Mike Brown on Domantas Sabonis: He's as close to Draymond Green as a big man

Sabonis leads the NBA in rebounding and is dishing a career-high 7 assists per game. Every teammate — even Fox — knows to run the wings when Sabonis grabs a defensive board. “He is as close to Draymond Green as any big man I’ve seen in terms of someone who can get it off the glass, bring it up, and make the right play,” says Brown, who coached Green as an assistant in Golden State for six seasons.
Source: Zach Lowe @ ESPN
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
No Wiggins, no GP2 and now Draymond with 3 fouls with 8:27 to go in the first half – 8:28 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Three fouls on Draymond Green with 8:27 left in the half. He takes a seat at the end of the bench. – 8:27 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Probably nothing but David Roddy is wearing a wrap on the thumb where Draymond swung hard and fouled him the other night – 8:18 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Rarely see coaches chit-chat this long during a game. Kidd probably was commiserating with Kerr after Draymond Green inexplicably fouled Dwight Powell 22 feet from the basket and the shot clock at 1. pic.twitter.com/zBhmnURseD – 8:02 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
With shot clock nearing zeroes, Draymond with the hard closeout on . . . Dwight Powell at the arc?
Whistle – 8:01 PM
With shot clock nearing zeroes, Draymond with the hard closeout on . . . Dwight Powell at the arc?
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
That’s now 2 fouls on Draymond, one very questionable offensive foul and him getting tricked into jumping right there – 8:00 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Very interesting to see all the different ways Boston defended Sabonis last night. Playoff opponents should take note. – 6:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Season leaders:
PTS — Tatum
REB — Sabonis
AST — Trae
STL — Anunoby, Melton, Edwards
BLK — Brook
FG — Tatum
3P — Hield
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green (right wrist soreness) and Kevon Looney (lower back soreness) will warm up with the intention of playing against Dallas, Steve Kerr says. Both were probable entering the night.
Luka Donic is available for the Mavericks. Kyrie Irving and Tim Hardaway Jr. are out. – 6:08 PM
Draymond Green (right wrist soreness) and Kevon Looney (lower back soreness) will warm up with the intention of playing against Dallas, Steve Kerr says. Both were probable entering the night.
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr expects Kevon Looney and Draymond Green to be good to go tonight. – 6:06 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“Barring any last-minute changes, we should be good to go.”
Steve Kerr expects Draymond Green and Kevon Looney to play tonight in Dallas – 6:01 PM
“Barring any last-minute changes, we should be good to go.”
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
2:30PT WARRIORS INJURY REPORT FOR TONIGHT’S GAME:
Draymond Green – Probable, right wrist soreness
Kevon Looney – Probable, low back soreness
Andre Iguodala – OUT
GPII – OUT
Ryan Rollins – OUT
Andrew Wiggins – OUT
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green on the Andrew Wiggins “rumors”:
pic.twitter.com/2Uj93OfUU1 – 2:51 PM
Draymond Green on the Andrew Wiggins “rumors”:
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green expresses disgust for people speculating on Andrew Wiggins’ situation. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/22/dra… – 1:50 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Included in this MVP piece…
* A refresh on Jokic-Embiid-Giannis numbers (notables section)
* Highlight what others are saying (Malone, Donovan, Draymond, Carlisle, B. Lopez, Middleton perspective)
* Set the stage for the home stretch (head-2-head!)
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
For Warriors tonight: Draymond Green (R wrist) and Kevon Looney (low back) both listed as probable
For Warriors tonight: Draymond Green (R wrist) and Kevon Looney (low back) both listed as probable
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m curious where people draw the line on minutes for awards.
I’m curious where people draw the line on minutes for awards.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Domantas Sabonis recorded his 30th career triple-double last night:
✅ 16 PTS
✅ 13 REB
✅ 12 AST
Sabonis is the 18th player in NBA history to reach that mark. He’s just the third center to do so, joining Wilt Chamberlain and Nikola Jokic.
StatMuse @statmuse
Centers to record 500+ assists in a season:
— Wilt
— Jokic
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Sabonis records 12th triple-double, Porzingis’ 30 points not enough vs Wagner bros and Banchero #NBA eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 6:06 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Sabonis joins Nikola Jokic as the only other center with ten or more triple-doubles in Sacramento’s loss to Boston #NBA eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 6:00 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
👑NEW LOCKED ON KINGS POD👑
🏀Celtics show championship gear the Kings don’t have yet.
🏀Very happy with how Davion Mitchell is playing.
🏀What does Domantas Sabonis have to fdo to get a foul call?
