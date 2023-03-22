Kyrie Irving on Jaylen Brown: 'He was one of the main ones that really stood beside me'

Privately, Brown reassured Irving that the controversy would pass. “He was one of the main ones that really stood beside me,” Irving says. “And was 10 toes with me and just telling me like, ‘You know, it’s going to be all right. There’s peace of mind at the end of this road, but I want to let you know that you’re not alone in this.’”
Source: Logan Murdock @ The Ringer
Jaylen Brown uncertain about his future with the Boston Celtics
Jaylen Brown was asked how he feels about the city of Boston and the organization after his recent comments in a couple of stories. Among other things, he said the Celtics “gotta have everybody on board” if they want to do what they say they want to do. Said he’s focused on that. pic.twitter.com/09Lrn7JbTF – 1:57 AM
Jaylen Brown said he spoke with Cal AD Jim Knowlton about the school’s coaching opening and offered his thoughts, including an endorsement for Kennasaw State coach Amir Abdur-Rahim,who has drawn interest. Brown said he’s happy to be included in the process. #Celtics #CalBears – 1:29 AM
Jaylen Brown had more words about Brooklyn’s handling of Kyrie Irving’s suspension in a recent interview.
The Celtics star called Irving’s suspension, “inappropriate, unjust, and a violation of our CBA.” Full story: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-jayl… – 12:31 AM
4. No answer for the stars in Green. Jayson Tatum smoked the Kings for 34 points and it could have been more if he could hit his free throws. Jaylen Brown added 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting. They certainly got some calls from the refs, but they also hit tough shots. – 12:16 AM
Unsuccessful challenge for Mike Brown. It’s an and-1 for Jaylen Brown. – 11:21 PM
Draymond Green’s thoughts on Kyrie snubbing Dillon Brooks during last night’s jersey swap 🤣🤣🤣
Via @TheVolumeSports/@Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/nFZyvNnLEk – 10:55 PM
12-2 Celtics run with Jaylen Brown making good things happen offensively. – 10:44 PM
Very compelling, inquisitive profile of Jaylen Brown by @loganmurdock. Brown is juggling a lot, and the piece lays out well the inherent (and sometimes self-inflicted) difficulties of being an athlete-activist, even with the best intentions. AK
theringer.com/nba/2023/3/21/… – 9:56 PM
NBPA VP Jaylen Brown: Nets violated collective bargaining agreement with Kyrie Irving suspension trib.al/BmIhMcm – 8:27 PM
Jaylen Brown is averaging a career-high 26.7 ppg, career-high 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting career-best .475 this season.
@DKSportsbook has JB at -140 odds to combine for over 35.5 PTS + RED + AST tonight against the #Kings on the second night of a back-to-back. – 8:14 PM
Did Jaren Jackson Jr. finesse a scouting report out of Kyrie Irving to use against him later? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/SbjVuCfnsm – 6:22 PM
Jaylen Brown is a no-win situation when he’s asked about long-term plans. If he says he’s staying & talks break down, he’s the villain. He tried to be non-committal, and people freak out anyway.
And then people will say, well he should have answered a certain way… – 5:22 PM
Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving injuries loom over Mavericks’ most important game this season dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:08 PM
Amir Abdur-Rahim is the brother of ex-Cal and NBA star Shareef Abdul-Rahim and also went to same Ga. high school as ex-Cal star Jaylen Brown, now with Celtics. The Pac-12 does not have any Black head men’s basketball coaches and Cal is interested in changing that, sources said. – 5:02 PM
Jaylen Brown has been in trade rumors almost his entire Celtics career, always talked about as the piece Boston can use to get better
JB’s comments feel completely understandable, even if the timing of the interview is a little frustrating pic.twitter.com/UNgm5duXpm – 4:07 PM
Mavericks listing both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving as questionable against the Warriors tomorrow night. – 3:41 PM
LIVE Garden Report: Jaylen Brown on Future in Boston – Presented by @FanDuel [FanDuel.com/BOSTON] twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 3:25 PM
The Dallas Mavericks say Luka Doncic (left thigh strain), Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) are all questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors are sixth in the West. The Mavs are seventh. – 3:03 PM
The Mavs say Luka Doncic (left thigh strain), Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) are all questionable for tomorrow night’s game against the Warriors.
Better news than it could’ve been after Kyrie left Memphis in a walking boot. – 3:01 PM
Mavs say Luka Dončić (left thigh strain), Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) are all questionable for tomorrow night’s game against the Warriors. – 3:01 PM
The Mavericks say both Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) and
Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) are listed as questionable for Wednesday’s home game against Golden State.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:00 PM
Can see why many might mistake this, but Jaylen Brown isn’t on a media tour touting his discontent. He gave the Ringer interview in January (the NYT one happened in HOU last week), and all his responses stem from questions. Think it’s worth opening the hood on how this works… – 2:38 PM
From one All-Star guard used to controversy, to another. Kyrie Irving says Ja Morant a victim of ‘overload of judgement,’ @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4330750/2023/0… – 2:27 PM
Jaylen Brown on future with Celtics: ‘We’ll see how they feel about me over time and I feel about them’
cbssports.com/nba/news/jayle… – 1:55 PM
Jaylen Brown was noncommittal when asked about his future with Boston. pic.twitter.com/7jqIP6Oeth – 12:54 PM
“I feel like I still have so many more limits to tap individually. To be better, to be a better leader, to be a better player …” —Jaylen Brown
@loganmmurdock on Brown striving to strike a balance between playing the game and being known beyond it: theringer.com/nba/2023/3/21/… – 12:41 PM
Jaylen Brown opened up about the Kevin Durant trade rumors to @loganmmurdock including the details of a 3-way call he placed to Brad Stevens and Jayson Tatum masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 12:11 PM
Opposing superstars embrace Kyrie after every game. His jersey is the most in demand from his NBA peers.
