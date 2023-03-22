Luka Doncic upgraded to probable for tonight against Warriors

Dallas Mavericks PR: Luka Doncic (left thigh strain) has been upgraded to probable for tonight’s game against the Warriors. Tim Hardaway Jr. (non-Covid illness), Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) all remain questionable.
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest 3P% this season (minimum 2 3PA per game):
46.1 — Yuta Watanabe
46.0 — Luka Kennard
45.9 — Al Horford pic.twitter.com/AP03H7A9Jb – 2:56 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
The Mavs have upgraded Luka Dončić to probable for tonight’s game vs the Warriors (630 CDT, BSSW). Luka has missed the last 5 (left thigh strain). Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness), Tim Hardaway Jr. (non-Covid illness) & Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) are questionable. – 2:26 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
For Warriors tonight: Draymond Green (R wrist) and Kevon Looney (low back) both listed as probable
For Mavericks: Kyrie Irving (R foot soreness) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (non-Covid illness) are listed as questionable but Luka Dončić (L quad strain) is upgraded to probable – 12:51 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) has been upgraded to probable for tonight’s game against the Warriors, per Mavs. – 12:41 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Dallas has upgraded Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) to probable for tonight’s home game against Golden State after he missed the past five games.
Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (non-COVID illness) remain questionable.
More NBA: marcstein.substack.com
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Questionable tags are filling the slate today (Luka, Kyrie, Haliburton, Duarte, Scottie, Ant, KAT, Nowell, Lowry, Caleb, Caruso, Harden, Tucker, Little, Lauri, the Spurs, likely Dejounte, probably more coming).
Until we get the news, here's NBA Matchups: establishtherun.com/nba-matchups-m…
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Asked Mark Daigneault if he’s ever seen a stop like the one Dort had tonight, when Kawhi didn’t even get a shot off:
“Yeah, I saw it in Denver against Jamal Murray. I saw it in Dallas against Doncic, I saw it in the playoffs against Harden for like seven straight games … – 1:24 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has his 40th 30+ point game of the season.
SGA is tied with Luka Doncic for #2 in 30+ point games behind Joel Embiid with 42. – 12:46 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Trae tonight:
30 PTS
12 AST
+28
Only Luka has more 30p/10a games this season. pic.twitter.com/1LvoBsd0js – 9:53 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards both listed as questionable to play tomorrow against Atlanta.
Only player that has been ruled out for the game is Luka Garza, and that’s only because Garza is playing in the Iowa Wolves G-League game tomorrow.
Finally some health… – 5:18 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving injuries loom over Mavericks’ most important game this season dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:08 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings-Celtics gameday live: Keegan Murray nearing Donovan Mitchell’s NBA rookie record for 3-point goals after passing Stephen Curry, Landry Shamet, Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards in Monday’s game against the Utah Jazz.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:25 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Mavericks listing both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving as questionable against the Warriors tomorrow night. – 3:41 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Dallas Mavericks say Luka Doncic (left thigh strain), Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) are all questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors are sixth in the West. The Mavs are seventh. – 3:03 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The Mavs say Luka Doncic (left thigh strain), Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) are all questionable for tomorrow night’s game against the Warriors.
Better news than it could’ve been after Kyrie left Memphis in a walking boot. – 3:01 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Mavs say Luka Dončić (left thigh strain), Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) are all questionable for tomorrow night’s game against the Warriors. – 3:01 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say both Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) and
Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) are listed as questionable for Wednesday’s home game against Golden State.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com
Dallas Mavericks PR: Luka Dončić (left thigh strain), Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) are all questionable for tomorrow night’s game against the Warriors. -via Twitter @MavsPR / March 21, 2023
When asked if he believes Joel Embiid is worthy of the MVP, Erving said that he is but noted that the competition remains stiff with superstars like Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic. “I think he’s definitely worthy. I think he’s been worthy in the past,” Evring said. “Jokic is formidable. Tremendous numbers and his team was leading the conference for most of the season. So he’s formidable, Giannis is formidable and Luka is formidable. One of those four and it might be Joel’s turn, which would be poetically justifiable.” -via Clutch Points / March 21, 2023
