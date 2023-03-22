Knicks vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (42-31) play against the Miami Heat (39-34) at Miami-Dade Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday March 22, 2023
New York Knicks 0, Miami Heat 0 (7:30 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again opening with Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent. – 7:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Because the Heat have 16 available players, one has to be inactive tonight. That is Orlando Robinson, who remains with four NBA days left on his two-way contract. Cody Zeller (broken nose) also is inactive. – 7:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat again starting the lineup of Vincent, Herro, Butler, Love and Adebayo tonight vs. Knicks.
Zeller and O. Robinson are inactive. – 7:02 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Don’t want to be a shill for broadcasts – but if I wasn’t at the game in Miami I’d watch the Knicks on MSG tonight. A few of us just spent about 10 minutes talking to Clyde about Willis and he is a treasure. – 6:59 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat now say Caleb Martin is available. So the only unavailable player is Cody Zeller with his broken nose. – 5:57 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says the plan is to send Jamal Cain, Nikola Jovic and Orlando Robinson to Sioux Falls for the Skyforce’s final two regular-season games this weekend as they fight for a spot in the G League playoffs. – 5:51 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra says Jamal Cain, Nikola Jovic and Orlando Robinson will return to G League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce this weekend for final two regular-season games in playoff race. – 5:50 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
This is a great time to re-heat the Rookie Rankings I wrote last week, with Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams starting for the No. 7 seed in the West, the OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER
Dove deep into both their games and how they’ve helped winning basketball:
theathletic.com/4310380/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/HZadPyNO9N – 5:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry will be available tonight vs. Knicks.
Caleb Martin remains questionable. – 5:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat say Kyle Lowry is available. Caleb Martin is still questionable. – 5:44 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone said Tuesday’s practice was about “sweating out New York City.” – 5:35 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Julius Randle reflects on The Captain’s legacy.
Tonight, the team will wear a black ribbon in remembrance. pic.twitter.com/NldyOrq5XQ – 5:29 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Victor Oladipo’s Heat time had come, then it was gone (unsure of what comes next). sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — “Emptying the tank” only option left for Heat in draining season. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is disappointment a factor of Heat expectations? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:20 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
We’re standing Loud and Proud with the LGBTQ community. #PrideNight 🏳️🌈🔥 pic.twitter.com/IfVvpPfe0I – 3:30 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Looking at the numbers before our matchup with Miami 📊 pic.twitter.com/9Wlkk55TU6 – 3:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
“Emptying the tank” only option left for Heat in draining season. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Caleb Martin, “It’s just kind of the time to start emptying the tank and to start to figure out what type of team you’re going to be for the postseason.” – 3:08 PM
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
Some poor kid is going to discover Pop Smoke and think LaMelo Ball is the King of New York. – 2:47 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
This week’s Mailbag covers NYK late-game lineups, why they should be a tough out in playoffs, Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley & more. Thanks to @jacobtalksball, @diehardKnicksPC, @AndrewA59778512, @aighttho, @2lowtech & @MikeRee60259113 for the questions! sny.tv/articles/knick… pic.twitter.com/vBz3CKXJse – 2:35 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Julius Randle discusses Willis Reed, feeling ‘comfortable’ with Knicks and his own shot at greatness newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 2:11 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA East playoff picture: Heat control destiny for top-six seed; Sixers-Celtics battle remains tight
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-e… – 2:03 PM
