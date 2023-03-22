Luka Doncic returns after missing five games

Dallas Mavericks PR: Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) will be available for tonight’s game against the Warriors. Tim Hardaway Jr. (non-Covid illness) and Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) will be out.
Source: Twitter @MavsPR
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Green, Kleber, Powell, Bullock, Doncic
GS starters: DiVincenzo, Green, Looney, Thompson, Curry
6:45 tip @971TheFreak – 7:08 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– Biggest slate of the year
– Ja, KAT, Luka, Markkanen all return
– What to expect from each
– Breaking lineup news from across league
– Lakers season on line
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=aUwxkF… pic.twitter.com/IA2qJtl2lD – 6:34 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Carlisle on Luka: “If he’s not the best player in the world. He’s right on the cusp of it. He can do anything on a basketball floor. Anything.” – 6:21 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green (right wrist soreness) and Kevon Looney (lower back soreness) will warm up with the intention of playing against Dallas, Steve Kerr says. Both were probable entering the night.
Luka Donic is available for the Mavericks. Kyrie Irving and Tim Hardaway Jr. are out. – 6:08 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
The venerable @apschuyler with a somewhat sobering stat: Irving and Doncic have played 9 games together; the other 9 games since the trade, one or both of them have been out. – 5:59 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Kyrie Irving joins Tim Hardaway Jr. as a no-go tonight against GS. Luka good to go. No restrictions on minutes. – 5:56 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Luka Doncic and Markieff Morris will play tonight for the Mavs
Kyrie Irving and Tim Hardaway Jr. are out vs. the Warriors – 5:52 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd said he’ll try to hold Doncic under 40 minutes. I thought he was half-joking, but later on he said “if he gets to 40 minutes, I’m sure there will be a discussion because he won’t want to come out.” – 5:50 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
No Kyrie or Tim Hardaway Jr tonight, Luka is good to go. More on BSSW tonight at 6p with Mavs Live and then Mavs vs Warriors at 630 – 5:50 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will return tonight against the Golden State Warriors. – 5:47 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) is confirmed to make his return after a five-game absence in tonight’s home game against the Warriors, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd says.
Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) is out.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:47 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Luka Doncic (left thigh strain) is probable for tonight’s game vs. the Warriors.
His last three regular-season games vs. GSW:
▫️ 41 PTS / 12 REB / 12 AST
▫️ 41 PTS / 10 REB / 9 AST
▫️ 34 PTS / 11 REB / 2 AST pic.twitter.com/0Bj1MJLnXK – 5:31 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest 3P% this season (minimum 2 3PA per game):
46.1 — Yuta Watanabe
46.0 — Luka Kennard
45.9 — Al Horford pic.twitter.com/AP03H7A9Jb – 2:56 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
The Mavs have upgraded Luka Dončić to probable for tonight’s game vs the Warriors (630 CDT, BSSW). Luka has missed the last 5 (left thigh strain). Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness), Tim Hardaway Jr. (non-Covid illness) & Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) are questionable. – 2:26 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
For Warriors tonight: Draymond Green (R wrist) and Kevon Looney (low back) both listed as probable
For Mavericks: Kyrie Irving (R foot soreness) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (non-Covid illness) are listed as questionable but Luka Dončić (L quad strain) is upgraded to probable – 12:51 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) has been upgraded to probable for tonight’s game against the Warriors, per Mavs. – 12:41 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Dallas has upgraded Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) to probable for tonight’s home game against Golden State after he missed the past five games.
Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (non-COVID illness) remain questionable.
More NBA: marcstein.substack.com – 12:41 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Questionable tags are filling the slate today (Luka, Kyrie, Haliburton, Duarte, Scottie, Ant, KAT, Nowell, Lowry, Caleb, Caruso, Harden, Tucker, Little, Lauri, the Spurs, likely Dejounte, probably more coming).
Until we get the news, here’s NBA Matchups: establishtherun.com/nba-matchups-m… – 11:25 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Asked Mark Daigneault if he’s ever seen a stop like the one Dort had tonight, when Kawhi didn’t even get a shot off:
“Yeah, I saw it in Denver against Jamal Murray. I saw it in Dallas against Doncic, I saw it in the playoffs against Harden for like seven straight games … – 1:24 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has his 40th 30+ point game of the season.
SGA is tied with Luka Doncic for #2 in 30+ point games behind Joel Embiid with 42. – 12:46 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Trae tonight:
30 PTS
12 AST
+28
Only Luka has more 30p/10a games this season. pic.twitter.com/1LvoBsd0js – 9:53 PM
More on this storyline
Dallas Mavericks PR: Luka Doncic (left thigh strain) has been upgraded to probable for tonight’s game against the Warriors. Tim Hardaway Jr. (non-Covid illness), Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) all remain questionable. -via Twitter @MavsPR / March 22, 2023
Dallas Mavericks PR: Luka Dončić (left thigh strain), Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) are all questionable for tomorrow night’s game against the Warriors. -via Twitter @MavsPR / March 21, 2023
When asked if he believes Joel Embiid is worthy of the MVP, Erving said that he is but noted that the competition remains stiff with superstars like Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic. “I think he’s definitely worthy. I think he’s been worthy in the past,” Evring said. “Jokic is formidable. Tremendous numbers and his team was leading the conference for most of the season. So he’s formidable, Giannis is formidable and Luka is formidable. One of those four and it might be Joel’s turn, which would be poetically justifiable.” -via Clutch Points / March 21, 2023
