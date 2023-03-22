Pacers vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Indiana Pacers play against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena
The Indiana Pacers are spending $3,933,560 per win while the Toronto Raptors are spending $4,320,494 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday March 22, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: SN
Away TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Home Radio: TSN Radio 1050
Away Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan
