322262/2023/0… – 11:41 AM
Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns to return tonight
Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns is set to make his return tonight against the Hawks after missing 51 games with a calf injury, per @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/xupTL8doen – 11:29 AM
Karl-Anthony Towns on his expected return tonight: “I’m just trying to pick up where I left off. I was telling my dad right before I got hurt, I felt the most complete as a player in my career.…these next 9 games are super important.” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:20 AM
After missing 51 straight games with a Grade 3 calf strain, Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will return tonight vs. Atlanta Hawks barring setback in pregame, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Nine games remaining as T’Wolves battle for playoff positioning. pic.twitter.com/t7rxbqJ5ww – 11:19 AM
These couple possessions from last night when Finch went with both Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid on the floor together are probably our best indication of how he will arrange the chess board once Karl-Anthony Towns comes back — particularly notable because Kyle Anderson is in at the 3 pic.twitter.com/zCQDgJiIcC – 6:36 PM
There is optimism that Timberwolves stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards could return on Wednesday vs. the Hawks, per @ShamsCharania.
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: After missing 51 games with a calf injury, Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns plans to make his return vs. the Atlanta Hawks tonight. Towns has been out since Nov. 28, and comes back with Minnesota ninth in the Western Conference playoff race. -via Twitter @wojespn / March 22, 2023
Dane Moore: Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards both listed as questionable to play tomorrow against Atlanta. Only player that has been ruled out for the game is Luka Garza, and that’s only because Garza is playing in the Iowa Wolves G-League game tomorrow. Finally some health… -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / March 21, 2023
Christopher Hine: Chris Finch told Hartman that Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards appear to be on different timelines and in different “modalities” of recovery. He reiterated what he said before yesterday’s game, that Edwards wasn’t working out and was more in treatment right now. Towns is “deep” in a workout mode. -via Twitter @ChristopherHine / March 21, 2023