Live stream: Nuggets 18, Wizards 14

The Denver Nuggets (48-24) play against the Washington Wizards (32-40) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 22, 2023
Denver Nuggets 18, Washington Wizards 14 (Q1 06:35)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
AG got a great steal and then punted the ball out of bounds. Had Joker down the middle of the floor in transition. – 7:18 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Coach Mike Malone alluded pregame that games like this are the hardest to win in the #NBA. (ie, No Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma for the Washington Wizards). – 7:15 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Quenton Jackson (@_flyguyq) life of @nbagleague 2-Way Athlete, dropped 30 last night, playing for the Washington Wizards now, and is still on FIRE FROM 3PT (2/2) here and made (6/6) last night. I gave him #NBA comps on WIZARDS #RADIOPARTY today. #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/uTansxgGZ3 – 7:03 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Legend of the @NBL x #NBA Xavier Cooks (@xaviercooks10) makes a DUNK after a casual conversation with @DrewGooden in warm ups.
Washington Wizards | #DCABOVEALL pic.twitter.com/imDBn99BoX – 6:52 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Brought the Big 3 theme to Washington D.C. Come take a tour with me pic.twitter.com/SuCNt84lnj – 6:46 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Serbian Heritage Night in Washington D.C. ahead of Nuggets vs Wizards pic.twitter.com/UhuW4qXMdp – 6:45 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
time to run 🏀
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/9QoksqRGq2 – 6:45 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
First 5️⃣ on the floor.
🔷 @BigGameTae
🔷 @Corey Kispert
🔷 Deni Avdija
🔷 @Kristaps Porzingis
🔷 @Daniel Gafford
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/GxkMCuZPKh – 6:38 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Pregame
• I asked Coach Wes Unseld Jr about his former player Nikola Jokić and it wasn’t basket related.
• I asked Coach Wes Unseld Jr about the development of 2-Way Washington Wizard Quenton Jackson. (last two games)
25-point triple-double & 30 off-the-bench. #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/bVmDAJQT8e – 6:33 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Pregame Coach Wes Unseld Jr on finding Johnny Davis minutes. pic.twitter.com/qdvGsct5OH – 6:32 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Coach Wes Unseld Jr on Xavier Cooks acclimation to the Washington Wizards. pic.twitter.com/gB9ZiKj1RF – 6:31 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
🧵Pregame Wizards Thread🧵
Coach Wes Unseld Jr on the Washington Wizards’ pursuit to the #NBA play-in, 10th spot for the playoffs.” #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/kZPz0Cp8G1 – 6:31 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nuggets on the East coast so we’re pregaming during business hours. Come join.
✅ The last “small” game
✅ Best non-Nuggets playoff matchups
youtube.com/live/N28H_ZW_7… – 6:30 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Going live for the Nuggets-Wizards Pregame Lounge
– Game Notes
– Low-stakes
– Non-Nuggets playoff matchups we want
– Best @DKSportsbook bets
youtube.com/watch?v=N28H_Z… – 6:29 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
“We didn’t get him for the regular season.”
Coach on KCP 🎙 pic.twitter.com/gcNEbBEeZr – 6:23 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
It’s Canada Basketball night at SBA, as Ben Mathurin & Andrew Nembhard make their Toronto debuts. Might as well be Canada Basketball week, with Jamal Murray, Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort, Alexander-Walker & now Mathurin/Nembhard/Brissett all coming through. Cory Joseph’s here Friday. – 6:04 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Is there more to tap into with Michael Porter Jr.? It’s something I hope we see in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/t1VwWoELcr – 5:43 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
If I’m predicting Denver’s rotation in the playoffs, it likely features Bruce and Vlatko or Jeff playing with Jokić, then Murray and AG playing with Bruce and CB in non-Jokić minutes. To me, that’s fine. There will be times when it’s actually good. – 5:41 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
There’s a narrative going around that the Jamal Murray bench lineups have been a disaster, but I don’t think that’s the case. They’ve been bad with another point guard.
