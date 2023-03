Patrick Beverley: I play a bad game with Chicago, I don't see on Twitter, 'he's a bum, get out of here' like with Lakers fans

Following a 113-99 home victory over Miami on Saturday, the Bulls are 7-4 since Beverley signed as a free agent last month. With gritty wins on back-to-back nights, the Bulls (33-37) hold a 1 1/2-game lead for 10th place in the East, getting a little breathing room after Washington and Indiana lost Saturday. We should be 9-2,” Beverley said. To his point, three of Chicago’s four defeats since Beverley arrived have come by a combined 12 points . “The team that really beat us was Phoenix. And in Toronto,” Beverley said. “Obviously, the game winner against Indiana and the game winner against (Sacramento). So we really should be 9-2. So we’ve got to be better.” -via The Athletic / March 19, 2023