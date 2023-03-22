Pacers vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (32-40) play against the Toronto Raptors (35-37) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday March 22, 2023
Indiana Pacers 0, Toronto Raptors 0 (7:30 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Pacers are starting Oshae Brissett, Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard vs the Raptors tonight. Believe this is the first time that 3 Canadians have ever started an NBA game together for the same team. Fitting on Canada Basketball Night in Toronto. – 7:28 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle grew up in Ogdensburg, NY, on the south shores of the St . Lawrence River, across from Prescott, Ont, and no, he did not expect to be coaching three Canadians on @CanBball night in an NBA game in Toronto against the Raptors: pic.twitter.com/93Z4rxNxvw – 7:26 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Head Coach Rick Carlisle talks about Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard and Oshae Brissett coming back to Canada and how basketball is growing in the country.
“This country has become a real hotbed for basketball talent.” pic.twitter.com/vOgBZ5B6cW – 7:24 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
with Bennedict Mathurin, Oshae Brissett and Andrew Nembhard in the starting lineup tonight, it marks the first time in @NBA history three players from Canada will start together on the same team.🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/a1X4AIAtHr – 7:15 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Namhbard, Mathurin, Brissett all start for the Pacers
It is, after all. Canada Basketball Night here – 7:11 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
A nice touch by Rick Carlisle:
All three Pacers Canadians start tonight in Toronto: Nembhard, Mathurin and Brissett — plus Hield and Turner. – 7:11 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Malachi Flynn has played seven minutes in March, Koloko 22. Bench is going to be interesting tonight. Even Barton has played more than 17 minutes in a game just once since Dec. 22! – 7:10 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Trent, Barnes and Anunoby are all out for Raptors. Will Barton starts next to VanVleet, Siakam, Anunoby and Poeltl. Mathurin, Nembhard, Brissett, Hield and Turner starter for Pacers. – 7:10 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Will Barton gets the start in place of Barnes/Trent. Pacers are starting their 3 Canadians – Mathurin, Nembhard and Brissett, along with Hield and Turner. – 7:09 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
And it is Barton in with VanVleet, Anunoby, SIakam, Poeltl to start for Toronto – 7:09 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Let’s play guess the starting lineup for the Raptors!
I’ll go:
Poeltl
Siakam
Anunoby
Barton
VanVleet
Thad Young has played 19 minutes in March, none since March 10. – 7:06 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
No Barnes, Trent, Achiuwa or Weiskamp for the Raptors tonight; unclear who might start at the moment – I’d say Barton joins the usuals – but many will play
No Halliburton for Indy – 7:05 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Barnes, Trent and Achiuwa are all out vs Indy tonight. No Haliburton for the Pacers. – 7:04 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tyrese Haliburton and Chris Duarte are both out tonight in Toronto — the Pacers’ first visit since last March when the game was delayed for over an hour due to a speaker fire.
It was a 40-point loss.
It’s a special night for Pacers’ Canadians: Mathurin, Nembhard and Brissett. – 6:55 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game in Toronto:
Tyrese Haliburton – Out (sprained right ankle)
Chris Duarte – Out (sore left ankle)
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress fracture)
@OrthoIndy | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/1sMk53nuXR – 6:55 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Just published the latest #PacersMailbag.
Answered questions from subscribers on Andrew Nembhard, roster clarity, strategic rest, George Hill’s future and more…
fieldhousefiles.com/p/pacers-mailb… – 6:52 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
New: Many Pacers players have stated that making the play-in tournament/the playoffs is a goal, and some have shared how past postseason experience has helped them.
The Pacers have to balance those benefits with development and draft positioning. Story: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 6:37 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Pacers in the building.
