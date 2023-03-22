Nick Richards agrees to three-year extension with Hornets

Adrian Wojnarowski: Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards has agreed on a three-year, $15 million contract extension, his agent Javon Phillips and Jared Mucha of @excelbasketball tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn

Rod Boone @rodboone
Nick Richards has agreed to a three-year, $15 million extension, league sources confirm. #Hornets big man gets rewarded for his much improved season. – 7:13 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hornets hitting their 3rd wave here, they’re back ahead after holding Indiana to just 39 points in the 2nd half with 3 minutes left in the 4th.
Nick Richards already has a career high 15 rebounds (And counting) – 9:22 PM

James Plowright: No Mark Williams tonight per Steve Clifford, Nick Richards gets the start. -via Twitter @British_Buzz / March 11, 2023

