Nick Richards agrees to three-year extension with Hornets

Adrian Wojnarowski: Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards has agreed on a three-year, $15 million contract extension, his agent Javon Phillips and Jared Mucha of @excelbasketball tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards has agreed on a three-year, $15 million contract extension, his agent Javon Phillips and Jared Mucha of @excelbasketball tell ESPN. – 7:06 PM
Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards has agreed on a three-year, $15 million contract extension, his agent Javon Phillips and Jared Mucha of @excelbasketball tell ESPN. – 7:06 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Podcast | In Part 1 we deep dive into:
– DSJ’s future role ❓
– Nick Richards’ performance as a starter📈
– Is Bouknight finally turning a corner? 🤞
Listen + Subscribe link.chtbl.com/d65CDS6u
@DKSportsbook Promo “TBPN” @HoopsPodNet pic.twitter.com/XHQ807fe5p – 12:38 PM
Podcast | In Part 1 we deep dive into:
– DSJ’s future role ❓
– Nick Richards’ performance as a starter📈
– Is Bouknight finally turning a corner? 🤞
Listen + Subscribe link.chtbl.com/d65CDS6u
@DKSportsbook Promo “TBPN” @HoopsPodNet pic.twitter.com/XHQ807fe5p – 12:38 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Podcast | We deep dive on Dennis Smith Jr’s future role with the team, Nick Richards’ play as a starter and ask if James Bouknight is finally turning a corner.
Listen + Subscribe: link.chtbl.com/d65CDS6u
@DKSportsbook Promo “TBPN” @HoopsPodNet pic.twitter.com/PEGChGyX4H – 12:32 PM
Podcast | We deep dive on Dennis Smith Jr’s future role with the team, Nick Richards’ play as a starter and ask if James Bouknight is finally turning a corner.
Listen + Subscribe: link.chtbl.com/d65CDS6u
@DKSportsbook Promo “TBPN” @HoopsPodNet pic.twitter.com/PEGChGyX4H – 12:32 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hornets hitting their 3rd wave here, they’re back ahead after holding Indiana to just 39 points in the 2nd half with 3 minutes left in the 4th.
Nick Richards already has a career high 15 rebounds (And counting) – 9:22 PM
Hornets hitting their 3rd wave here, they’re back ahead after holding Indiana to just 39 points in the 2nd half with 3 minutes left in the 4th.
Nick Richards already has a career high 15 rebounds (And counting) – 9:22 PM
More on this storyline
James Plowright: No Mark Williams tonight per Steve Clifford, Nick Richards gets the start. -via Twitter @British_Buzz / March 11, 2023
Rod Boone: Nick Richards has been upgraded to questionable and could be available against Oklahoma City tonight, league sources tell @theobserver. It will depend on how he feels after pregame warmups, but Richards may return after a two-game absence with a sprained right ankle. -via Twitter @rodboone / December 29, 2022
Rod Boone: Dennis Smith Jr. is questionable for tonight’s game against Golden State in San Francisco. LaMelo (right shoulder strain) is probable. Cody Martin and Nick Richards remain out. -via Twitter @rodboone / December 27, 2022