Kyrie: “There was an overload of judgment on Ja.” pic.twitter.com/uhb3qWFLm4 – 12:06 PM
New: Jaylen Brown with some eye-opening comments to @Logan Murdock about his potential long-term future with Celtics after years of trade rumors masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 11:11 AM
This was an excellent, nuanced feature by @loganmmurdock on Jaylen Brown.
theringer.com/nba/2023/3/21/… – 11:03 AM
Kyrie Irving explained that it was nothing personal behind not taking Dillon Brooks’ jersey during their postgame jersey swap. pic.twitter.com/EQUQ0Df7AG – 10:36 AM
What’s crazy is Duke had 8 NBA players on that team. Took Kyrie 303 minutes to be the No. 1 pick. – 10:24 AM
He’s a ‘fan’ of Kyrie Irving and the ‘best wing defender in the league.’ Dillon Brooks is also in trouble because his emotions get the best of him. He knows he has to ‘tone it down’ in NBA playoffs, but can he? @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4330876/2023/0… – 9:21 AM
Kyrie Irving says there was ‘an overload of judgment’ on Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, and is worried about its effect on Ja, the person. Kyrie said he’s speaking from experience, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4330750/2023/0… – 9:03 AM
Podcast | Myself and @chasewhitney_ sat down with Hornets assistant coach Marlon Garnett to talk:
– LaMelo Ball & Kai Jones’ development
– Charlotte’s resurgent defence
– Areas for the team’s improvement
+ Much More!
si.com/nba/hornets/ne… – 7:39 AM
Prior to the 2018-19 season, Irving, who was in the last year of his contract, publicly committed to the Celtics at a season-ticket holder event. But Irving says his personal life began to interfere with his organizational promises. “I mean, for me, I lost my grandfather my second year in Boston, so it was my first time really losing someone close like that to me, other than my mom and my grandmother when I was young,” Irving says. “So me being in Boston, not being home, not having that emotional support, I really felt alone, even though I wasn’t alone. So I didn’t really connect with everybody as much as I should, and I didn’t open up as much as I should. “The week before my grandfather passed, I was committed to the Boston Celtics, and I wanted to stay here. And then my grandfather passed a week later, and then my whole world shifts after that point, and I don’t think anyone understood it. Not the Celtic fan base, not the NBA fans, not anybody from afar.” -via The Ringer / March 22, 2023
But the Celtics’ veteran core—which, in addition to Irving and Hayward, included the likes of Al Horford and Marcus Morris Sr.—didn’t have time to wait. When Brown, Tatum, or Terry Rozier would make mistakes, Irving would lash out, and Brown, the most outspoken of the young players, would push back. “Me and Kyrie didn’t really see eye to eye when we was here,” Brown tells me. “Really at all.” -via The Ringer / March 22, 2023
Brown didn’t hear much from Irving until the pandemic shut down the NBA in March 2020. “He reached out to me, kind of let me know what his experience was when he was in Boston, what he was feeling,” Brown says. “And I understood what he was going through personally. So, life is a journey. We all got ups and downs. And most of all, we don’t always handle everything in the perfect media-appropriate demeanor. Kyrie, one thing about him, he going to be who he is. I appreciate that.” -via The Ringer / March 22, 2023
When asked whether he wants to stay in Boston long term, Brown is noncommittal. “I don’t know. As long as I’m needed. It’s not up to me,” he says. “We’ll see how they feel about me over time and I feel about them over time. Hopefully, whatever it is, it makes sense. But I will stay where I’m wanted. I will stay where I’m needed and treated correct.” -via The Ringer / March 22, 2023
When asked how long he wants to play with Tatum, Brown keeps his focus on the immediate future. “I just enjoy the time that you have now,” he says. “If it’s your whole career, it’s your whole career. If it’s not, it’s not. Some of the greatest players of all time haven’t finished with their organization. Michael Jordan retired a Wizard. As much as we like it here and enjoy being here, you see where life takes you. You see how the process goes. All you do is really focus on what’s in front of you right now, to be honest. But I don’t really know or want to answer that question because that type of stuff makes Celtics fans speculate and go crazy. Especially right now, I’ll just say we’ll get there when we get there.” -via The Ringer / March 22, 2023
But the collaboration between Brown and Tatum nearly ended last July, when Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets. The Celtics were among the teams to express interest, reportedly offering a package that included Brown, Derrick White, and future draft picks. “[KD] and JT are friends. They was working out together and whatnot,” Brown says. “So, I wasn’t sure what the energy was. I wasn’t sure what the direction of the organization was.” -via The Ringer / March 22, 2023