Karl-Anthony Towns on taking his time with calf sprain: You don't want to become like Kevin Durant in Golden State

Karl-Anthony Towns, who suffered the injury in a game vs. the Washington Wizards, said a Grade 3 calf sprain “is really just a tear.” “When you have a torn calf, that’s a significant one,” Towns said. “It takes time. And being my size, you don’t want it to become like Kevin Durant in Golden State.”
Karl-Anthony Towns set to make return to Timberwolves Wednesday nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/22/kar… – 12:52 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns injury update: Wolves star to return Wednesday after missing nearly four months, per report
Karl-Anthony Towns injury update: Wolves star to return Wednesday after missing nearly four months, per report
“I felt like I didn’t lose a step.” — Karl-Anthony Towns on his workouts leading up to his return. He opened up to @TheAthletic on his long road back. theathletic.com/4322262/2023/0… – 11:41 AM
Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns to return tonight
Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns to return tonight
Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns is set to make his return tonight against the Hawks after missing 51 games with a calf injury, per @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/xupTL8doen – 11:29 AM
ESPN Sources: After missing 51 games with a calf injury, Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns plans to make his return vs. the Atlanta Hawks tonight. Towns has been out since Nov. 28, and comes back with Minnesota ninth in the Western Conference playoff race. – 11:20 AM
Karl-Anthony Towns on his expected return tonight: “I’m just trying to pick up where I left off. I was telling my dad right before I got hurt, I felt the most complete as a player in my career.…these next 9 games are super important.” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:20 AM
After missing 51 straight games with a Grade 3 calf strain, Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will return tonight vs. Atlanta Hawks barring setback in pregame, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Nine games remaining as T’Wolves battle for playoff positioning. pic.twitter.com/t7rxbqJ5ww – 11:19 AM
1,548 days.
That’s how long it’s been since LeBron and KD have played each other.
When the Suns and Lakers play tonight, it will be the 17th straight game at least one of them is sitting out.
@GMcGregor21 chronicled all 17 of them.
Shai tonight:
31 PTS
7 REB
4 AST
“We’ve been through this numerous times with players being out and other guys have to step up and be ready to play at a high level. We have the guys to do that.”
Kevin Durant (ankle), Deandre Ayton (hip) OUT at #Lakers. #Suns
“Everybody knows the goal.”
“We’ve prided ourselves on having guys ready to play.”
“If I’m going to hold them accountable, I have to hold myself accountable.”
Monty Williams addressing #Suns being w/o Kevin Durant (ankle) and Deandre Ayton (hip) and Sunday’s loss at OKC.
Kevin Durant (ankle) and Deandre Ayton (hip) are out for tomorrows game vs the Lakers. Neither player traveled with the team – 6:40 PM
Kevin Durant and Deandre Ayton didn’t make the trip to Los Angeles, per the Suns. – 6:40 PM
Kevin Durant (ankle) and Deandre Ayton (hip) OUT. Neither made trip
These couple possessions from last night when Finch went with both Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid on the floor together are probably our best indication of how he will arrange the chess board once Karl-Anthony Towns comes back — particularly notable because Kyle Anderson is in at the 3 pic.twitter.com/zCQDgJiIcC – 6:36 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards both listed as questionable to play tomorrow against Atlanta.
Only player that has been ruled out for the game is Luka Garza, and that’s only because Garza is playing in the Iowa Wolves G-League game tomorrow.
After missing nearly four months with a Grade 3 calf strain, Minnesota Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns plans to return for Wednesday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks, he told ESPN. Towns will do a final check before the game, but he said he expects to play for the first time since Nov. 28. “I’m super excited to get back out on the court and help my team because these next nine games are super important,” Towns said. -via ESPN / March 22, 2023
Towns said he doesn’t anticipate any restrictions once he’s back despite the lengthy rehabilitation process he’s been through over the past four months. “I’m just trying to pick up where I left off,” Towns said. “I was telling my dad right before I got hurt, I felt the most complete as a player in my career. From defensive end, from offensive end, from a mental aspect, leadership aspect … I felt very complete.” -via ESPN / March 22, 2023
Initially Towns thought he’d be out a couple of months, but he suffered “a major setback” six weeks into the rehabilitation process that essentially sent him back to the beginning of the process. “The return is imminent, and then boom,” Towns said. “Do a little too much. It just in essence, retore. And now we’re back at square one again.” Rehabilitation took longer the second time around. Towns wore a boot on his lower leg for months. Occasionally blood would pool in the area where the muscle had torn and he’d have to have it drained. “It wouldn’t heal unless we drained it,” Towns said. “I still have pictures of the syringe they used to take it out.” -via ESPN / March 22, 2023
