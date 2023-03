Karl-Anthony Towns on taking his time with calf sprain: You don't want to become like Kevin Durant in Golden State

Initially Towns thought he’d be out a couple of months, but he suffered “a major setback” six weeks into the rehabilitation process that essentially sent him back to the beginning of the process. “The return is imminent, and then boom,” Towns said. “Do a little too much. It just in essence, retore. And now we’re back at square one again.” Rehabilitation took longer the second time around. Towns wore a boot on his lower leg for months. Occasionally blood would pool in the area where the muscle had torn and he’d have to have it drained. “It wouldn’t heal unless we drained it,” Towns said. “I still have pictures of the syringe they used to take it out.” -via ESPN / March 22, 2023