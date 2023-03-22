Patrick Beverley: I play a bad game with Chicago, I don't see on Twitter, 'he's a bum, get out of here' like with Lakers fans

NBA Central: Pat Beverley praises Bulls fans “I play a bad game with Chicago, I aint gotta look on twitter and hear ‘he’s a bum, get him outta here!’ Like I was hearing that sh!t in L.A.” (Via @PatBevPod ) pic.twitter.com/8eNKh7npXi
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
The Bulls are now 8-4 since Patrick Beverley signed.
theathletic.com/4324167/2023/0… – 9:53 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Make it 8-4 with Pat Bev, 1-12 vs. Joel Embiid. #Bulls beat 76ers 109-105 in 2OT. Teams meet again Wed in Chicago.
LaVine 26 pts, DeRozan 25. Embiid had 37 & 16, but fouled out early in 2nd OT – 9:51 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Careless possession by LaVine … I guess that’s Billy’s fault …Pat Bev fouls out. – 9:45 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
I highly doubt that AK is running this thing back again next season, but whatever he does, he needs to at least kick the tires on keeping Pat Bev in the mix. – 9:10 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Give Coby White credit … he tried taking on Embiid like Pat Bev … hammer vs. nail. Hammer won! – 8:44 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
I just watched Patrick Beverley take a charge on Joel Embiid in transition. Beverley’s defensive commitment is off the charts. – 8:04 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Beverley has been hunting for charges all night, finally draws one off Embiid here in the final minute of the first half – 8:03 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Tonight on Bulls Radio Head Coach Billy Donovan on Patrick Beverley and the MVP race. 5:45 CT pre @670TheScore @Audacy app @chicagobulls radio network – 1:37 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Still think the Patrick Beverley Effect isn’t a real thing for the Bulls?
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/3/1… – 3:05 PM
More on this storyline
Beverley downplayed his impact. “Nothing has changed. I just got a Coach that believes in me and understands what I bring to the game,” he said. “I’m fortunate to play under a coach like Billy. When you have a coach like that who believes in you, you don’t want to let him down. I’m having fun out there.” -via NBC Sports / March 20, 2023
Following a 113-99 home victory over Miami on Saturday, the Bulls are 7-4 since Beverley signed as a free agent last month. With gritty wins on back-to-back nights, the Bulls (33-37) hold a 1 1/2-game lead for 10th place in the East, getting a little breathing room after Washington and Indiana lost Saturday. We should be 9-2,” Beverley said. To his point, three of Chicago’s four defeats since Beverley arrived have come by a combined 12 points. “The team that really beat us was Phoenix. And in Toronto,” Beverley said. “Obviously, the game winner against Indiana and the game winner against (Sacramento). So we really should be 9-2. So we’ve got to be better.” -via The Athletic / March 19, 2023