Kyrie Irving explains why he changed his mind about re-signing with Boston

Prior to the 2018-19 season, Irving, who was in the last year of his contract, publicly committed to the Celtics at a season-ticket holder event. But Irving says his personal life began to interfere with his organizational promises. “I mean, for me, I lost my grandfather my second year in Boston, so it was my first time really losing someone close like that to me, other than my mom and my grandmother when I was young,” Irving says. “So me being in Boston, not being home, not having that emotional support, I really felt alone, even though I wasn’t alone. So I didn’t really connect with everybody as much as I should, and I didn’t open up as much as I should. “The week before my grandfather passed, I was committed to the Boston Celtics, and I wanted to stay here. And then my grandfather passed a week later, and then my whole world shifts after that point, and I don’t think anyone understood it. Not the Celtic fan base, not the NBA fans, not anybody from afar.”
Source: Logan Murdock @ The Ringer
Source: Logan Murdock @ The Ringer
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jaylen Brown had more words about Brooklyn’s handling of Kyrie Irving’s suspension in a recent interview.
The Celtics star called Irving’s suspension, “inappropriate, unjust, and a violation of our CBA.” Full story: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-jayl… – 12:31 AM
Jaylen Brown had more words about Brooklyn’s handling of Kyrie Irving’s suspension in a recent interview.
The Celtics star called Irving’s suspension, “inappropriate, unjust, and a violation of our CBA.” Full story: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-jayl… – 12:31 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Draymond Green’s thoughts on Kyrie snubbing Dillon Brooks during last night’s jersey swap 🤣🤣🤣
Via @TheVolumeSports/@Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/nFZyvNnLEk – 10:55 PM
Draymond Green’s thoughts on Kyrie snubbing Dillon Brooks during last night’s jersey swap 🤣🤣🤣
Via @TheVolumeSports/@Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/nFZyvNnLEk – 10:55 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
NBPA VP Jaylen Brown: Nets violated collective bargaining agreement with Kyrie Irving suspension trib.al/BmIhMcm – 8:27 PM
NBPA VP Jaylen Brown: Nets violated collective bargaining agreement with Kyrie Irving suspension trib.al/BmIhMcm – 8:27 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Did Jaren Jackson Jr. finesse a scouting report out of Kyrie Irving to use against him later? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/SbjVuCfnsm – 6:22 PM
Did Jaren Jackson Jr. finesse a scouting report out of Kyrie Irving to use against him later? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/SbjVuCfnsm – 6:22 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving injuries loom over Mavericks’ most important game this season dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:08 PM
Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving injuries loom over Mavericks’ most important game this season dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:08 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Mavericks listing both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving as questionable against the Warriors tomorrow night. – 3:41 PM
Mavericks listing both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving as questionable against the Warriors tomorrow night. – 3:41 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Dallas Mavericks say Luka Doncic (left thigh strain), Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) are all questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors are sixth in the West. The Mavs are seventh. – 3:03 PM
The Dallas Mavericks say Luka Doncic (left thigh strain), Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) are all questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors are sixth in the West. The Mavs are seventh. – 3:03 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The Mavs say Luka Doncic (left thigh strain), Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) are all questionable for tomorrow night’s game against the Warriors.
Better news than it could’ve been after Kyrie left Memphis in a walking boot. – 3:01 PM
The Mavs say Luka Doncic (left thigh strain), Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) are all questionable for tomorrow night’s game against the Warriors.
Better news than it could’ve been after Kyrie left Memphis in a walking boot. – 3:01 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Mavs say Luka Dončić (left thigh strain), Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) are all questionable for tomorrow night’s game against the Warriors. – 3:01 PM
Mavs say Luka Dončić (left thigh strain), Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) are all questionable for tomorrow night’s game against the Warriors. – 3:01 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say both Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) and
Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) are listed as questionable for Wednesday’s home game against Golden State.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:00 PM
The Mavericks say both Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) and
Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) are listed as questionable for Wednesday’s home game against Golden State.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:00 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
From one All-Star guard used to controversy, to another. Kyrie Irving says Ja Morant a victim of ‘overload of judgement,’ @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4330750/2023/0… – 2:27 PM
From one All-Star guard used to controversy, to another. Kyrie Irving says Ja Morant a victim of ‘overload of judgement,’ @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4330750/2023/0… – 2:27 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Opposing superstars embrace Kyrie after every game. His jersey is the most in demand from his NBA peers.
Kyrie: “There was an overload of judgment on Ja.” pic.twitter.com/uhb3qWFLm4 – 12:06 PM
Opposing superstars embrace Kyrie after every game. His jersey is the most in demand from his NBA peers.
Kyrie: “There was an overload of judgment on Ja.” pic.twitter.com/uhb3qWFLm4 – 12:06 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Kyrie Irving explained that it was nothing personal behind not taking Dillon Brooks’ jersey during their postgame jersey swap. pic.twitter.com/EQUQ0Df7AG – 10:36 AM
Kyrie Irving explained that it was nothing personal behind not taking Dillon Brooks’ jersey during their postgame jersey swap. pic.twitter.com/EQUQ0Df7AG – 10:36 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
What’s crazy is Duke had 8 NBA players on that team. Took Kyrie 303 minutes to be the No. 1 pick. – 10:24 AM
What’s crazy is Duke had 8 NBA players on that team. Took Kyrie 303 minutes to be the No. 1 pick. – 10:24 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
He’s a ‘fan’ of Kyrie Irving and the ‘best wing defender in the league.’ Dillon Brooks is also in trouble because his emotions get the best of him. He knows he has to ‘tone it down’ in NBA playoffs, but can he? @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4330876/2023/0… – 9:21 AM
He’s a ‘fan’ of Kyrie Irving and the ‘best wing defender in the league.’ Dillon Brooks is also in trouble because his emotions get the best of him. He knows he has to ‘tone it down’ in NBA playoffs, but can he? @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4330876/2023/0… – 9:21 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Kyrie Irving says there was ‘an overload of judgment’ on Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, and is worried about its effect on Ja, the person. Kyrie said he’s speaking from experience, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4330750/2023/0… – 9:03 AM
Kyrie Irving says there was ‘an overload of judgment’ on Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, and is worried about its effect on Ja, the person. Kyrie said he’s speaking from experience, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4330750/2023/0… – 9:03 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Podcast | Myself and @chasewhitney_ sat down with Hornets assistant coach Marlon Garnett to talk:
– LaMelo Ball & Kai Jones’ development
– Charlotte’s resurgent defence
– Areas for the team’s improvement
+ Much More!
si.com/nba/hornets/ne… – 7:39 AM
Podcast | Myself and @chasewhitney_ sat down with Hornets assistant coach Marlon Garnett to talk:
– LaMelo Ball & Kai Jones’ development
– Charlotte’s resurgent defence
– Areas for the team’s improvement
+ Much More!
si.com/nba/hornets/ne… – 7:39 AM
More on this storyline
But the Celtics’ veteran core—which, in addition to Irving and Hayward, included the likes of Al Horford and Marcus Morris Sr.—didn’t have time to wait. When Brown, Tatum, or Terry Rozier would make mistakes, Irving would lash out, and Brown, the most outspoken of the young players, would push back. “Me and Kyrie didn’t really see eye to eye when we was here,” Brown tells me. “Really at all.” -via Logan Murdock @ The Ringer / March 22, 2023
Brown didn’t hear much from Irving until the pandemic shut down the NBA in March 2020. “He reached out to me, kind of let me know what his experience was when he was in Boston, what he was feeling,” Brown says. “And I understood what he was going through personally. So, life is a journey. We all got ups and downs. And most of all, we don’t always handle everything in the perfect media-appropriate demeanor. Kyrie, one thing about him, he going to be who he is. I appreciate that.” -via The Ringer / March 22, 2023
Brown tells me that he still believes that Irving’s punishment was unjust, not because he agrees with the content of the film, but because the suspension violated the collective bargaining agreement. “That’s my job as vice president of the union,” Brown says. “The union is supposed to be an entity to protect the players, especially their rights and their freedom of speech. I feel like what the Brooklyn Nets did—I still feel the same way—it was inappropriate. I think it was like a public ransom note almost, in a sense, where he had a list of demands he had to do to return to the game. It was a violation of our CBA. It’s a violation of our agreement and kind of got looked over like it was nothing.” -via The Ringer / March 22, 2023