Murray + defensive wings off the bench has been average to good. Add in Aaron Gordon and it’s +4.2 Net Rating. – 5:39 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
On the season, Nuggets lineups featuring Jamal Murray that have NOT featured another PG (Bones, Reggie, Ish):
With Nikola Jokić
2,633 possessions
+13.2 Net Rating
124.8 O Rating
111.6 D Rating
Without Nikola Jokić
470 possessions
+0.8 Net Rating
112.8 O Rating
111.9 D Rating – 5:38 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Denver Nuggets, with Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma out:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Corey Kispert
SF: Deni Avdija
PF: Kristaps Porziņģis
C: Daniel Gafford – 5:26 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Cool #NBA moment for me with Denver Nuggets PG @IshSmith; Ish said he recognized me from the Washington Wizards Zoom press conferences. Great guy. I appreciated that more than he’ll ever know. #MileHighBasketball | pic.twitter.com/wqqSXAKlG9 – 5:17 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Johnny Davis, Xavier Cooks, Jay Huff, and Deni Avdija are in intense film sessions with their Coaches. pic.twitter.com/CWmUMO3y32 – 5:08 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
No Bradley Beal or Kyle Kuzma tonight for the Wizards against the Nuggets – 5:02 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
We have Bucks-Nuggets coming on Saturday and then 76ers-Nuggets on Monday. There should be a leaguewide moratorium on MVP discussions until then. – 4:54 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Join us for Polish Heritage Night on Friday as we take on the San Antonio Spurs 🇵🇱
📰 → https://t.co/5aULUUajPy
🎟 → https://t.co/HjRwW06sH1
#DCAboveAll | @Marcin Gortat pic.twitter.com/tZ1EqzEIcM – 4:33 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Update: Wizards say no Bradley Beal or Kyle Kuzma for tonight’s game. – 4:30 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Spring has arrived ☀️
#WallpaperWednesdays pic.twitter.com/wLMHogX1fZ – 4:30 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Wizards say Bradley Beal (left knee soreness) is out for tonight’s game against Denver. – 4:15 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal will not play against Denver tonight because of left knee soreness, the Wizards announced. – 4:15 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bradley Beal (left knee soreness) is questionable tonight vs. Nuggets. Wizards are on a back-to-back and Beal played 31 minutes last night in Orlando. – 4:04 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
On my way to Capital One Arena to cover the “Wes Unseld Jr Bowl” Washington Wizards v Denver Nuggets
#DCAboveAll | #MileHighBasketball | #NBA – 4:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
tonight’s key matchup 🔑
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/ARPOjRgUgV – 3:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers are 4-2 with Kawhi Leonard in, Paul George out this season.
Those 6 games, and Kawhi’s workload:
– W vs UTA (8 points on 11 shots)
– W vs WAS (31, 26 FGA)
– L vs ATL (29, 23 FGA)
– W vs DAL (33, 12 FGA)
– L vs DEN (24, 20 FGA)
– W vs HOU (30, 24 FGA) – 3:14 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Drop those final scores ⬇️
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/8ZrkX0XYhI – 3:02 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Phoenix is at 0.532 across 11 games, though that includes two games against the Nuggets. Wouldn’t be surprised if Denver rests that 2nd game entirely.
If Phoenix goes 6-5, they get to 44-38.
Golden State would have to go 7-2 to pass them, which seems unlikely. – 3:01 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The top of the West is beginning to stabilize in terms of seeding.
1. Denver – 24 losses
2. Memphis – 27
3. Sacramento – 29
4. Phoenix – 33
Seeds 5 thru 12 all have between 35 and 37 losses. That’s obviously a complete nightmare to figure out.
I do think 1 thru 4 are settling. – 2:54 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1967, the @sixers Wilt Chamberlain had 37 points, 27 rebounds, and 11 assists in a win over the Royals.
He’s one of three players to tally at least 30p/20r/10a in a playoff game:
— Chamberlain
— Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
— Nikola Jokic
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 2:51 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
completing the back-to-back at the crib 🏠
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne
nba.com/wizards/news/p… – 2:30 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal is now questionable with left knee soreness, the Wizards say. That’s with Kyle Kuzma already out vs. the Nuggets. – 2:18 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kyle Kuzma (right ankle sprain) is OUT for tonight’s matchup in Denver and Bradley Beal is questionable with left knee soreness, per the Wizards’ injury report. – 2:16 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Praying for the staff members at Denver East High School
Praying for deans across the state
Praying for our youth 😞😞 – 1:47 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets play basketball today.
The Wizards are on a B2B after traveling from Orlando. They lost last night and will likely be motivated to fix that.
If Denver wins, they win their road trip with a 3-2 record. – 1:35 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Feel people would be less worked up about NBA MVP if Embiid won last year. And he probably should have considering Nuggets finished 6th in West.
It’s not that Jokic isn’t deserving, more about him going up 3-0 on Embiid. Some players made their opinions clear at All-Star Game – 1:33 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Included in this MVP piece…
* A refresh on Jokic-Embiid-Giannis numbers (notables section)
* Highlight what others are saying (Malone, Donovan, Draymond, Carlisle, B. Lopez, Middleton perspective)
* Set the stage for the home stretch (head-2-head!)
theathletic.com/4334796/2023/0… – 1:25 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
From Wizards Postgame Live: what NBA scouts are saying about new Wizards forward Xavier Cooks. pic.twitter.com/mVEJBTB5d0 – 1:03 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Injury report for tonight’s matchup at home vs. the Nuggets.
#DCAboveAll | @ChasenBoscolo pic.twitter.com/sUVC4wLr1T – 1:00 PM