#sponsored by @NerdWallet pic.twitter.com/UHX1PcgM81 – 6:25 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
“Pretty amazing…pretty breathtaking…”
“Canada has become a hotbed…”
— Rick Carlisle on the state of the game in Canada and the Canadian contingent of players on his Pacers team – 6:19 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Season leaders:
PTS — Tatum
REB — Sabonis
AST — Trae
STL — Anunoby, Melton, Edwards
BLK — Brook
FG — Tatum
3P — Hield
FT — Embiid pic.twitter.com/xN1Xg0BPpR – 6:17 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Carlisle says Tyrese Haliburton and Chris Duarte are both out. – 6:14 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
“Pretty amazing…pretty breathtaking…”
“Canada has become a hotbed…”
— Rick Carlisle on the state of tbr game in Canada and the Canadian contingent of players on his Pacers team – 6:07 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
It’s Canada Basketball night at SBA, as Ben Mathurin & Andrew Nembhard make their Toronto debuts. Might as well be Canada Basketball week, with Jamal Murray, Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort, Alexander-Walker & now Mathurin/Nembhard/Brissett all coming through. Cory Joseph’s here Friday. – 6:04 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Nick Nurse says Precious Achiunwa, Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes are all still questionable for this one. Said Achiuwa had developed a hamstring issue in recent days. Trent took a fall in the last game. – 5:47 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Indiana will be in tomorrow for @HarvardMBB transfer Chris Ledlum who averaged 18.8 ppg and 8.5 rpg
Other schools include…
Michigan State
Florida
Tennessee
Xavier
Gonzaga
Vanderbilt
Wake Forest
St. John’s
UCLA
LSU
Michigan
Villanova
Oklahoma
Maryland
Virginia
Pitt – 4:52 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
On the latest edition of The Sideline Guys #sponsored by @GainbridgeLife, @PacersJJ and @PatBoylanPacers discuss the Pacers’ balance between winning and development and look forward at Indiana’s playoff chances.
🎙️: https://t.co/XKmOsTMGTU pic.twitter.com/uNzKdmf2vH – 4:31 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
The line between confidence and arrogance isn’t actually all that fine. The arrogant and the confident may say the same things, but what they do is drastically different. Bennedict Mathurin’s success comes from the fact that he understands this: indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 4:00 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
An expensive hello from across the court: NBA fines Buddy Hield $25K for flipping someone off Monday night in Charlotte.
fieldhousefiles.com/p/nba-fines-bu… – 3:38 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
views from shootaround.🦉
@StVincentIN | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/CrrgRxVbgX – 3:22 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Just gonna crowd source this. I’ve seen a clip of the obscene gesture from Buddy Hield (flipping someone off) but I looked around the time period on the Bally’s Indiana broadcast and I can’t see it. Was it on the Charlotte broadcast? Anyone have it? – 3:14 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
It’s something he does occasionally, usually directed as “little brother” Tyrese Haliburton.
Just look at @TyHaliburton22’s Twitter background photo. – 3:12 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers guard Buddy Hield has been $25,000 for making an obscene* gesture early in the second quarter at Charlotte.
The Hornets’ TV broadcast caught him, while on the bench, flipping off someone across the court. – 3:12 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
I missed this, but Gary Trent Jr. is also questionable with right elbow stiffness. Not ideal! – 3:08 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
It’s something he does occasionally, usually directed as “little brother” Tyrese Haliburton.
Just look at @TyHaliburton22’s Twitter background photo. – 3:07 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers guard Buddy Hield has been $25,000 for making an absence gesture early in the second quarter at Charlotte.
The Hornets’ TV broadcast caught him, while on the bench, flipping off someone across the court. – 3:06 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Indiana’s Buddy Hield fined $25K for making an obscene gesture pic.twitter.com/jVs0XAY2vS – 3:04 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Benn Mathurin interviewed by Canadian media (and me) pic.twitter.com/NlN814rOo6 – 2:15 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scottie Barnes (left wrist soreness) remains questionable for tonight’s game vs Indiana, as are Precious Achiuwa (right hamstring tightness) and Gary Trent Jr (right elbow stiffness). – 2:04 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Bennedict Mathurin has learned the value of listening and taking hard coaching. At each level, especially since he left Montreal for Mexico City as a teenager, he’s improved, which explains his dazzling rookie year: indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 2:02 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors say Achiuwa – right hamstring; tightness
Barnes – left wrist; soreness
Trent Jr – right elbow; stiffness all questionable for tonight against Indiana. – 2:02 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Precious Achiuwa (right hamstring tightness) joins Scottie Barnes (left wrist soreness) as questionable for tonight’s game vs. Indiana. Haliburton and Duarte remain questionable for Pacers. – 1:56 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors have added Precious Achiuwa (hamstring tightness) and Gary Trent Jr (elbow stiffness) to the questionable list that includes Scottie Barnes (wrist) for tonight vs. Indy – 1:54 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Gary Trent Jr. (right elbow) and Precious Achiuwa (right hamstring) are both suddenly questionable. – 1:51 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Bennedict Mathurin stopped by an Adidas store in Toronto to surprise 40 kids from local youth organizations for a Q&A, signed autographs and surprised them with new shoes and swag. pic.twitter.com/n3pZ6anFKz – 1:50 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
The following are questionable for the Raptors tonight:
Achiuwa – right hamstring; tightness
Barnes – left wrist; soreness
Trent Jr – right elbow; stiffness – 1:49 PM
