Knicks vs. Heat: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

March 22, 2023

The New York Knicks play against the Miami Heat at Miami-Dade Arena

The New York Knicks are spending $3,505,665 per win while the Miami Heat are spending $3,882,263 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday March 22, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Sun
Away TV: MSG
Home Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710
Away Radio: ESPN NY 98.7

Chris Fedor
@ChrisFedor
As #Cavs Jarrett Allen writhed in pain on the court in Miami less than two weeks ago, he & the organization feared the worst & held their breaths. Allen’s eye isn’t 100 percent yet. There’s still blurriness. But it’s good enough to make his usual impact
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/03/j…3:33 AM