💻youtu.be/GWYzw2qrKqE
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings coach Mike Brown says the Celtics kicked their behinds on Tuesday night, talks about the turnovers haunting his team, fatigue factor, the experience against a talented Boston team & the impact of Davion Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/MMzZmrAUJP – 1:46 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings coach Mike Brown says the Celtics kicked their behinds on Tuesday night, talks about the turnovers haunting his team, fatigue factor and the experience against a talented Boston team. – 1:42 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis on tonight’s loss to the Celtics, the 5 games in 7 nights, dropping the back-to-back and dealing with Boston’s smaller guys defending him. pic.twitter.com/PVWGfnHqZS – 12:47 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings coach Mike Brown says Kevin Huerter has benefited from recent games off, coupled with Wednesday off and Thursday’s practice, he could potentially be ready for the two games on Friday and Saturday. – 12:42 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Mike Brown says that the Kings will assess Kevin Huerter at practice on Thursday. Nothing for sure as far as him returning Friday against the Suns. – 12:42 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings are not using tired legs or fatigue over the 5 games in 7 nights as an excuse for tonight’s loss. As refreshing as that might be, it certainly played a part. De’Aaron Fox and Mike Brown both felt that they were beat in every aspect of the game. – 12:39 AM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics pull away for a 132-109 run. Tatum 36, Brown 27, White 20, Smart 17, Horford 11, RWilliams 6pts, 7 rebs; Fox 18, Sabonis 16, Murray 15, Mitchell 13, Davis 12. – 12:19 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings up-ended at home 132-109, as the 5 games in 7 nights concludes for Sacramento. They’ll return to action on Friday. Jayson Tatum 36 to lead Boston. De’Aaron Fox 18 points, Domantas Sabonis with his 12th triple-double of the season: 16/13/12 – 12:17 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
1. Domantas Sabonis brings his lunch pail to work every game. The star center took a beating in this game, like he does most nights, but still managed to finish with 16 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists for his 12th triple-double. He would trade those numbers for a win any day. – 12:16 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Domantas Sabonis picked up his 12th triple-double of the season tonight vs. the Celtics 😤
Domantas Sabonis picked up his 12th triple-double of the season tonight vs. the Celtics 😤
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Mike Brown putting in his reserves with 5:04 left. Let’s see when Mazzulla counters. #Celtics #SacKings – 12:06 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Mike Brown waives the white flag. Metu, Holmes, Dozier coming in. – 12:06 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Celtics in the penalty with 7:25 to play, they lead the Kings 109-95 after Domantas Sabonis misses 2 free throws. Domas with 16 points, 12 boards and 12 assists but now 2/6 from the charity stripe. – 12:02 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Centers with 10+ triple-doubles in a season:
— Wilt Chamberlain
— Nikola Jokic
— Domantas Sabonis
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics continue to do a great job jumping into passing lanes with Sabonis up at the nail. They know he likes to hit cutters from that spot and they’ve picked off a lot of those passes. He has 6 turnovers – 11:48 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
RWilliams and Sabonis share a moment and pat on the back before the 4Q begins. #Celtics #SacKings – 11:46 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
A 40-31 3rd period for Boston leads to a 100-85 Celtics advantage in Sacramento heading to the 4th. Jayson Tatum with the game-high 29 points for Boston. Kings led by De’Aaron Fox & Domantas Sabonis 16 points each. – 11:44 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail 100-85 after 3Q. The Celtics outscored them 40-31 in the third to pull away. Sabonis has a triple-double. Fox is up to 16 points. Need a big fourth from both. – 11:44 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead #SacKings 100-85 after a 40pt 3Q. Tatum 29, Brown 21, White 15, Smart 14, Horford 11; Fox 16, Sabonis 16, Mitchell 13, Barnes11, Murray 10. – 11:44 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Not sure why Fox has only played 19 minutes. Murray and Sabonis have played 30. #Celtics #SacKings. – 11:39 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis with his 12th triple-double of the season tonight vs. Boston with 16 points, 10 boards & 11 assists – 11:37 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Celtics enjoying their finest quarter of the game here in the 3rd, lead the Kings 93-81 with 2:21 remaining in the period. Robert Williams just got T’d up. Domantas Sabonis riding the officials as well. Boston had built a 14 point lead – 11:36 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
RWilliams with a tech after complaining about being pushed by Sabonis. #Celtics #SacKings – 11:35 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Domantas Sabonis triple-double. That’s his 12th of the season. 16 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds. – 11:34 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Man. Sabonis is making these finishes through Rob look easy. – 11:32 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Unsuccessful challenge for Mike Brown. It’s an and-1 for Jaylen Brown. – 11:21 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis 12 points, 8 rebounds & 7 assists in the first half. Here he finds Kessler Edwards, who has filled in admirably for the injured Kevin Huerter. Edwards with the two-handed throw down after Domas drew the double team. pic.twitter.com/KTE0v0otzm – 11:18 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Here’s how the first half ended. Three straight possessions, three straight whistles against the Kings.
Here’s how the first half ended. Three straight possessions, three straight whistles against the Kings.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum goes radio silent the first 10 minutes of 2Q and has now exploded for 7 pts in the final 2:16. #Celtics lead #SacKings 60-54. Tatum 22, Brown 13, Smart 8 (3 for 11 FG), RWilliams 4pts, 4 rebs; Mitchell 13, Sabonis 12, Fox 10. Edwards 8. – 11:03 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Draymond Green’s thoughts on Kyrie snubbing Dillon Brooks during last night’s jersey swap 🤣🤣🤣
Draymond Green’s thoughts on Kyrie snubbing Dillon Brooks during last night’s jersey swap 🤣🤣🤣
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum bolts Kessler Edwards to double Sabonis, who then finds Edwards for the easy dunk with the shot clock running out. Tatum underestimating Sabonis’ passing abilities. #Celtics #SacKings – 10:54 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
they they have to double Sabonis guarded by Rob, and he sets up an easy dunk. – 10:54 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kessler Edwards hammer. Sabonis assist. Sabonis has 10 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists. – 10:53 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Second foul Sabonis has drawn on Rob Williams. This is the type of physical matchup Rob often struggles with. – 10:52 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Jayson Tatum scores 15 of the Celtics 30 points in the opening quarter in Sacramento. Kings lead 32-30 headed to the 2nd quarter, shooting 57% to Boston’s 46%. Domantas Sabonis with 9 points for SAC. – 10:36 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jayson Tatum scored 15 pts, and #Celtics eventually play better defense, trail #SacKings 32-30 after 1Q. White 6, Brown 4; Sabonis 9, Edwards 6. – 10:35 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead 32-30 after 1Q. Domantas Sabonis is already up to 9 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists. Kessler Edwards has 6 points and Keegan Murray has 5. – 10:34 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
We are in for a fun battle tonight!
Kings lead the Celtics 32-30
Domantas Sabonis: 9 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists
We are in for a fun battle tonight!
Kings lead the Celtics 32-30
Domantas Sabonis: 9 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Sabonis already at 7 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists with 2:35 to go in the 1st. Yeesh – 10:32 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Pretty cut from Murray. Sabonis finds him for the half-hook in then lane. Murray has 5 points. – 10:20 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox & Domantas Sabonis conclude pregame workouts. Kings back on the home floor, tonight hosting the Celtics, the first of 6 remaining games in the regular season inside Golden 1 Center. pic.twitter.com/brYFbDWonl – 9:18 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Nightly questionable decisions on their way for tonight’s Prize Picks partnership. Fox and Sabonis get up for these B2Bs. Keegan is filling up the boxscore and Harrison Barnes needs to be active from the perimeter.
Nightly questionable decisions on their way for tonight’s Prize Picks partnership. Fox and Sabonis get up for these B2Bs. Keegan is filling up the boxscore and Harrison Barnes needs to be active from the perimeter.
NBA Central: Draymond Green trolls Dillon Brooks after the Kyrie Irving jersey swap incident 😅 (Via @TheVolumeSports) pic.twitter.com/BsK5DEyjrk -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / March 22, 2023
Green came to the defense of Wiggins as well and called for everyone to stop spreading the rumors. He called it “disgusting” and effectively denied the talks. “Sometimes people disgust me. You don’t know what someone is dealing with, and then you make them deal with THAT?… Stop it, it’s disgusting,” Draymond Green said on his podcast. -via Clutch Points / March 21, 2023
Clutch Points: Draymond Green was loving Michigan State’s win over Marquette in the NCAA Tournament today 😂🍿 (via @Money23Green /IG) pic.twitter.com/Rz9iz9LDFM -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / March 19, 2023
During Sabonis’ rookie year in Oklahoma City, Russell Westbrook invited Sabonis to early-morning workouts to go through the nuances of pick-and-roll, says Billy Donovan, who coached that Thunder team. They drilled how to read a defender’s feet, when Sabonis could slip screens, how Sabonis could make himself available for pocket passes. (One of Sabonis’ rookie duties was supplying Westbrook with Snapple for team flights, Sabonis and others on that team recall.) Sabonis was astonished that Fox ceded so much ball handling to him right away, including letting Sabonis rush the ball up after rebounds. “I was really surprised,” Sabonis says. “He has been with the Kings forever. This is his team. He really let me do my thing. Not many franchise point guards would let their big man bring the ball up. He ran with me. He set screens for me. That’s what shocked me most. That’s what made the transition so easy. Neither of us care who is who. We just want to win.” -via ESPN / March 22, 2023
Sabonis suffered an avulsion fracture in his right thumb and ligament damage in his hand. Fixing it required surgery that would cost between six and eight weeks. The Kings were 17-14, sixth in the West, only a couple games ahead of No. 11. Sabonis wanted to keep playing. “In my mind, sitting out was not an option,” he says. “Six to eight weeks — we can’t risk that.” He asked the team’s medical staff to wait to see if the swelling would subside. It did — enough. He joked that he didn’t use his right hand anyway. After consulting with doctors, trainers, and Sabonis’ agents, the decision was made: He’d play on. The training staff nicknamed him “Wolverine” for his apparent imperviousness to pain. -via ESPN / March 22, 2023
“He didn’t always understand — this should come from you,” Brown says. “To tape that thumb up and say ‘I’m playing,’ it sets the tone for the whole team. If he and De’Aaron are doing things like that, everyone else falls into line.” -via ESPN / March 22, 2023
